"On The Precipice"
A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
Summer PAIRING with Outdoor Reception
Sculptor Dick Davis & painter Alan Maciag present their imagery & elements unique to Michigan - in canvases that tell the story of coast & farmland - to sculptural furnishings created from our indigenous woods, stone & steel. A meet & greet with artists will be held on Sat., July 23 from 3-5pm. The PAIRING runs through Aug. 13.
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
FLAGS
This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
Grand Traverse Kennel Club Meeting & Potluck/Picnic
Bring a dish to pass. Picnic & social time at 6pm; meeting at 7pm. New and prospective members are encouraged to attend.
Photography Display by Patricia McCleery
See Patricia’s photographs of Michigan carnivorous plants on display through July. 231-331-4318.
Dan Malski Solo Art Exhibit: Five Miles North of Northport Times 13 Years
After a career as a car designer that took him to Brazil, China & Australia, Dan lives in Leelanau Township where he applies his design skills to pastel painting, furniture design & architecture. The art exhibit will display all of these endeavors. It runs through Aug. 6, with a reception & afterglow on Aug. 6 from 7-11pm.
World Youth Symphony Orchestra: Robert Trevino, Conductor
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Violin soloist Randall Goosby & Basque National Orchestra Music Director Robert Trevino join the World Youth Symphony Orchestra as they perform their fifth concert of the season. The program will include Igor Stravinsky’s "The Rite of Spring" & Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2, featuring Goosby as soloist.
Baby's Breath Removal
Presented by Grand Traverse Conservation District. Help remove invasive baby's breath. Meet in the lower parking lot of Elberta Beach to fill out paperwork & get your equipment. Register.
ENERGIZE Leelanau Challenge!
Looking for local, community-driven projects that will help move Leelanau County toward a clean energy future. Awards can range from $250-$15,000. Schools, nonprofits, governments, businesses & churches are all eligible.
Will Traverse City Real Estate Remain Insulated From Larger Forces This Time Around?
After years of red-hot real estate activity, the housing market is finally showing signs of cooling off. Nationwide, rising interest rates, growing real estate inventory and fewer buyers are bringing about a sea change in a market that until recently felt like an out-of-control freight train. But are the days of wildly high prices and 12-buyer bidding wars over, or is this slowdown just a fluke? And just how much of an exception will popular markets like Traverse City be, if and when the economy dips into a recession?
Substance Abuse Disorder Continues To Plague Northern Michigan
In the northern Michigan community and around the U.S., substance use disorder cases have spiked in the past two years, a fact many experts attribute to the trials of the COVID-19 pandemic. Christopher Hindbaugh, executive director of Addiction Treatment Services (ATS) in Traverse City, says that ATS is seeing “lots...
TCAPS Montessori School Opening Delayed
The new Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) Montessori school under construction on Franke Road has hit delays – notably due to labor and state inspection shortages – that will prevent students from moving into the building in January as planned. TCAPS Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner told the board’s finance committee Wednesday that options now include moving in after spring break or waiting until fall 2023, with the district surveying Montessori staff and family before deciding how to proceed.
One Killed, One Hospitalized In M-72 Crash
A 44-year-old Ironwood man was killed and a 23-year-old Lake Ann man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on M-72 near Gray Road Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of M-72 just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township at 10:55pm Friday. While the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was driving east and struck another east-bound vehicle from behind, which was driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. The woman then went off the roadway to the right, where her car overturned. Minor injuries were reported by her and her passenger. They were not hospitalized.
