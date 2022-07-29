ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, PA

Times Leader

Former WNEP anchor Williams working for Baker

State Sen. Lisa Baker announced today that former WNEP-TV broadcaster Tom Williams will be joining her staff as the 20th Senatorial District's communications and outreach director. "Helping others has always been a priority for me, so this new role is...
DALLAS, PA
Newswatch 16

College building declared unsafe in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
SCRANTON, PA
Carbondale, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Sobol Shines At The Quarterback Position For Old Forge At 6'0" 235lbs

OLD FORGE, Pa. — The stats don't tell the entire story about Old Forge senior quarterback James Sobol. 1,700 yards passing in 2021 and 21 touchdowns. He ran for another 550 yards on the ground collecting 10 more TD's. The Blue Devils finished the season with an (11-1) record losing to Canton 20-14 in overtime in the PIAA 'A' State Quarterfinals.
OLD FORGE, PA
Miguel Ramos
Patrick Mcdonnell
thevalleyledger.com

The 100th Anniversary Celebration of the West End Fair!

Gilbert, PA: The West End Fair’s 100th Anniversary Celebration kicks off August 21st and runs through the 27th! Enjoy food, fun, games, rides, and entertainment for the whole family. Join us for free attractions all week long like opening night fireworks, agricultural exhibits, and antique tractors and engines. The fair opens each day at 2pm and everyone gets a free carousel ride with paid admission.
GILBERT, PA
Times News

MCT names new board chairman, vice chairman

Thomas R. Lisella Esq. has been named as chairman of the board of directors of both the Mauch Chunk Trust Company and its parent company, the Mauch Chunk Trust Financial Corporation. James R. Nanovic Esq. has also been named as the vice chairman of both companies. MCT, the wholly owned...
JIM THORPE, PA
WBRE

First Hospital ending inpatient, outpatient services

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First Hospital in Kingston announced Monday they plan to close the hospital in the upcoming months due to a lack of staffing. According to Commonwealth Health, First Hospital announced to patients, physicians, and staff members their plans to close the hospital and their affiliated outpatient treatment offerings on October 30, 2022. […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

$2M Mega Millions ticket won in Scranton

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday a PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with a Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Joe’s Kwik Marts, on 701 North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sold a lucky consumer a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Home saved after fire crews quick response

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house on fire in Scranton, Sunday morning, was saved with little damage due to the quick response of Scranton firefighters. According to Acting Assistant Fire Chief Ed Gallagher, crews originally responded to a call of a residential structure fire with entrapment in the 100 block of Watkins Street in […]
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

One dead after six car pile up on PA Turnpike Friday

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A deadly accident shut down both lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike I-476 in Carbon County for hours Friday evening. The crash happened between the Lehighton Exit 74 and Route 209 Exit 87 around 5:30 p.m. Friday. A total of six vehicles, one tractor-trailer and...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Destination PA: Mountain Creek Riding Stables

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A family-owned business in the Poconos has a goal to connect nature and their guests one saddle at a time. “The Poconos is known for being super wooded and like going out into the trails, you really can see that,” said Miranda Mascia, a trail guide for the Mountain Creek Riding Stables.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
kingstonthisweek.com

Damage estimated at $400K in west-end Kingston house fire

Kingston Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the west end of the city early Monday morning after a pair of residents eating their breakfast saw smoke coming from their garage. Article content. Fire inspector Delbert Blakney said Monday afternoon that by the time crews arrived at 919...
KINGSTON, PA
Times News

Dog’s best friend: Jim Thorpe man helps at Carbon shelter

Most dogs arrive at the Carbon County Animal Shelter on a weekly basis. Many of them are reunited with their owners in a short time, but the rest have to adjust to shelter life for an unknown amount of time. Vince Dart helps the dogs feel more comfortable while they’re...
JIM THORPE, PA
WBRE

Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Lackawanna County

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, a winning PA Lottery Powerball ®ticket was sold at a retailer in Lackawanna County worth $150,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Fast Lane Mart, 215-217 South Main Street in Taylor, sold the winning ticket to a lucky costumer on Saturday’s drawing. The winning ticket matched four of […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Wind turbine catches fire in Bear Creek

BEAR CREEK, Pa. — Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire on a wind turbine in Luzerne County Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the Bear Creek Wind Farm around 9:30 a.m. There was a lot of black smoke but no flames showing. Crews were able to put...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

