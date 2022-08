The Montgomery County Junior Livestock Auction was held on July 21 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Youth Arena. A total of 165 animals were sold at the auction, which drew a record $366,470 in gross receipts. Grand and reserve champions of sheep, chicken, steer, hog, rabbit, ham and goat were recognized. THEO TATE PHOTOS.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO