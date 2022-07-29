Malone Commercial sells 11,180 s/f to Allspeed Cyclery & Snow

nerej.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine Writer
Related
mainebiz.biz
Report: Portland housing squeeze drives investors to Lewiston/Auburn
COURTESY / INDOVINA ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS, A.R. BUILDING CO. Pennsylvania-based A.R. Building Co. plans to build market-rate rental units in Auburn. Investors who might have overlooked Lewiston/Auburn for multifamily development opportunities are beginning to look at the market with fresh eyes, according to a new report by Noah Stebbins, an associate broker with the Boulos Co.
This Mega-Mansion Sits Hidden Between Augusta & Waterville, Maine
I'll be honest, when I first looked at this listing for $1,975,000 in June 2021, I thought to myself, "Man, this seems underpriced!" Which makes it even wilder that as of July 2022, 100 Taylor Road in Winslow, listed by Laurie Roberge of Bean Group, is now $1,695,000. As I...
mainebiz.biz
Brunswick Landing may add first tenant in former control tower building
Brunswick Landing, the former Navy air station that’s now a 3,200-acre business park with over 150 companies, may soon be adding its first tenant to the building that once oversaw military takeoffs and touchdowns. The Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority is finalizing a lease with an educational institution for about...
wabi.tv
More affordable housing coming to Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More affordable housing is coming to Maine after a gift from the federal government. Western Maine Community Action announced on Monday $7 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan. It’s the largest gift in a series of statewide funding that includes Bangor and Kittery....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Silliness galore at Maine Renaissance Faire
ACTON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Renaissance Faire in Acton promised to bring with it a ton of silliness. For the past two weekends the Acton Fairground was transformed into Camelot. The faire brought with it vendors selling trinkets all the way to full suits of armor. “It’s been a...
mainebiz.biz
YMCA of Southern Maine will close one of its four branches for good
The YMCA of Southern Maine, which provides almost countless fitness and health programs at four brick-and-mortar branches across the region, will permanently close one of them on Sept. 2. The Y’s Pineland Farms branch in New Gloucester, at 25 Campus Drive, will shutter as the nonprofit pivots “from a facility-based...
Eat & Shop: The Fries Shop is Finally Open at the Maine Mall
With one restaurant closed at the Maine Mall, another one opens. On July 30th, The Fries Shop officially opened at the Maine Mall. Now, if you are anything like me then you too are obsessed with fries. There are so many different types of french fries and there are also...
What Do the Different Colored Crosswalks in Portland, Maine Mean?
There's quite the debate going on. So, it's easy to figure out what the rainbow crosswalks meant in June - gay pride. Cute and many cities in Maine celebrated this way. But what's up with the blue crosswalk in Portland?. And if you like blue, then you'll love orange!. I...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Iris sale Aug. 6 in Edgecomb
For many years Louise Hardina held an annual iris sale in Edgecomb to help fund a community lunch. It has been five years since she needed to downsize her gardens which once totaled 140 varieties. Most of her irises were sold, and about 25 varieties remain. Now it is time to split the rhizomes and once again have a sale.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Things to think about when crossing the Davey Bridge
On Sept. 28 it will be 36 years since the new U.S. Route 1 bridge linking Wiscasset to Edgecomb was dedicated to Detective Sergeant Donald E. Davey of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. I remember the morning of the dedication because I covered it for the newspaper. It was Sunday, a beautiful day brilliant sunshine, blue sky. Governor Joseph Brennan and many others were present to honor Detective Davey’s memory. Two bronze plaques attached to granite memorial stones were unveiled at the bridge entrances and hence forth it became, “The Donald E. Davey Bridge.” It was a fitting tribute to this fine young police officer; he was just 37 when he lost his life in the line of duty being killed in a traffic accident.
WMTW
Dozens of pets seized from Alfred home getting ready for adoption
ALFRED, Maine — More than 50 pets seized from a home and property in Alfred have been awarded custody to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Animal Welfare Society and three Maine shelters. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: More than 50 animals seized from home. The pets were seized by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lcnme.com
Free Knotweed Management Workshop
Knotweed is a tenacious, voracious, invasive plant that threatens native plants throughout the Midcoast area. The Sheepscot Knotweed Project was established by a group of Midcoast Conservancy volunteers as a response to this pervasive problem, in hopes of helping people address the issue on their own land. With the assistance...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
They’re gone :(
My sister and her husband are half-way through a three-day drive back to Illinois. The rest of the brood is home in Chicagoland and St. Paul and already on to more travel, summer camp, and fun, after a few days here in Maine. Which they loved!!!. And we loved spending...
Several Pairs of Underwear Were Just Discovered in The Walls of a Maine House During a Renovation
I am proud to present that we have uncovered the answer to the age-old question, Boxers or Briefs? Well, it's boxers. A house in Lewiston, recently bought by my wife and I has proved to not only be old but also full of very interesting surprises. When you buy an old house you do tend to think of what you may find inside. Whether it's a treasure, old coins, money, or even bones, you imagine these things but no one expected what was found.
Does She Look Familiar? Lost Photo Found At Central Maine Store
People lose things all the time. Most of the time, they are generic, valueless, items. A pair of sunglasses, earbuds, socks in the dryer (where do they really go???), etc. Even if those items do cost a chunk of change, we can always go buy a replacement. However, sometimes, we...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
amjamboafrica.com
Community Happenings – Ashley Bryan Celebration
Indigo Arts Alliance is gearing up for the third annual Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival, named after children’s book pioneer and artist Ashley Bryan. The festival is dedicated to the promotion of literacy and the development of positive identities for Black and Brown children. The Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival offers literary content throughout the year, as well as local and in-person events that will take place September 17-18 in Portland, Rockland, and Lewiston/Auburn. Visit www.BeautifulBlackbird.com to learn more.
WMTW
Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
hotradiomaine.com
(Local) The Festival of Nations Is This Weekend!
The Annual Greater Portland Festival of Nations is back celebrating its 20th year on July 30th from 11am to 7pm at Deering Oaks Park in Portland!. Festival of Nations is the oldest diversity festival in the Northern New England area where people gather to sample ethnic food, dance, listen to music and have a good time! Admission is free but there will be many vendors on site so be prepared to shop to your heart’s content!
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
Comments / 0