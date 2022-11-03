Police Chief-Reno-Sparks Indian Colony

Job Title: Police Chief

Job Vacancy #: RSIC 180-22

Department: Tribal Police

Job Status: Full-Time; Exempt

Salary: Up to $38.67 per hour DOE

Opening date: 10/27/2022

Closing date: Open Until Filled

Position Summary : Under general supervision of the Tribal Administrator directs the day to day operations of the tribal police department. Performs administrative tasks incidental to the position, including budgeting, completion of reports, and corresponding data, administrative investigations, reviewing investigation of citizen complaints. Ensures necessary training is provided to staff serves as a liaison between the police department and the community. Ensures philosophy of Community Oriented Policing is an integral part of the Police Department operations.

Duties :

· Provides administrative operation of the department by preparation of an annual plan and budget, including detailed activities and objectives. Ensures policies and procedures are maintained and updated as necessary.

· Prepares monthly, quarterly, and annual reports for the Tribal Government, and other funding sources as requested. Prepares other reports and data as requested by a proper authority.

· Ensures the proper maintenance of records and compliance with Tribal, State, and National regulations and guidelines, including vehicle and equipment maintenance. Additionally, ensures all police personnel comply with the guidelines regarding confidentiality and security of sensitive documents.

· Ensures that proper supervision of personnel is maintained and that all initial hire and annual performance evaluations are completed accurately and timely for all personnel. Maintains and ensures that officers are scheduled for regular duty and special assignments. Approves sick and annual leave requests.

· Directs the operation of the community oriented policing program to include interaction with community residents, businesses, civic groups, schools, and other community service providers.

· Maintains close working relationships with Tribal Government agencies and departments, the community, judicial, social organizations, including coordination with Federal, State, County, and local municipal law enforcement agencies. Additionally, monitors and when possible works with National Police organizations to keep abreast of significant activities affecting Indian Country law enforcement. · Investigates misdemeanor and on occasion major felony crimes, property damage, property damage, personal injury, burglary, and vandalism. Coordinates closely with Tribal, County, and Federal Prosecutors to ensure adequate prosecution of cases.

· Ensures that training standards of the BIA, State, and Tribal Government for Officers are maintained, including coordinating specialized in-service and formal training as necessary.

· Performs routine police Officer functions when necessary.

*Other duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

· High School Diploma or equivalent is required, must have a minimum of five years’ law enforcement supervisory experience, preferably at an executive level.

· Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, Business or Public Administration, preferred.

· Must be or have been certified as Peace Officer and be able to become certified within State of Nevada as a Law Enforcement Officer, within one year of hire date.

· Must have full knowledge of tribal laws and ordinances of the RSIC; have complete knowledge of jurisdictional laws, i.e., Federal, County, and State.

· Must be skilled in law enforcement and maintain a high level of supervisory skills to perform and train tribal police officers.

· Ability to effectively communicate with all levels of tribal, community, and other law enforcement agencies.

· Must be able to meet and deal in a wide diverse cultural setting.

· Must be able to pass annual physical and mental examination to be able to perform the duties of the position. Must qualify with a firearm as required.

· Must be able to pass a background check.

· Indian preference applies.

To apply: https://live-rsicolony.pantheonsite.io/rsic-services/human_resources/current-job-openings-2/

PLEASE NOTE: Hiring preference will be given to qualified tribal members of Reno-Sparks Indian Colony followed by members of other federally recognized tribes. Must pass and comply with the HR Policy 164.905- PL101.630. The Reno- Sparks Indian Colony requires a designated candidate to successfully complete a pre-employment drug screen, criminal background check, and confirmation of professional references and certifications.