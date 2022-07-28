Bleacher Report names one player Ravens should offer in trade before start of 2022 season

The Baltimore Ravens have built up a very solid roster for the 2022 season that has a ton of depth. They’ve made multiple solid free agent additions while also bringing in an 11-player draft class, revamping many different positions in the process.

When listing out one player that every NFL team should offer in a trade before the start of the 2022 season, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report named safety Chuck Clark as his choice for the Ravens. When explaining why, he first talked about the team’s new additions at the position in Marcus Williams and rookie Kyle Hamilton, saying that Clark’s role on the Baltimore defense has changed.

“With those two in tow, Chuck Clark’s status with the Ravens defense changes. Granted, the Ravens don’t plan to trade Clark. But it’s a mistake not to at least entertain the possibility…Clearly, Clark will be the team’s third safety, and he has one year remaining on his contract beyond this season. At 27 years old, his trade value won’t get much higher than it is right now.”

Sobleski names the Atlanta Falcons as a destination that could use a player like Clark, saying that the fit is “perfect”.

“The Atlanta Falcons, meanwhile, must add long-term building blocks as they reset their roster. The fit in this particular case is perfect, since the Ravens originally drafted Clark to play in Dean Pees’ defensive scheme. Pees now serves as the Falcons defensive coordinator.”

There have been rumblings about what Clark’s status with the team is at this point, but he appears ready to suit up for the Ravens and embrace whatever role he has. He will still get plenty of playing time even with the additions of Williams and Hamilton, and having three talented safeties to deploy all over the field is a major asset for new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.