savannah.com
Where to Eat in the Plant Riverside District
The Plant Riverside District offers over a dozen delectable dining options. Every type of cuisine is at your finger (and tongue) tips, with iconic river views and some of the best spots for rooftop dining Savannah has to offer. BAOBAB LOUNGE. Raw elements and modern elegance come to life at...
Roaches, no hand soap, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for July
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Planning on taking a break from the kitchen and eating out? Chatham County is home to a vast number of food service businesses that serve a variety of options ranging from vegan to barbecue. However, before making a decision on where to dine, make sure to take a look at local […]
WJCL
Savannah store gives out hundreds of bookbags, free haircuts
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A store at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall gave out 250 bookbags and free haircuts on Sunday, just in time for back to school. DTLR bought the hundreds of bags to give out and reached out to local barbers to provide some fresh cuts. This is the second...
Tybee lifeguards urge swimmers to be careful of jellyfish
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Lifeguards on Tybee Island are warning beachgoers to keep an eye out for jellyfish while in the water. On Saturday, 308 people were stung, according to Capt. David Bowen, who oversees beach rescue. The highest on record so far this summer is 632, reached a couple weeks ago. “We are […]
blufftonsun.com
Availability of affordable housing reaches critical deficit
The local housing market is on a collision course with local workers’ paychecks, and that’s a problem for Southern Beaufort County’s tourist industry. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “affordable housing is … housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30% of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.”
wtoc.com
Mike Hostilo Law Firm, Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club hold book bag giveaway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Mike Hostilo Law Firm partnered with the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club to help out the local Savannah community by donating book bags. The team passed out book bags and school supplies yesterday at the Mike Hostilo Law Firm on AbercornStreet. They say they...
WJCL
Savannah residents are planning to hopefully win the mega millions
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Over the past few weeks, the mega millions drawing has risen to extremely high winnings. No one has been lucky to snag the lucky numbers bringing Friday's total to 1.2 billion dollars, or you can take a cash prize of 747.2 million. Savannah residents have high...
WJCL
Groves grad hosting Back to School Bash at Forsyth Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former student-athlete from Savannah is remembering her roots and helping local children get ready for the new school year. Jada Haynes, a graduate of Groves High School and South Carolina State, hosting a "Back to School Bash" this Saturday at Forsyth Park. Haynes, who now...
wtoc.com
Nine people rescued from water near Daufuskie Island
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - First responders rescued seven adults and two children from the water after their boat ran into an oyster bed near Daufuskie Island Saturday night. Beaufort County dispatch notified the Coast Guard of the incident after 10:15 p.m. Coast Guard Station Tybee responded with a small...
wtoc.com
Partial lane closure may impact Beaufort Co. drivers
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Drivers in Beaufort County are warned of some partial lane closures happening on Highway 170 on Monday. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the left turn lane on Highway 170, to Highway 21, will be partially closed. JS Construction will be performing utility improvements along Highway 170.
WJCL
Savannah Police Department, WJCL 22 News to host Back to School event
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Families are invited to join the Savannah Police Department and members of the WJCL 22 News crew at the Back to School Summer Jam on Sunday. The seventh annual event will offer free school supplies, free haircuts, giveaways, free uniforms, free shoes and more. The event...
wtoc.com
Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood is closed following a crash. The Chatham County Police Department says multiple people where involved in the crash but their injuries are non-life-threatening. There is no timeline on when the lane will reopen, according to officials.
Washington Examiner
Georgia Ports Authority had record freight volume in fiscal 2022 with 8% increase from 2021
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Ports Authority saw a record freight volume during fiscal 2022, reporting an 8% increase in container volumes. In June, the Port of Savannah handled a record 494,107 twenty-foot equivalent container units in total cargo, an increase of 10.6% over June 2021. For fiscal 2022, the port reported more than 5.7 million TEUs.
1 injured in late night Friday shooting on Rodgers St.
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man was injured in a shooting that occurred late last night on Friday. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male was injured in a shooting in the 1100 block of Rodgers St. The victim was transported to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the […]
Shocking surprise: Alligator found at front door of Georgia day care
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia day care got a big surprise Wednesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Workers at Angels Child Care and Enrichment Center in Savannah told WTOC a 7-foot alligator was found sitting outside under a chair by the front door.
WJCL
Nurse charged in Guyton hit & run that hospitalized motorcyclist
GUYTON, Ga. — A Savannah-area nurse has been charged with driving under the influence and two felonies in a hit and run Saturday that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. The crash happened around 5 p.m. in front of the Windfield subdivision near Noel C. Conaway and Conaway roads in Guyton.
WJCL
'We are very frustrated': Parents protest Jasper Co. Schools saying new school year starting rough
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — School problems protested, with only four days into the new school year and Jasper County parents are fed up. Which led to a protest Friday outside the district's building. “We want to show that we’re frustrated with the district, basically. We are very frustrated," said...
WJCL
Community rallies behind Rincon family impacted by deadly house fire
RINCON, Ga. — The Effingham County community is rallying behind a Rincon family in need. The Brady family's home caught fire on Tuesday. Their three-year-old son did not survive, and the mom was badly burned. Family friend Misty Lavilla wasted no time creating a GoFundMe page for the Bradys.
wtoc.com
Savannah Police investigating overnight shooting on Rodgers St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 1100 block of Rodgers Street. Officers responded to the scene just before midnight on July 29. According to a tweet from the Savannah Police Department, one man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening. No word from police about any suspects in this incident.
WJCL
Heat suspected in deaths of elderly couple found dead inside Bulloch County mobile home
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Bulloch County couple has died of apparent heat exhaustion after their bodies were discovered inside of their mobile home. Coroner Jake Futch tells WJCL 22 News that the couple, who were both in their eighties, were found Monday afternoon off Tall Timbers Lane in the Leefield community outside of Brooklet.
