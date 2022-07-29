This bright Orange Charger is an unforgettable muscle car with a ton to offer for any film-loving car enthusiast. The second-generation Dodge Charger was one of the most iconic muscle cars of the late 1960s and early 1970s. Depicting the epitome of personal freedom and fun driving, this vehicle eventually became one of the most instantly recognizable automobiles to ever come out of the golden age of American performance cars. Finally, there was a model to appeal to nearly every type of enthusiast with a passion for speed, good looks, and comfort. This particular vehicle is an excellent example of how Dodge became such a famous brand within the American automotive enthusiast community.

RENO, NV ・ 33 MINUTES AGO