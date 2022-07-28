As Credit Demand Grows in India, Banks May Soon Be Scrambling for Deposits

money.usnews.com
China's XTransfer to Expand From Payments Into Wealth Management, Lending
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - XTransfer, which facilitates cross-border payments for small businesses in China, said it is moving into wealth management and lending for clients underserved by traditional banking. The fintech firm's founder and CEO Bill Deng said that XTransfer - which competes in China with PayPal and PingPong - is...
India to Extend Extra $100 Million Credit to Maldives
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India will extend an additional $100 million line of credit to the Maldives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, after a meeting with the island nation's President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in New Delhi. "We have decided to extend an additional line of credit worth $100 million...
Philippine Central Bank to Continue Supporting Economic Recovery Despite Rate Hikes
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will continue supporting the economy's recovery despite a planned 25 or 50 basis point rate hike this month, its governor said on Tuesday. Current policy rates remain accommodative, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla told a business forum. Policymakers will meet on...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
EXCLUSIVE: Pelorus Equity Group Closes $15.8M Debt Financing With California-Focused Cannabis Co. TransCanna
Pelorus Equity Group, a company that provides real estate loans for cannabis, has closed its S$15.8 million debt financing agreement with TransCanna Holdings Inc., a California-based cannabis company. The loan proceeds will be used to refinance and develop TransCanna’s California facility, as well as for construction costs, and the payment of interest on existing debt.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Brazil Posts $5.4 Billion Trade Surplus in July, Lower Than Expected
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil posted a lower than expected trade surplus of $5.444 billion in July, official data showed on Monday, with growth in imports again strongly outpacing that of exports. The figure came below the median forecast of a $6.993 billion surplus in a Reuters poll. Imports rose 41.6%...
U.S. SEC Charges 11 Individuals in $300 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it charged 11 people for their roles in creating and promoting a fraudulent crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme that raised over $300 million from retail investors worldwide, including in the United States. Those charged included the four founders of...
Russian Retailer X5 to Invest in Growth Again After Q2 Profit Jumps
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's leading food retailer X5 Group said on Tuesday it planned to resume investments to grow and expand the business after reporting a 79.4% jump in second-quarter net profit to 26.8 billion roubles ($446.7 million). The retailer, whose revenue rose 18.6% in the quarter to 648.0 billion roubles,...
Australian AI Star Appen Flags First-Half Loss, Shares Plunge
(Reuters) - Australia's Appen Ltd, which runs artificial intelligence training for Facebook, Google and Amazon.com Inc, said a spending slowdown by clients would bring its first half-year loss since listing, sending its shares tumbling. The warning on Tuesday shows how hefty spending cuts by global tech giants, facing raging inflation...
Japan may rethink reporting of Covid cases as subvariant hits hard
Japan could soon overhaul its battle against coronavirus to relieve pressure on hospitals as it struggles to cope with its biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Japan has fared comparatively well during the pandemic, with about 32,000 deaths among a population of 126 million, but has recently reported more than 200,000 Covid-19 cases a day – more than any other country – as the BA.5 subvariant hits.
Tourism workers strike as Indonesia hikes fee to see rare dragons
JAKARTA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Indonesian tourism workers were on strike on Tuesday over a hefty hike in ticket prices to see the country's famous Komodo dragons, a move the government insists is to preserve the habitat of one of the world's largest lizards.
Thai GDP Growth Seen at 3.3% This Year - PM
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.3% this year and 4.2% next year, helped by increased tourism, the prime minister said on Tuesday. The economy in the second quarter showed a good direction, Prayuth Chan-ocha told a news conference, citing economic reports presented at a cabinet meeting.
America's biggest warehouse is running out of room. It's about to get worse
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Aug 2 (Reuters) - America's largest warehouse market is full as major U.S. retailers warn of slowing sales of the clothing, electronics, furniture and other goods that have packed the distribution centers east of Los Angeles.
A2 Milk Jumps Before Halt on FDA Nod News, Denies Report
(Reuters) - Shares of New Zealand's a2 Milk Co Ltd jumped more than 12% before trading in the stock was halted, after local media reported that the dairy company was close to winning an approval to sell baby formula in the United States. A2 dismissed the report. The company had...
This Growth Stock Just Crushed Earnings. Is It Time to Buy Now?
Why the market loves Spotify's most recent quarter.
You'll Want to Watch This High-Growth Tech Stock This Week
This high-flying tech stock could prove its resilience this quarter.
1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 58% to Buy Now
Meta Platforms is moving in the right direction, despite its short-term challenges.
EU signs joint procurement deal with HIPRA for COVID vaccines
BRUSSELS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it had signed a joint procurement contract with Spanish pharmaceutical firm HIPRA for the supply of its protein COVID-19 vaccine, which will be available if approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
U.S. Construction Spending Dives in June on Single-Family Housing Weakness
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending tumbled in June as outlays on single-family homebuilding declined sharply amid rising mortgage rates. The Commerce Department said on Monday that construction spending dropped 1.1% in June after gaining 0.1% in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending would rise 0.1%. Construction...
