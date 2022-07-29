ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Would You Drink Velveeta’s New Cheese-Infused Cocktail?

12tomatoes.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
12tomatoes.com

Lori Lamothe

Key Lime Pie: Add Whipped Cream to the Filling for a Lighter Taste

When it comes to summer desserts, there's nothing like the refreshing taste of key lime. These two no-bake recipes are simple variations on the classic version of the pie. The first softens the tartness of the lime by folding whipped cream into the mix instead of using it as a topping. This also gives the pie a lighter texture than the traditional recipe.
Fox News

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Bored of Chicken? Boil It in Butter!

Has butter ever done me wrong? For me, it’s a resounding no! Butter never disappoints, it outperforms and exceeds my expectations, making everything golden, sumptuous, and downright decadent. When I hit a slump, I always find butter can be the saving grace, and people knew that hundreds of years ago too. This historical recipe proves that butter can make anything, even boring chicken, taste better.
RECIPES
Mashed

Classic Chicken Quesadillas Recipe

When craving Mexican food, there's no doubt that one of the easiest and most delicious items you can make is a quesadilla. And when it comes to this tasty main course, there are plenty of choices tasty, protein-packed fillings. That said, chicken is always a classic go-to that's healthy and filling. But rather than just make a plain ol' chicken breast with little flavor, this particular recipe features a tasty chicken breast marinade, which adds plenty of flavor to the quesadilla. Pile on cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and you have one of the best quesadillas with little hassle and mess.
RECIPES
Mashed

Should You Store Hard-Boiled Eggs With Or Without The Shell?

Summertime is the quintessential picnic season which means lots of families will gather together at parks and backyards to enjoy seasonal staples like burgers, watermelon, and the beloved egg salad. But, as the temperature outside increases, keeping your food fresh and free from bacteria is essential in avoiding the dreaded chance of food poisoning.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad

The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Southern Tomato Sandwich

It's probably safe to say that most Southerners with tomatoes in their garden (or with generous friends who grow tomatoes) mark the official beginning of summer with their first tomato sandwich. It's a delicious kickoff to a season of produce goodness, a ritual enjoyed often and with great enthusiasm while tomatoes are at their peak. It's one of the simplest sandwiches you can make, and to enjoy a true taste of summer in the South, you really do need to keep it simple.
RECIPES
HuffPost

Cat Food Brand Will Let Humans Eat Its Latest 'Fancy Feast'

Cat food brand Fancy Feast wasn’t kitten around this week when it announced it would open a temporary, cat food-inspired restaurant for humans in New York City. “Gatto Bianco by Fancy Feast,” a two-day pop-up, will be an “Italian-style trattoria and culinary experience” with recipes inspired by the brand’s food, according to a press release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Philly Cheesesteak Mac Recipe

Whenever people go to Philly, they always get wrapped up in that cheesesteak war for the best one. Well, we got the best cheesesteak Mac now, so how ‘bout that!. 1 ½ pounds|680 grams sirloin steak, thinly sliced. for the flourless cheese sauce:. 2 cups|500 ml whole milk.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Chocolate Pudding Cookies

Chocolate Pudding Cookies are packed with cocoa powder, chocolate pudding mix, and chocolate chips, all baked into a big batch of delicious bakery-style dessert. Super soft and oozing with melted morsels, this easy chocolate cookie recipe is simple to prepare and takes only 10 minutes to cook. chocolate Pudding cookies...
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Swedish Meatballs Recipe

Most people who go to IKEA do so because they need to buy furniture. Maybe one of those cube shelf organizers, or an entertainment center that will require the brainpower of several people to assemble. But the sprawling store is home to much more than that. There's a whole bounty of comforting, hearty food available, and one of the more popular options is Swedish meatballs. Maybe the first time you ever ate Swedish meatballs was at the IKEA food court. But you shouldn't have to make that trek just to get your fill of savory spheres. And thanks to Michelle McGlinn's easy Swedish meatballs recipe, you don't have to.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tried Pizza Poppers, and I Believe the Hype

Coming of age in the late ’90s/early aughts meant that Bagel Bites and sun-dried tomatoes were formative elements of my culinary awareness. So when I saw that Liz Moody posted a recipe for Pizza Poppers on her Instagram page, it was as if the recipe was made just for me.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ New ‘Next-Level’ & Delicious Salad Is ‘Summertime Snacking at Its Absolute Finest’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Giada De Laurentiis’ just elevated our standard, go-to salad this summer, with a recipe that looks oh-so-delicious! On July 29, De Laurentiis posted a colorful, scrumptious salad recipe that we’re itching to try ASAP.
RECIPES
Mashed

Best Brookies Recipe

While brookies might sound as if they'd be the official cookie of preppies, and something the country club set would be snacking on, the word is actually another portmanteau like cronut or turducken. As recipe developer Catherine Brookes describes them, brookies are "half chocolate chip cookie and half chocolate brownie, in two distinct layers," so brookie = brownie + cookie.
RECIPES
mvmagazine.com

Baking Together #26: A Crowd-Pleasing Peach Cobbler

Local peaches are making their way into the markets – yay! While I love biting into a ripe, juicy peach on a hot summer day, baking these beauties concentrates all those heavenly juices, making them even more delectable. Add to that the wonderful floral fragrance filling my home, and I’m pretty happy.
RECIPES

