ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatfield, MA

Mislak of SR Commercial Realty leases 5,100 s/f to Compass Recovery

nerej.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nerej.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Local ice cream shops face inflation and supply chain woes

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With hot summer weather usually comes a craving for a cold treat. But with supply chain issues and inflation’s impact including local ice cream shops, you definitely want to make sure you don’t forget your wallet. Between the uptick in prices for supplies and the...
SOUTHWICK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
Hatfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police seeks public’s assistance in locating man that attempted to access another’s bank account

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Chicopee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man. Police told Western Mass news he used a counterfeit New Jersey license at multiple Citizen Bank locations to try to access someone else’s account. Police said the card had the victim’s identity on it, but had the suspect’s picture.
CHICOPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leases#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sr Commercial Realty#Compass Recovery#Llc#Diamondback Properties
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover

TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
westernmassnews.com

State Police respond to single motorcycle collision on 391-S in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on 3-91 South in Chicopee Friday evening. Officials told Western Mass News that a 21-year-old male from Chicopee was transported to Baystate with serious injuries. The motorcycle involved in the crash was a 2017 Yamaha FZ1000. Western Mass News will...
CHICOPEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
nrinow.news

Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48

NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
WNYT

Five people indicted in Berkshire County murder case

Five defendants were indicted in Berkshire County on charges related to the murder of Reymon Delacruz-Batista. Jamel Nicholson, Timothy McFadden, Naquan Miller and Anthony Robertson are all facing charges, including murder. The grand jury also returned an indictment of Melissa Perrea for obstruction of justice and destruction of documents and...
iBerkshires.com

Middleboro Edges Pittsfield Americans at State Tourney

BRAINTREE, Mass. -- On Friday night, Ben Sykes started a sixth-inning rally that gave the Pittsfield Little League American Division All-Stars a win in their opener at the state tournament. On Saturday afternoon, Sykes started a sixth-inning rally that did not change the outcome of the game but could give...
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy