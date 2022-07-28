ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

savannah.com

Where to Eat in the Plant Riverside District

The Plant Riverside District offers over a dozen delectable dining options. Every type of cuisine is at your finger (and tongue) tips, with iconic river views and some of the best spots for rooftop dining Savannah has to offer. BAOBAB LOUNGE. Raw elements and modern elegance come to life at...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah store gives out hundreds of bookbags, free haircuts

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A store at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall gave out 250 bookbags and free haircuts on Sunday, just in time for back to school. DTLR bought the hundreds of bags to give out and reached out to local barbers to provide some fresh cuts. This is the second...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Tybee lifeguards urge swimmers to be careful of jellyfish

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Lifeguards on Tybee Island are warning beachgoers to keep an eye out for jellyfish while in the water. On Saturday, 308 people were stung, according to Capt. David Bowen, who oversees beach rescue. The highest on record so far this summer is 632, reached a couple weeks ago. “We are […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
blufftonsun.com

Availability of affordable housing reaches critical deficit

The local housing market is on a collision course with local workers’ paychecks, and that’s a problem for Southern Beaufort County’s tourist industry. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “affordable housing is … housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30% of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.”
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Groves grad hosting Back to School Bash at Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former student-athlete from Savannah is remembering her roots and helping local children get ready for the new school year. Jada Haynes, a graduate of Groves High School and South Carolina State, hosting a "Back to School Bash" this Saturday at Forsyth Park. Haynes, who now...
SAVANNAH, GA
#Forsyth Park
wtoc.com

Nine people rescued from water near Daufuskie Island

DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - First responders rescued seven adults and two children from the water after their boat ran into an oyster bed near Daufuskie Island Saturday night. Beaufort County dispatch notified the Coast Guard of the incident after 10:15 p.m. Coast Guard Station Tybee responded with a small...
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Partial lane closure may impact Beaufort Co. drivers

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Drivers in Beaufort County are warned of some partial lane closures happening on Highway 170 on Monday. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the left turn lane on Highway 170, to Highway 21, will be partially closed. JS Construction will be performing utility improvements along Highway 170.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood is closed following a crash. The Chatham County Police Department says multiple people where involved in the crash but their injuries are non-life-threatening. There is no timeline on when the lane will reopen, according to officials.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 injured in late night Friday shooting on Rodgers St.

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man was injured in a shooting that occurred late last night on Friday. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male was injured in a shooting in the 1100 block of Rodgers St. The victim was transported to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the […]
WJCL

Nurse charged in Guyton hit & run that hospitalized motorcyclist

GUYTON, Ga. — A Savannah-area nurse has been charged with driving under the influence and two felonies in a hit and run Saturday that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. The crash happened around 5 p.m. in front of the Windfield subdivision near Noel C. Conaway and Conaway roads in Guyton.
GUYTON, GA
WJCL

Community rallies behind Rincon family impacted by deadly house fire

RINCON, Ga. — The Effingham County community is rallying behind a Rincon family in need. The Brady family's home caught fire on Tuesday. Their three-year-old son did not survive, and the mom was badly burned. Family friend Misty Lavilla wasted no time creating a GoFundMe page for the Bradys.
RINCON, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police investigating overnight shooting on Rodgers St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 1100 block of Rodgers Street. Officers responded to the scene just before midnight on July 29. According to a tweet from the Savannah Police Department, one man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening. No word from police about any suspects in this incident.
SAVANNAH, GA

