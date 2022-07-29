ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Employee must be paid in full for earned wages on termination date to avoid treble damages - by Michelle De Oliveira and David Kerrigan

G T
3d ago

I wonder if school districts are also included in this general employer list - in my district they don’t even have paid maternity leave so I doubt our contract includes paying vacation time owed.. it’s unclear to me if this is only if the employee is terminated or also if the employee leaves willingly?

Jeff Martino
3d ago

When fired, a final check to that time must be handed to you. Even quitting does not allow checks held past the current pay period.

