Latest Howard Bailey Junior Golf Tour results featuring local players

A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
Noblesville’s biggest BASH yet
Noblesville Schools’ biggest party of the year was Friday evening at the new Beaver Stadium, which was officially opened earlier in the day. A total of 87 vendors had booths at the back-to-school event featuring food, games, sports, art, giveaways, live music, and community and school exhibitors. Photos provided...
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs
Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
Who won the first Brickyard?
1816 – Jonathan Jennings was the first governor of Indiana. His duty was to place the state on a good financial footing, establish a court system, build a basic educational foundation, and create a banking system. After six years as governor, he went on to serve nine more years in the United States House of Representatives.
Synergize supports Providence Cristo Rey High School
Synergize, the Carmel-based professional group putting “Relationships Over Everything,” took over 3Up this past Tuesday night for its monthly 4:30 Meetup. Members and guests gathered to support Providence Cristo Rey High School, Synergize’s nonprofit beneficiary for the month of July. Providence Cristo Rey High School (PCRHS) opened...
Go ‘Beyond the Stage’ at Carmel’s Center for the Performing Arts
It’s not all plays and concerts at the Center for the Performing Arts. Keep reading for more information on exciting events coming up soon. Jason Ringenberg caused a stir in the 1980s, when his Nashville-based band Jason and the Scorchers fused country tradition with reckless rock energy and topical wit into a blend enthusiastic critics called “cowpunk.” They paved the way for many acclaimed roots-rock artists who emerged in their wake, such as Wilco, Lucinda Williams and Jason Isbell.
Former Saturday Night Live cast member Jim Breuer to bring comedy shows to Indiana
He’s been on the standup stage for more than 20 years and was named one of Comedy Central’s Greatest Standups of all time, but all it takes is two magic words to identify who we’re talking about. Remember “Goat Boy”? Yep, former Saturday Night Live cast member...
Join United Way of Central Indiana for ‘Care-oke’ fundraiser
Proceeds from singing competition will benefit United Way’s ReadUP program. Start those vocal warm-ups and grab your mics. United Way of Central Indiana will play host to a karaoke competition this fall to benefit its ReadUP childhood literacy program. Registration is now open for soloists and musical groups interested...
Carmel road construction updates
A reminder that the Monon Greenway trail in the City Center area is still closed for construction. This section was temporarily opened during CarmelFest for event traffic. However, due to ongoing construction and improvements underway, pedestrians and cyclists must stay out of the area for safety purposes. 1st Avenue NW...
Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
The White Zone: Indianapolis won me over
INDIANAPOLIS — I strolled down the long, long pit road at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I took in the sights and sounds of the century-old cathedral of auto racing. Yes, the booming bass of the music playing over the PA system died out hours ago. Yes, the fans long since exited the 559-acre property just roughly six miles from its namesake downtown, with just a sprinkling of fans standing beside the fences and finding pieces of cars.
Indy-born opera singer set to perform in Carmel
News 8 spoke with Indy-born soprano, Angela Brown. She’ll be performing Tosca in November at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre in Carmel for the first time. She’ll also be performing on Sept. 10 at the fifth annual “Opera in the Park” at the MacAllister Amphitheater. Brown...
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
Calling all musicians
The City of Carmel is ready for a competition of both vocal soloists/duos and instrumental soloist/duos. Performers ages 10 and up are invited to submit an audition video to be selected for live performances at Midtown Plaza. Contestants will have up to three minutes to impress the judges in their audition, by performing a song of their choice that they think will “wow” a live festival audience.
Pennzoil 150 results from Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility
LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
