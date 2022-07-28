As Credit Demand Grows in India, Banks May Soon Be Scrambling for Deposits

Japan could soon overhaul its battle against coronavirus to relieve pressure on hospitals as it struggles to cope with its biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Japan has fared comparatively well during the pandemic, with about 32,000 deaths among a population of 126 million, but has recently reported more than 200,000 Covid-19 cases a day – more than any other country – as the BA.5 subvariant hits.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 MINUTES AGO