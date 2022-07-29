Noblesville’s Three Dog Bakery celebrating rescue pups with DOGust

readthereporter.com
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Indy Animal Care Services holding Friday ‘super pet’ adoption event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you looking to make your house a forever home? You might want to meet some of the “super pets” up for adoption at Indianapolis Animal Care Services. Indy ACS will host a free adoption event Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at...
Fox 59
Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
Meet Roman, Helina and Nicolas! They're the newly named tiger cubs at the Indy Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is over! We now know the names of all three tiger cubs born at the Indianapolis Zoo. The trio are named Roman, Helina and Nicolas. The announcement came on International Tiger Day. NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the naming contest...
963xke.com
Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
WISH-TV
‘A sweet soul’: Fishers remembers Elwood officer killed during traffic stop
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz had strong ties in the city of Fishers. Now, his death has left a big hole in the hearts of the community. He was a graduate of Fishers High School. Shahnavaz was also a former member of the percussion group at the high school. Friends say he made an impact on the community.
Carmel PD K-9s receive bulletproof vest donation
Carmel Police Department K-9s Jax and Lolo will soon be decked out and protected with new bullet and stab-proof vests.
readthereporter.com
Deputies will help kids shop for their back to school supplies
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Community Foundation will be hold its third annual Back-To-School Shop With Kids event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. This community effort is aimed at making sure children have adequate clothing and supplies needed to start the school year off as successfully as possible.
WANE-TV
‘God has moved these mountains’: Family finally brings home adopted daughter
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WANE)- Almost three years in the making, Cindy and Robert Sofronko welcomed home their 17-year-old Olga a week ago from Ukraine. But, their journey to get her here is one they did not expect. “Covid came and it still was ramped over there and there were travel...
‘Perfect the way he is’ | Plainfield family shares journey of son’s cleft lip, palate
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — July is National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness Month, which affects thousands of babies every year. For many families, the journey can be overwhelming and difficult. “His nose was open with a big gap and his palate is open all the way through,” said Susan Thorp.
indyschild.com
Free Things to do in August around Indianapolis
Aug. 1 – Frozen. Get ready for some pre-season football action this summer! The Indianapolis Colts have released the schedule for their 2022 Colts Training Camp, which kicks off Wednesday, July 27 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Training Camp Themed Days:. Aug. 3 – Salute to...
Current Publishing
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
readthereporter.com
Join United Way of Central Indiana for ‘Care-oke’ fundraiser
Proceeds from singing competition will benefit United Way’s ReadUP program. Start those vocal warm-ups and grab your mics. United Way of Central Indiana will play host to a karaoke competition this fall to benefit its ReadUP childhood literacy program. Registration is now open for soloists and musical groups interested...
Current Publishing
Center Presents individual tickets go on sale
With series subscriptions still available for the 2022-23 Center Presents Season at the Center for the Performing Arts, tickets for individual 2022 performances will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Aug. 5. Presented in partnership with Allied Solutions, the season features more than 50 events, with...
See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs
Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
Memorial fund established for fallen Elwood police officer
ELWOOD, Ind. — An official memorial fund has been set up for an Elwood police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty early Sunday. The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation established the fund in memory of Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot while conducting a traffic stop at SR 37 and CR 1000 North in Madison County just after 2 a.m. He was transported to a hospital in Elwood before being taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he died.
readthereporter.com
Calling all musicians
The City of Carmel is ready for a competition of both vocal soloists/duos and instrumental soloist/duos. Performers ages 10 and up are invited to submit an audition video to be selected for live performances at Midtown Plaza. Contestants will have up to three minutes to impress the judges in their audition, by performing a song of their choice that they think will “wow” a live festival audience.
Muncie woman charged with neglect in dog attack; Witnesses say pit bull was known to be ‘extremely aggressive’
MUNCIE, Ind. — Investigators say a Muncie woman tried to cover up the details in a dog attack that left a 17-month-old girl with “catastrophic facial injuries.” Muncie police were sent to a home on W. 9th Street on January 6, 2022 in reference to a dog bite. Officers arrived to find medics treating a […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Hot Dogs Alumni Hall of Fame Now Has 50 Members After Induction
Eight individuals were enshrined in the Frankfort Hot Dogs Alumni Hall of Fame Saturday night in the cafeteria at Frankfort High School,. That now brings the total in the Frankfort Hall of Fame to 50 for an organization that has been operating for just five years. “What this Hall of...
Current Publishing
Carmel woman’s gyro-inspired kolache takes third place in national contest
A Carmel woman was the bronze medal winner in the Kolache Factory’s fourth annual “Create a New Kolache” contest. For her third-place win, Grace Ravenna won free kolaches every day for three months. “I was shocked when I learned I was a finalist a few months back,”...
East Indianapolis herbalism school offers lessons in healing, sustainability
INDIANAPOLIS — What if the secret to a healthier life was in your own backyard?. On the east side of Indianapolis, a school dedicated to teaching folks the practice of foraging, land stewardship and herbalism is showing people how to harness the power of plants all around us. "Herbalism...
