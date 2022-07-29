www.traverseticker.com
Beach Bards Bonus Bonfire: Flags Edition
An evening of poetry, stories & music about flags. Open to all poets & writers of any skill level. Bring a poem or story to share. No pre-registration required.
FLAGS
This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk
Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
"On The Precipice"
A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
"Back to School Shoes"
New shoes & socks for kids (toddler to teen), eye exams & glasses (if needed), school supplies & more. Call to register: 947-2055.
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
Grand Traverse Kennel Club Meeting & Potluck/Picnic
Bring a dish to pass. Picnic & social time at 6pm; meeting at 7pm. New and prospective members are encouraged to attend.
Baby's Breath Removal
Presented by Grand Traverse Conservation District. Help remove invasive baby's breath. Meet in the lower parking lot of Elberta Beach to fill out paperwork & get your equipment. Register.
ENERGIZE Leelanau Challenge!
Looking for local, community-driven projects that will help move Leelanau County toward a clean energy future. Awards can range from $250-$15,000. Schools, nonprofits, governments, businesses & churches are all eligible.
World Youth Symphony Orchestra: Robert Trevino, Conductor
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Violin soloist Randall Goosby & Basque National Orchestra Music Director Robert Trevino join the World Youth Symphony Orchestra as they perform their fifth concert of the season. The program will include Igor Stravinsky’s "The Rite of Spring" & Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2, featuring Goosby as soloist.
TCAPS Montessori School Opening Delayed
The new Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) Montessori school under construction on Franke Road has hit delays – notably due to labor and state inspection shortages – that will prevent students from moving into the building in January as planned. TCAPS Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner told the board’s finance committee Wednesday that options now include moving in after spring break or waiting until fall 2023, with the district surveying Montessori staff and family before deciding how to proceed.
One Killed, One Hospitalized In M-72 Crash
A 44-year-old Ironwood man was killed and a 23-year-old Lake Ann man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on M-72 near Gray Road Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of M-72 just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township at 10:55pm Friday. While the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was driving east and struck another east-bound vehicle from behind, which was driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. The woman then went off the roadway to the right, where her car overturned. Minor injuries were reported by her and her passenger. They were not hospitalized.
