ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Glen Arbor, MI
Entertainment
City
Glen Arbor, MI
traverseticker.com

ENERGIZE Leelanau Challenge!

Looking for local, community-driven projects that will help move Leelanau County toward a clean energy future. Awards can range from $250-$15,000. Schools, nonprofits, governments, businesses & churches are all eligible.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Baby's Breath Removal

Presented by Grand Traverse Conservation District. Help remove invasive baby's breath. Meet in the lower parking lot of Elberta Beach to fill out paperwork & get your equipment. Register.
ELBERTA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precipice#Arts Center#Gallery
traverseticker.com

TCAPS Montessori School Opening Delayed

The new Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) Montessori school under construction on Franke Road has hit delays – notably due to labor and state inspection shortages – that will prevent students from moving into the building in January as planned. TCAPS Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner told the board’s finance committee Wednesday that options now include moving in after spring break or waiting until fall 2023, with the district surveying Montessori staff and family before deciding how to proceed.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Substance Abuse Disorder Continues To Plague Northern Michigan

In the northern Michigan community and around the U.S., substance use disorder cases have spiked in the past two years, a fact many experts attribute to the trials of the COVID-19 pandemic. Christopher Hindbaugh, executive director of Addiction Treatment Services (ATS) in Traverse City, says that ATS is seeing “lots...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

One Killed, One Hospitalized In M-72 Crash

A 44-year-old Ironwood man was killed and a 23-year-old Lake Ann man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on M-72 near Gray Road Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of M-72 just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township at 10:55pm Friday. While the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was driving east and struck another east-bound vehicle from behind, which was driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. The woman then went off the roadway to the right, where her car overturned. Minor injuries were reported by her and her passenger. They were not hospitalized.
LAKE ANN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy