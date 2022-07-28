Arkansas Basketball Practice Observations: Ricky Council Will ‘Baptize’ You & Who Musselman Yelled At

www.bestofarkansassports.com
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Another popular sandwich chain location opening in Arkansas July 20thKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Dax Courtney announces medical retirement from football
Arkansas freshman tight end Dax Courtney will medically retire from football, he announced via his personal social media accounts on Monday. The Clarendon (Ark.) native was a signee of the 2022 class and initially chose the Razorbacks over Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Missouri, Penn State and others. Courtney...
16 Years Ago Arkansas Legend Paul Eels Left Shoes That Can't Be Filled
Former Razorback icon did things that aren't possible in Arkansas anymore
Eric Musselman's Logical Approach to Conference Expansions
It could be coast-to-coast college sports just like in the professional ranks.
Braylen Russell Still Solid to Hogs, Helping Recruit
FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell was among the recruits attending Arkansas’ final recruiting event prior to the 2022 football season. Russell, 6-2, 230, has been to Arkansas numerous times and provided feedback on how Saturday’s event went for him. “It was fun,” Russell said....
Key Battles For Razorbacks in Preseason Drills
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will begin preparing for the 2022 season next weekend with expectations very high for this squad. Sam Pittman is 12-11 at Arkansas as he’s set to begin his third season in charge of the Hogs. That includes a 9-4 mark in 2021 that saw the team bring four trophies to Fayetteville. The Razorbacks defeated Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl.
Longest Standing Highway Commissioner in Arkansas dies
Springdale native, Bobby Hopper, died Friday night at age 89.
Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows
Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas
The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
$412K Walton grant to UA focuses on smart mobility
A $412,000 planning grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation to the University of Arkansas will support the college’s vision of becoming the preeminent university in smart mobility. The funding will span eight months and support pilot research studies, industry and peer benchmarking, content marketing, and education and...
Water usage at record-high in Arkansas
LOWELL, Ark. — We are finally seeing some relief with rain and cooler temperatures, but water usage has been at record highs all month across Arkansas. Even with water use rising, both major water suppliers in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas say there isn't a shortage of water.
Undercover sting busts man accused of operating gambling houses in northern Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police arrested a man following a bust of what they call gambling houses in northern Arkansas. Daniel Scallorn, 33, of Green Forest, Ark., faces a felony charge of maintaining a gambling house. Scallorn posted a bond of $25,000. Police shut down businesses called Internet lounges in...
Man arrested for firing gun at Taco Bell in Fayetteville
A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday, July 29 after firing a gun at a Taco Bell, striking the building, and nearly hitting employees.
Man, 81, dies after being pinned between vehicles in Sequoyah County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 81-year-old man died after being pinned between two vehicles stopped in the slow lane of US-64 Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Fred Roberts of Van Buren, Arkansas, was stopped in the slow lane of US-64 westbound in Sequoyah County and was standing...
Dead dogs and cats found near Arkansas dam
BARLING, Ark. — *Some of the details in this story could be disturbing to readers. Where the Arkansas River divides Crawford and Sebastian counties at Lock and Dam 13, the quiet area is a popular fishing hole. Lately, it has become an unlikely place to dispose of pets. Laurie...
Power outages reported in Benton County Saturday
Some power outages were reported in Benton County Saturday morning as a Flash Flood Warning was in effect. At one point, SWEPCO was reporting 138 outages in Johnson but power has since been restored. As of 6pm, 3 customers in Benton County are without power and 11 in Carroll County.
Public library holding drag show for children, offering them 'transition' clothing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TND) — Critics are calling out a public library in Fayetteville, Arkansas that plans to hold a “Back To School Festival" where children can enjoy drag performances and select clothing from a “Transition Closet.”. “The school year is almost here, and we're sending off summer...
Clarksville Best Western Hotel severely damaged by fire
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Before 3:00 pm Friday, a fire broke out at the Best Western Hotel in Clarksville. Pictures and videos from the scene showed flames through the roof of the hotel on S Rogers St. Fire and police crews responded quickly to get the fire under control. The...
A Rogers church fights to stay open
The Oakley Chapel Methodist Church in Rogers is trying to keep its current location open. Church leaders spoke about how you can help. https://bit.ly/3zGUrid.
“Suspicious activity” at Indigo Sky prompts evacuation
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Early this morning, the casino security director for Indigo Sky was alerted to a possible threat on the casino floor. After discussing the possible threat with local law enforcement who were called to Indigo Sky… it was decided that the threat was credible enough to issue an full evacuation order of […]
