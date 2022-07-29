Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s reaffirm OKC Utilities AAA and Aaa ratings

www.velocityokc.com
Preparing you for the workforce
With more than 19 public and private universities and 230,000 students, it is not hyperbole to say that no matter what career you have in mind, you can get the training you need in Oklahoma City. The state’s two flagship universities, the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University, are both located in the region and have garnered world-renowned recognition in a variety of fields. Oklahoma City also boasts some of the most well-thought-of degrees for the performing arts (Oklahoma City University) and we even have a school that prepares students for careers in contemporary music ([email protected]). Honestly, there is so much diversity in education offerings in our region it is hard to list them all here. Check out the university section of our website for more.
National Brownfields Conference coming to OKC in August
The National Brownfields Conference is returning to the Oklahoma City Convention Center this month. The conference starts Tuesday August 16. “This year’s event highlights an unprecedented opportunity of funding available through (the)Environmental Protection Agency,” Oklahoma City Planning Department Senior Brownfields Planner Amanda Alewine said. “Creative people across the nation will convene here to discuss opportunities and brainstorm on how this funding can be best used to improve communities.”
OKC convention calendar update: Looking toward IEDC and more
After recently welcoming college softball's best, street rodders, various types of horses (and their owners), the NAIA's best female golfers and more, OKC is preparing to host developers, city and county managers, economic developers, corporate real estate and site location executives, veterans, computer engineers and more over the next few weeks. Help us welcome them to Oklahoma City!
ABetterLifeOKC.com: Schools
If you have kids or are thinking about having kids, education is one of, if not the most important, factors in picking a new hometown. For more than two decades, school districts across Oklahoma City have been making unprecedented investments in education. In fact, you can find some of the highest-rated schools in America right here in Oklahoma City.
Chamber events in August
If we have said it once, we have said it a thousand times. Events put on by the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber are a fantastic way to get involved in the OKC community. You can learn about important topics facing our community while also meeting new people. Here is what is on tap for August:
