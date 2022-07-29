Gaylord Hotels’ expands footprint with sixth resort and onvention center in Southern California

SAN DIEGO, CA – Evans Hotels, the family-owned hospitality company comprised of the Bahia Resort Hotel, Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, and The Lodge at Torrey Pines, announce Jayne Aston as the new General Manager of the Bahia Resort and Will Cherashore, former General Manager of the Bahia Resort, as its new Chief Financial Officer.

