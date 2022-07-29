ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Latest Howard Bailey Junior Golf Tour results featuring local players

By Richie Hall
readthereporter.com
 4 days ago
readthereporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
963xke.com

Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Noblesville’s biggest BASH yet

Noblesville Schools’ biggest party of the year was Friday evening at the new Beaver Stadium, which was officially opened earlier in the day. A total of 87 vendors had booths at the back-to-school event featuring food, games, sports, art, giveaways, live music, and community and school exhibitors. Photos provided...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living

Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Fishers, IN
Muncie, IN
Sports
Westfield, IN
Sports
City
Muncie, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Westfield, IN
Carmel, IN
Sports
City
Carmel, IN
City
Noblesville, IN
Noblesville, IN
Sports
Fishers, IN
Sports
City
Lebanon, IN
territorysupply.com

10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
GREENWOOD, IN
KISS 106

See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs

Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Who won the first Brickyard?

1816 – Jonathan Jennings was the first governor of Indiana. His duty was to place the state on a good financial footing, establish a court system, build a basic educational foundation, and create a banking system. After six years as governor, he went on to serve nine more years in the United States House of Representatives.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Moore
readthereporter.com

Synergize supports Providence Cristo Rey High School

Synergize, the Carmel-based professional group putting “Relationships Over Everything,” took over 3Up this past Tuesday night for its monthly 4:30 Meetup. Members and guests gathered to support Providence Cristo Rey High School, Synergize’s nonprofit beneficiary for the month of July. Providence Cristo Rey High School (PCRHS) opened...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Go ‘Beyond the Stage’ at Carmel’s Center for the Performing Arts

It’s not all plays and concerts at the Center for the Performing Arts. Keep reading for more information on exciting events coming up soon. Jason Ringenberg caused a stir in the 1980s, when his Nashville-based band Jason and the Scorchers fused country tradition with reckless rock energy and topical wit into a blend enthusiastic critics called “cowpunk.” They paved the way for many acclaimed roots-rock artists who emerged in their wake, such as Wilco, Lucinda Williams and Jason Isbell.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Join United Way of Central Indiana for ‘Care-oke’ fundraiser

Proceeds from singing competition will benefit United Way’s ReadUP program. Start those vocal warm-ups and grab your mics. United Way of Central Indiana will play host to a karaoke competition this fall to benefit its ReadUP childhood literacy program. Registration is now open for soloists and musical groups interested...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#T8#T7#Honeywell#T3#T6#T10
readthereporter.com

Carmel road construction updates

A reminder that the Monon Greenway trail in the City Center area is still closed for construction. This section was temporarily opened during CarmelFest for event traffic. However, due to ongoing construction and improvements underway, pedestrians and cyclists must stay out of the area for safety purposes. 1st Avenue NW...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
lastwordonsports.com

The White Zone: Indianapolis won me over

INDIANAPOLIS — I strolled down the long, long pit road at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I took in the sights and sounds of the century-old cathedral of auto racing. Yes, the booming bass of the music playing over the PA system died out hours ago. Yes, the fans long since exited the 559-acre property just roughly six miles from its namesake downtown, with just a sprinkling of fans standing beside the fences and finding pieces of cars.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Indy-born opera singer set to perform in Carmel

News 8 spoke with Indy-born soprano, Angela Brown. She’ll be performing Tosca in November at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre in Carmel for the first time. She’ll also be performing on Sept. 10 at the fifth annual “Opera in the Park” at the MacAllister Amphitheater. Brown...
CARMEL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
indianapolismonthly.com

Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square

The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Calling all musicians

The City of Carmel is ready for a competition of both vocal soloists/duos and instrumental soloist/duos. Performers ages 10 and up are invited to submit an audition video to be selected for live performances at Midtown Plaza. Contestants will have up to three minutes to impress the judges in their audition, by performing a song of their choice that they think will “wow” a live festival audience.
CARMEL, IN
foodmanufacturing.com

Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility

LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
LEBANON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy