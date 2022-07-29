Hines of Horvath & Tremblay arranges sale of 126-unit mixed-use portfolio for $8.75 million

nerej.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
Unknown Clothing officially reopens after evolving with new, remodeled space in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The wait is over. The door to Unknown Clothing has officially re-opened and the business held a private unveiling ceremony for the newly renovated space. As the clock struck 7 o’clock last Thursday night everyone’s heads whipped around at the sound of the metal gate lifting up. As the door swung open and Maciah Clark, co-owner of Unknown Clothing, stepped out, guests pulled out their phones and gathered around.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury projects plan to revitalize different areas of the city
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut members of congress toured Waterbury Monday. They took a look at areas the city plans to revitalize, hopefully with the funding of federal grants. There is still a lot of cleaning up to do. It wasn’t very long ago when the Anaconda-American Brass Factory buildings...
Register Citizen
These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday
Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
wiltonbulletin.com
New housing permits in CT up by 18 percent in first half of 2022
New housing permits in Connecticut increased by 17.6 percent during the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2021, according to data released Thursday by the state Department of Economic and Community Development. Connecticut communities issued permits for 394 new housing units in June, bringing the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
Register Citizen
Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials
The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
Eyewitness News
Farmers’ markets compete with grocery stores as food prices continue to rise
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A place many have felt inflation the most is at the grocery store. As prices continue to increase, some have been turning to farmers markets to get their shelves stocked. People told Eyewitness News they see the price difference. and they prefer farmers markets because they...
Register Citizen
West Hartford names first equity advancement executive director
WEST HARTFORD — The town has promoted Roszena Haskins to the brand new position of executive director of equity advancement. Haskins enters the position after having led the West Hartford Public Schools’ Office of Equity Advancement for the last six years. In her new role, which the town...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
The Falling of Hartford’s Historic Charter Oak Tree Took Place 166 Years Ago
Way back in August of 1856, a storm with a lot of wind and rain took out a very historic Connecticut landmark in Hartford. A very old oak tree that, according to The Connecticut Historical Society, from local legend, earned the nickname "The Charter Oak." It had a hollow space that was said to keep safe from prying eyes, the colony's charter.
WTNH.com
Before summer ends, take the family tubing down the Farmington River
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a local spot where you can thrill out or chill out before summer comes to an end. “This is tubing down the Farmington River with Farmington River Tubing,” said employee Jeremy Harraden. Farmington River Tubing has been around for 38 years,...
Winning $100,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At New Britain Convenience Store
Connecticut Lottery announced a group of new prize winners, including a resident who claimed a $100,000 prize. An unnamed New Britain resident claimed a $100,000 Cashworld 11 prize from a ticket purchased at Quick N Easy, located at 1517 Stanley St. in New Britain, CT Lottery announced on Thursday, July 28.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Hosts First-Ever MOVE! Festival
The name of game was exercise and it was all in celebration of Hartford's inaugural MOVE! Festival. The Urban League of Greater Hartford, which works to empower communities of color, joined forces with the Hartford Marathon Foundation and Pratt & Whitney to put on the race. People of all ages...
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Aug 1st to 7th
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, August 1, 2022 to Sunday, August 7th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 7/29/2022. City meetings are as they were posted on the City Clerk’s website as of 7/29/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
Eyewitness News
Hartford man encourages others to start urban farming
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - When you think of cities, you don’t typically think of farming. But for one man in Hartford, urban farming has had a very profound impact on his life. “It’s my getaway. It’s my meditation. This is my zen area, it’s my happy place,” said Travis Stewart.
Eyewitness News
State launches new program to administer Mokeypox vaccine
The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1. The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases. No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the...
NECN
4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police
Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
connecticuthistory.org
Hartford’s Challenge to “The Birth of a Nation”
Can a movie change history? The Birth of a Nation did. The original 1915 film fomented racial bigotry and consciously distorted the history of the post-Civil War era. D. W. Griffith’s silent movie extravaganza was a technical marvel and a historic travesty. The entire second act portrays its African American characters as boorish fools or scheming sex fiends. After its initial release, hundreds of thousands of people flocked to movie houses to pay as much as $45.00 a ticket (in today’s dollars) for the three-hour spectacle. It did more than any other medium to convince the white public that Reconstruction was a swindle and a crime against white Southerners. Only months after the movie’s nationwide premiere, the Ku Klux Klan—defunct since the 19th century—reorganized in the state of Georgia.
Comments / 0