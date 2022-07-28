www.kmaland.com
Sundays With Mike: Epilogue to a ShenDig
(Shenandoah) – Well, that was some little cookout Friday and Saturday. You know, the little barbecue event in back of the Elks Lodge. Just an intimate gathering involving more than two dozen teams from several states. Yes, Shenandoah pulled it off. With scores of volunteers, and vigor and bravado...
Kathryn Martin, 79 of Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Omaha team wins 'epic' Shen barbecue competition
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's first barbecue cookoff is in the books. Outlined against a partly-cloudy sky, amid humid conditions and the aroma of cooked meats, 27 teams battled in Shenandoah's inaugural ShenDig Barbecue Competition. History recorded an Omaha team as the competition's first-ever grand champions. Mace Hensen, co-chair of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's ShenDig Committee, announced Smokin' Leftys Barbecue as the overall winner Saturday afternoon, with a score of 705.0972. It's only the second grand championship for Smokin' Lefty's Barbecue in more than a decade of competitions. Brothers Dave and Jim Feder are the team's coordinators. They told KMA News considerable planning goes into each competition.
Larry L. Warren, 79, Thurman, IA
Location: Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery - Rural Hamburg, IA. Cemetery: Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery - Rural Hamburg, IA. Notes: Military Honors will be conducted by the Hamburg American Legion Post at the graveside. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Fremont County Sheriff's Office honors Deputy Gilbert Androy
(Sidney) -- As the 25th anniversary approaches of a fallen Fremont County deputy, the Sheriff's Office is ensuring his legacy lives on. In honor of Deputy Gilbert Glen Androy, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office has placed a memorial decal on the passenger side of the vehicle driven by Deputy Mike Wake. His badge number is 36-6, the same number worn by Androy back in 1997 for his just six days with the sheriff's office. Androy previously served for 11 years with the Mills County Sheriff's Office, including time as chief deputy. On October 13, 1997, Deputy Androy was killed after falling down a flight of stairs and striking his head while on a domestic assault call outside Sidney. Androy's official end of watch was October 15, just two days later. Fremont County Deputy Andrew Wake tells KMA News the idea for the decal came after discussions surrounding badge number retirements following the tragic passing of Deputy Melvin Richardson earlier this year. After conversations with his father, Deputy Mike Wake, and Androy's widow, Chris, instead of retiring Androy's number, Wake says the decal would be placed in a unique location on the sheriff's vehicle.
Glenwood man booked for driving while barred
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following his Friday arrest. The Glenwood Police Department says 45-year-old Ross Messinger was arrested for driving while barred. Messinger was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.
Bunge Fire -- 07-31-22
Firefighters battled a fire for nearly two hours at the Bunge Corporation in Red Oak early Sunday morning.
Rock Port man injured in weekend wreck
(Rock Port) -- A Rock Port man was taken to the hospital following a wreck early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to a crash around 1:30 a.m. on Burke Road just east of Rock Port. The patrol says 21-year-old Gavin M. Abbott was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra westbound. Authorities say the vehicle came to a sharp curve, crossed the center line, traveled off the west side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle continued westbound, crossed a field and collided with an embankment.
Nebraska volleyball tabbed to finish 2nd in Big Ten
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska volleyball program was projected to finish second in the Big Ten’s Coaches Poll. The Huskers were picked to finish behind Wisconsin while Minnesota, Ohio State and Penn State complete the top five. Nebraska had three players selected to the Preseason All-Conference Team. Those choices were...
Bellevue West's Dotzler chooses Creighton
(Omaha) -- Bellevue West standout Josiah Dotzler has committed to Creighton. Dotzler chose Creighton over offers from Omaha, Drake and Indiana State. Dotzler is Creighton’s first commit to their 2023 class.
1 arrested following pursuit in Council Bluffs
(Omaha) – A Council Bluffs man faces multiple charges following a pursuit on Friday afternoon. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, an unmarked patrol cruiser came across a stolen 2008 Porsche Cayenne with a Nebraska license plate. The Porsche then accelerated and rammed the front end of the...
