Pro tips: How to catch everyone’s favorite bottom dweller

How to Sneak in Some Striped Bass Fishing on a Family Vacation This Summer
I’m paraphrasing here, but I get this a lot via DM and email: Hey Joe, I’m headed to the beach with the family this summer and I want to catch striped bass. Where should I go and what should I bring? I’m always happy to help, though admittedly I wince a little every time this pops up in my inbox. It seems like a simple question, but it’s a fairly complex answer, mostly because there are two kinds of striped bass—migrators and residents.
Tackle can really put the hook in fishermen
And yet, some of it is designed to catch fishermen, not fish. The trick to catching fish is understanding their life history, feeding patterns and habitat, as well as other variables such as weather. If you take three anglers, give each a jig, a plug,and a plastic worm, then turn...
A 217-Pound Loggerhead Turtle Was Discovered Dragging Tires, Fishing Rods, & More In Florida
According the Miami Herald, a 217-pound loggerhead sea turtle was rescued off the Florida Panhandle, where rescuers realized that the massive turtle was carrying a ton of fishing debris. We’re talking about fishing rods, hooks, tons of fishing line, and weights. The sea turtle was discovered yesterday, after she...
Can You Help Identify These "Weird Things" That Washed up on an Outer Banks Beach?
Experts at Cape Lookout National Seashore in North Carolina need help identifying "weird things" that washed up on the beach recently, leaving them "stumped." "Okay everybody, we need some help identifying these objects. Our turtle patrol found them on the ocean-side beach recently adjacent to a log covered in goose-neck barnacles. So far, we're stumped as to what they might be," the national park wrote on Facebook alongside two photos of the mystery creatures. "They were about 6 inches long and no longer alive. One guess was they might be a form of sea cucumber (or sea slug?), but they couldn't be matched to any images that were posted online."
The World Sport Fishing Record "King Salmon" Was Caught From the Kenai River
According to Wikipedia, the Chinook salmon also known as king salmon is "a prized and sought-after catch for a sporting angler. The flesh of the salmon is also highly valued for its dietary nutritional content, which includes high levels of important omega 3 fatty acids."
The Largest Rainbow Trout Ever Recorded Was Caught in Lake Diefenbaker
The rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) is a trout and species of salmonid native to cold-water tributaries of the Pacific Ocean in Asia and North America. Wikipedia describes the rainbow trout as follows: "Adult freshwater stream rainbow trout average between 0.5 and 2.5 kilograms (1 and 5 lb), while lake-dwelling and anadromous forms may reach 9 kg (20 lb). Coloration varies widely based on subspecies, forms and habitat. Adult fish are distinguished by a broad reddish stripe along the lateral line, from gills to the tail, which is most vivid in breeding males."
These People Were At The Beach When They Witnessed An Incredible Pelican Feeding Frenzy. Wow!
I would have loved to have been in the water when this happened! Maximiliano Ricci filmed an incredible pelican feeding frenzy at a beach in Crucita, Ecuador. Hundreds of the birds dive-bombed into the water just in front of swimmers, who watched on in wonder. Nature is truly amazing!
How an Expert Fisherman Catches Alaskan King Salmon
On this episode of Dan Does, host Daniel Geneen goes to Alaska to visit Kyle Lee, the founder of Alaskan Salmon Co., and join him fishing for the day in the Copper River, home to the fattiest and most expensive salmon in the world. Salmon will swim up to 300...
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to Wytheville
Taylor Cartner selling her waresPhoto by Kim McKinney. Are you ready for some bargains? This weekend, July 29th-31st, there are 100 miles of yard sales going on from Harmony, NC to Wytheville, VA.
WATCH: Whitetail Buck Absolutely Massacres Decoy It Mistakes as Competitor
You know you have a good decoy when a whitetail either tries to mate with it or destroy it. In this case, it was the latter. In the middle of a field, an eight-point buck walked up to a similarly sized decoy that refused to back down to the real-life deer’s advances. Clearly frustrated with the plastic competitor’s indifference, the deer plowed forward, knocking the head mount clean off and stomping the rest of the body as the attacker made its getaway.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Bald Eagle Swoop Down To Snatch Angler’s Fish Out of His Hands
Sometimes you get a little more of the outdoors than you bargain for. Then, you find yourself playing catch with a bald eagle. While out fishing in British Columbia, a group of anglers was being followed by a bald eagle. The large raptor was keeping up with their boat as it went along the water. But, what happened next was more of a circus routine than an act of nature.
Topwater lures still have their uses for anglers
Our grandfathers almost always fished surface lures very slowly. And though that tactic still works at times, modern anglers are using prop baits in open water on big lakes, popping them along at a rapid clip to imitate feeding or spooked fish. What is so special about fishing with top-water...
How To Find Ponies at Grayson Highlands State Park
I love hiking, but I love animals even more, so when I discovered a park in Virginia that offered incredible trails and wild ponies galore, I was itching to get there as soon as possible. We were also kicking off our 52 Hike Challenge, so this was the perfect place to start.
You'll never look at a sea cucumber the same way again after seeing how it eats
Super cool and slightly nightmarish. Nature is full of wonders, from the breathtakingly beautiful to the truly terrifying. (Ever seen an anglerfish? Yikes.) But some wonders come from the most unexpected places. For instance, the unassuming sea cucumber. If you've ever seen a sea cucumber, you know they're not terribly...
Visit the RV Park in North Carolina that's Dedicated to Dogs
Located within the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina lies the United States' only campground that is solely dedicated to your canine companions. If you and your dog love camping, Four Paws Campground & Dog Retreat is the perfect destination. This campground is located at 335 Lazy Creek Dr in the town of Rutherfordton North Carolina in the southwestern portion of the state.
Great white shark sightings are up in the US, which is kinda good news
Do you taste like a seal? No? Then a great white shark doesn't want to prey on you. Deposit PhotosGreat white sharks are protected by US laws, and that's helping the predators float higher.
‘Deadliest Catch’: Why the Crab Pots May Be the Most Dangerous Part of the Job
Of all the dangers that the cast of Deadliest Catch battles each day at sea, the most threatening may surprise you. Crab fishing is notoriously one of the most harrowing professions around. While the crab season is relatively short, around 12 fishermen die each year worldwide. To do the job,...
Adventure Close To Home at Hanging Rock State Park
One of the many things I love about North Carolina is the natural beauty we’re surrounded by in every corner of our state. With 14 National Parks and 41 State Parks, you could probably spend years just exploring them all. My husband and I have enjoyed hiking several parts of the Mountains to Sea Trail, as part of our overall goal to hike a portion of the Appalachian Trail in each state. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can try taking a long weekend to hike the 36 miles from Hanging Rock State Park to Pilot Mountain State Park, which is part of the MST. Someday we would like to hike that route, but so far we have just enjoyed camping in Hanging Rock State Park itself and enjoying the many stunning views that its trails offer. As you can see from this map, the trails vary from 0.4 mile easy hikes to 7.4-mile strenuous hikes, so there is something for every fitness level.
Shark sightings get more common at New York beaches
As bathers cooled themselves in the Atlantic surf on New York's Fire Island last Wednesday, Reily Winston held up a smooth dogfish shark his friend had just caught fishing off a pier in an inlet behind the beach. He briefly cradled the bloodied shark in his hands before releasing it back into the ocean.Shark sightings have become more common along Long Island’s shores this summer — and not just the mostly harmless, abundant dogfish.Since June, there have been at least five verified encounters where sharks bit swimmers and surfers. Though there were no fatalities, sightings prompted officials to temporarily...
