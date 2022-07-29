Pro tips: How to catch everyone’s favorite bottom dweller

One of the many things I love about North Carolina is the natural beauty we’re surrounded by in every corner of our state. With 14 National Parks and 41 State Parks, you could probably spend years just exploring them all. My husband and I have enjoyed hiking several parts of the Mountains to Sea Trail, as part of our overall goal to hike a portion of the Appalachian Trail in each state. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can try taking a long weekend to hike the 36 miles from Hanging Rock State Park to Pilot Mountain State Park, which is part of the MST. Someday we would like to hike that route, but so far we have just enjoyed camping in Hanging Rock State Park itself and enjoying the many stunning views that its trails offer. As you can see from this map, the trails vary from 0.4 mile easy hikes to 7.4-mile strenuous hikes, so there is something for every fitness level.

