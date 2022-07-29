Bauer and Moynihan of The Business Exchange & Ellis Realty Advisors arrange $5.25 million sale of Seashore Park Hotel

nerej.com
Related
Watch: Stunningly Beautiful, Graceful Drone Video of a Majestic Humpback Whale in Massachusetts
Just wait until you see this incredible humpback whale jump out of the water to try and grab a mouthful of fish. It's a simply WOW video captured just a few hundred feet above Boston's south shore. I truly got the chills watching this video for several reasons. First of...
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran
“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
WCVB
Fishing boat strikes Norwegian Pearl cruise ship east of Nantucket, Coast Guard confirms
BOSTON — Passengers aboard a cruise ship that sails weekly out of Boston awoke to a jolt early Saturday morning when the massive vessel was struck by a fishing boat. The U.S. Coast Guard said it received a report of the collision involving the Norwegian Pearl at 2:25 a.m. A spokesperson said a fishing boat, Gabby G, struck the Pearl’s midsection about 41 nautical miles east of Nantucket.
Boston Magazine
The Best Restaurants in Provincetown Right Now
The seaside haven at the end of the world lures with raw bars, perfect pizzas, and all the frosé you can handle. Let’s get one thing queer, er, clear: Among the (many) draws to Provincetown—the “everyone’s welcome” atmosphere, the natural beauty, the nightlife that draws queer people from around the world—you can also add stellar cuisine to the list. Here are some top spots to hit up during your next visit to the tip of the Cape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts United States Postal Service employee indicted on theft of money orders, mail fraud, fraudulently obtaining unemployment
BOSTON – A U.S. Postal Service employee has been indicted in connection with allegedly embezzling over $96,000 and for fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits. 26-year-old Jamesa Rankins was indicted on one count of theft of government money and three counts of wire fraud. Rankins will appear in federal court in Boston at 3 p.m. today.
3 affordable weekend getaways in Massachusetts
It's no secret that Massachusetts is a very beautiful state. Here, you can find pretty much anything you could think of. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most likely find something exciting to do in Massachusetts. It's a great holiday destination for those travelling with their families and children but it's also a great choice for groups of young people who want to make some amazing memories together. Last but not least, it's a good place to travel on your own too, if you prefer to travel solo. So you have never been to Massachusetts before, it's time to change that.
capecod.com
Major crash reported on Route 6 in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A major traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Provincetown shortly before 9 AM Monday. The crash happened at the Snail Road intersection and reportedly involved three vehicles. Firefighters called for the Jaws of Life to free one of the victims from the wreckage. Three ambulances were called to the scene for transports to Cape Cod Hospital. Luckily it was determined a MedFlight helicopter was not needed so the injuries all appear to be not life-threatening. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Driver to face OUI charges after Harwich crash
HARWICH – Around 4:30 Monday the female driver of a Toyota Avalon reportedly pulled out from Smith Street plowing into a Jeep SUV heading north on Depot Road West, pushing the Jeep into a tree. The Avalon allegedly left the scene and ended up in Dennis at the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot. The Avalon driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police will be sending her a summons for Operating under the influence of liquor and Leaving the scene of property damage.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials find vehicle, driver, seen driving into ocean in Massachusetts
HULL — Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo report that the Hull Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from mutual aid partners, have located a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off of Pemberton Point on Sunday. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately...
Local Fisherman Catches Shark in Duxbury Bay
A juvenile sand tiger shark, caught off the bayside beach south of Powder Point Bridge by a local fisherman.Duxbury Beach Reservation, Inc / Facebook. A juvenile sand shark was caught off the bayside beach, south of Power Point Bridge in Duxbury, Massachusetts. According to a Facebook post made by the Duxbury Beach Reservation, Inc the sand shark was caught by a local fisherman who snapped this photo before releasing it back into the bay.
capecoddaily.com
HN PHOTOS: Motorcyclist arrested for OUI after bike found on pavement… passenger also taken into custody…
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police officers responded to the Staples parking lot for some type of disturbance early this morning, at around 12:30 a.m.. Upon arrival, officers observed a motorcycle on down on the pavement right up next to the building. Police believe it had just crashed, possibly in the street, or possibly on the side of the building. The building was not damage and there were no other obvious signs of property damage. After investigating, a male, alleged to be the driver, was arrested for Operating Under the Influence. A female, alleged to have been the passenger, was also taken into protective custody for alleged intoxication. Both were transported back to Barnstable Police Headquarters for booking. The motorcycle was removed from the parking lot on a flatbed… * The initial details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions and information on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Steppenwolf… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] * IMPORTANT HN NOTE: Readers always ask how they can donate to keep our camera’s rolling (and hopefully expand our coverage as well). But did you know that Hyannis News is already partially funded by viewers like you! And our goal is to keep HN’s content FREE for everyone to enjoy. But HN needs your ongoing help and support to keep our uniquely independent coverage moving forward… Please consider supporting HN’s efforts by either donating or advertising your business in our “Business Card Directory” below. (NOTE: HN had over 8.5 million page views last year! Ask about advertising options at rjbastille@yahoo.com ) OR CLICK HERE TO CONTRIBUTE NOW ! And thank you for helping HN. Stay tuned! *** CLICK HERE – SUBSCRIBE TO HN ON YOUTUBE! *** By subscribing directly to HyannisNews.com on YouTube, you can choose to be notified the moment every breaking HN Video is released! (It also helps support HN! And it’s FREE!) The post HN PHOTOS: Motorcyclist arrested for OUI after bike found on pavement… passenger also taken into custody… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Hanson Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
HANSON, Mass. — Police in Hanson are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen since Saturday. Police say Ashlynn Gill may be in the Whitman or Randolph areas. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing drug and several other charges after allegedly leaving scene of serious crash, running from police
A Massachusetts man is facing a list of charges after running from police and leaving the scene of a serious accident. According to Pembroke Police, on Saturday, just before 10:30 a.m., the Pembroke Police Department began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of 682 School Street (Route 27).
WCVB
First responders testify about suspect's behavior after Randolph crash that killed 7
LANCASTER, N.H. — First responders called to the scene of the deadly Randolph crash testified Thursday about the suspect's behavior that night. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide and several other charges in the 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists in the 2019 collision. Thursday's proceedings began...
Comments / 0