Mislak of SR Commercial Realty leases 5,100 s/f to Compass Recovery

westernmassnews.com
Local ice cream shops face inflation and supply chain woes
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With hot summer weather usually comes a craving for a cold treat. But with supply chain issues and inflation’s impact including local ice cream shops, you definitely want to make sure you don’t forget your wallet. Between the uptick in prices for supplies and the...
Antique motorcycles never get old for bikers at Greenfield swap meet (photos)
GREENFIELD — Peter MacMurray’s lifelong love of motorcycles began at an early age. “I’ve been drawn to motorcycles since I was about 4 years old,” he said Sunday, the final day of a national antique motorcycle and swap meet hosted by the Yankee Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America here at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
Easthampton fire crew rescue two people trapped in motor vehicle 30ft down in an embankment
Easthampton Fire crew was called to an incident that involved two people trapped in a single motor vehicle.
Tips for watering gardens during a drought
People who plant and garden shouldn't worry about "water restrictions and drought conditions" endangering the flowers they've so carefully nurtured in their backyards.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police seeks public’s assistance in locating man that attempted to access another’s bank account
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Chicopee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man. Police told Western Mass news he used a counterfeit New Jersey license at multiple Citizen Bank locations to try to access someone else’s account. Police said the card had the victim’s identity on it, but had the suspect’s picture.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police seek help in finding person that used counterfeit card at Marlborough Home Depot
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are seeking the public’s help with identifying a man. Chicopee Police told Western Mass News that the man used a counterfeit U.S Passport Card at the Home Depot in Marlborough to access and make over $3000 in purchases to someone else’s account. According to...
westernmassnews.com
GoFundMe set up to help with funeral costs for victims of Chicopee crash
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged about Friday’s crash on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. We now know two people died when the car they were in was hit by a truck and the driver is accused of excessive speeding. The driver of the truck, 24-year-old Demian Ward...
Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover
TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
New principal for Baystate Academy Charter Public School
The Baystate Academy Charter Public School announced that a new principal has joined the staff.
westernmassnews.com
State Police respond to single motorcycle collision on 391-S in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on 3-91 South in Chicopee Friday evening. Officials told Western Mass News that a 21-year-old male from Chicopee was transported to Baystate with serious injuries. The motorcycle involved in the crash was a 2017 Yamaha FZ1000. Western Mass News will...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: driver safety concerns after a serious car accident in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A serious crash in Chicopee closed down a section of Memorial Drive near Montgomery Street for about four hours Friday. We wanted to know, what is being done to address driver safety across the city?. Chicopee leaders told Western Mass News that driver safety and road safety...
Athol man killed after car falls off jack during repairs
ATHOL, Mass. — The family of a man killed while working under a car in Athol Wednesday hopes awareness of their tragedy prevents another family’s heartache. Michael Horne, Sr., was repairing his son’s car in the driveway when the car fell off the jack and pinned him.
nrinow.news
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
Timothy Fortin of Holyoke and Robert Dupont of Wilmington arrested after reportedly crashing into home while under the influence
A pair of men from Holyoke and Wilmington were accused of crashing a pickup truck into a Wilmington home while driving under the influence of alcohol on Thursday evening, demolishing the property’s front porch, before fleeing from the scene after the incident occurred, police said. The driver, Timothy Fortin,...
Current drought conditions across western Massachusetts
As we head into August, July was for sure a drier than usual month across Western Massachusetts.
Massachusetts could see high humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s again — but it won’t be a repeat of July’s heat wave
Baking heat and swampy humidity: to Massachusetts residents, it may feel like déjà vu. After a release from the muggy heat wave that plagued the commonwealth in late July, nearly triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are again on the forecast, weather officials said. But this week is not...
WNYT
Five people indicted in Berkshire County murder case
Five defendants were indicted in Berkshire County on charges related to the murder of Reymon Delacruz-Batista. Jamel Nicholson, Timothy McFadden, Naquan Miller and Anthony Robertson are all facing charges, including murder. The grand jury also returned an indictment of Melissa Perrea for obstruction of justice and destruction of documents and...
Man taken to hospital after motorcycle-car crash in Springfield
A local man was taken to Baystate Medical Center after an accident involving a motorcycle and car on Friday.
iBerkshires.com
Middleboro Edges Pittsfield Americans at State Tourney
BRAINTREE, Mass. -- On Friday night, Ben Sykes started a sixth-inning rally that gave the Pittsfield Little League American Division All-Stars a win in their opener at the state tournament. On Saturday afternoon, Sykes started a sixth-inning rally that did not change the outcome of the game but could give...
