Matt Rhule Is Still Doomed Because Of The QB Situation

How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
KFC New Menu Item for 2022Cadrene Heslop
Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp
Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp
On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
Would Notre Dame bring Pac-12 team in package deal if they join Big Ten?
Notre Dame is reportedly being pursued by the Big Ten as the conference expands. If the independent school chose to join the Big Ten, they reportedly are expected to bring a Pac-12 school with them. Stanford’s athletic director spoke Friday during the Pac-12’s media event ahead of the college football...
Browns Signed New Wide Receiver Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns have made an addition to their wide receiver room. Cleveland has signed Derrick Dillon after waiving Isaiah Weston with an injury settlement. Weston got hurt during practice on Saturday. Dillon most recently spent time on the New York Giants practice squad from 2020-21. Before Dillon was in...
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
Which Eagles starters are in danger of losing snaps this summer?
The Eagles were very busy when it came to the 2022 offseason. Whether it was trades, or the draft, the team added quality players to help fill in some of the most pressing holes on the roster. With an influx of new players, however, comes a decrease in playing time for some of the players that were already on the roster. Which veterans could be squeezed out of some of their snaps by the time Training Camp ends?
Seattle Seahawks – who’s being released and who’s retiring?
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy signing contracts recently – especially the one-day kind. Both K.J. Wright and J.R. Sweezy retired this week with the Seattle Seahawks, returning home after playing for other teams. Right before these ceremonial contracts, we saw RB Chris Carson get released in result of retiring with a lingering neck injury.
NFLPA won't appeal disciplinary ruling on Deshaun Watson, asks NFL 'to do the same'
According to a report from CBS' Jonathan Jones on Sunday, a ruling on punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be handed down by retired judge Sue L. Robinson on Monday. In light of this news, the NFLPA and Watson released a joint statement on Sunday night,...
NFL World Reacts To Browns' Major Injury News
The Browns have reportedly been hit with some tough injury news on Sunday. According to a report from cleveland.com, rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an excellent camp, feared to have a torn ACL, source says. Not confirmed...
Report: Punishment for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to be announced Monday
The Cleveland Browns are still unsure how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, although there's little doubt that a suspension is on the way for the quarterback. The team will get its answer to that question soon, as Jonathan Jones of CBS says a punishment from retired judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to be announced Monday.
LIVE 9AM: OBR Reacts to the Deshaun Watson Decision
The OBR team will be reacting to today's expected Deshaun Watson decision starting around 9AM Eastern on our Twitch and Youtube Channels, as well as Barry McBride's Twitter Feed. Expect the usual analysis and reaction from the OBR team, representing Cleveland's oldest and largest fan-controlled website and community. Barry McBride,...
Should The Giants Really Have Interest In Jimmy Garoppolo?
The trade market for the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo is growing as preseason is nearly here. However, some very interesting teams are rumored to be interested in the 49ers quarterback. One of those teams is the New York Giants. But should they be interested in him when they...
Vikings announcer: Mike Zimmer once wanted to fight Kirk Cousins
More stories continue to emerge about how remarkably antagonistic the relationship was between Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and ex-coach Mike Zimmer. The latest comes from Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen, who claimed Zimmer outright wanted to fight Cousins when the two jostled following a game-winning field goal during a game against the Detroit Lions last season. After Greg Joseph converted a 54-yard field goal to beat Detroit, cameras caught Cousins and Zimmer shoving on the sideline before going to celebrate. Both downplayed the incident, with Zimmer saying it was simply Cousins being a leader and showing emotion.
Patrick Mahomes thinks he is scrutinized more because he is black
Patrick Mahomes thinks that he is scrutinized more because he is black. Mahomes spoke with the media on Friday from Kansas City Chiefs training camp. He was asked whether he thinks he is evaluated differently because he is black. The comment came in the context of the Arizona Cardinals putting...
Myles Turner Responds To Report Claiming He Wants Out Of Indiana: “One Cap, Two Cap, Red Cap, Blue Cap”
Myles Turner has been linked with a move away from Indiana for a long time now. The talented big man was mentioned in rumors placing him in Golden State, Los Angeles and more. In the end, he has stayed with the Pacers, who are entering a rebuilding era right now.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 7/31: Watson Weirdness, Elf Opportunity, and Takk Flirts
It’s a little later in the morning than I usually find myself writing this preamble. As I noted the other day, sometimes attempting to keep the work/life balance leads to weakness. And today’s late Newswire (I usually try to get them done by 8 AM) is a sign of weakness. I have failed the early risers. Blame me.
NFLPA hints they are expecting a short suspension for Deshaun Watson
The NFLPA dropped a hint on Sunday night that they are expecting a small punishment for Deshaun Watson. Former federal judge Sue Robinson was appointed the disciplinary officer for the Watson matter. Robinson reportedly told both the NFL and NFLPA that her decision about the discipline will come on Monday.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy following allegations of sexual misconduct, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled on Monday. It was reported Sunday night that the players' union will "stand by" Robinson's ruling and urged the NFL to do the same.
Injuries For Packers Could Hurt Team In Week One
The Green Bay Packers can’t seem to catch a break in 2022. Their offseason would see them dumping players to get under the salary cap. They would later lose Davante Adams, who they would trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now they are dealing with multiple injuries just weeks...
Packers building an elite offensive line
The beginning of Packers training camp has brought lots of excitement. The meteoric rise of Romeo Doubs. The defensive line creating lots of pressure. Adrian Amos flying around the field. There is a lot to be excited about. However, in the midst of all of this excitement, many fans are missing what is happening with the offensive line. The Packers are building an elite offensive line and it is starting in training camp.
