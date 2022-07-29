Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s reaffirm OKC Utilities AAA and Aaa ratings

With more than 19 public and private universities and 230,000 students, it is not hyperbole to say that no matter what career you have in mind, you can get the training you need in Oklahoma City. The state’s two flagship universities, the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University, are both located in the region and have garnered world-renowned recognition in a variety of fields. Oklahoma City also boasts some of the most well-thought-of degrees for the performing arts (Oklahoma City University) and we even have a school that prepares students for careers in contemporary music ([email protected]). Honestly, there is so much diversity in education offerings in our region it is hard to list them all here. Check out the university section of our website for more.

