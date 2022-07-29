www.thevalleyadvantage.com
Former WNEP anchor Williams working for Baker
State Sen. Lisa Baker announced today that former WNEP-TV broadcaster Tom Williams will be joining her staff as the 20th Senatorial District's communications and outreach director. "Helping others has always been a priority for me, so this new role is...
Community Champion: Tara Mugford Wilson
This month, The Luzerne Foundation welcomed its new Chairperson, Tara Mugford Wilson! A Dallas, PA native, Wilson has always been an active an
Backpack giveaway helping students prepare for school year
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The "School Rocks Backpack Giveaway" took place at Verizon stores across the country. Newswatch 16 stopped by the store on Wyoming Avenue in Edwardsville. The backpacks were filled with school supplies like pencils, folders and paper. Kids who attended could also enter to win a...
College building declared unsafe in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
Cornhole tournament held at Susquehanna Brewing Company
PITTSTON, Pa. — They may have come for the cornhole, but they stayed for the beverages. Susquehanna Brewing Company hosted the Keystone State Games Cornhole Tournament Sunday in Luzerne County. Players of all ages traveled from across the state to play, all with hopes of taking home a gold...
AUGUST ACTIVITIES AT FRANCES SLOCUM STATE PARK
Archery for Beginners, Women Only: Registration Required Email Kathy at kkelchner@pa.gov to sign up. Saturday, Au
WNEP-TV 16
Sobol Shines At The Quarterback Position For Old Forge At 6'0" 235lbs
OLD FORGE, Pa. — The stats don't tell the entire story about Old Forge senior quarterback James Sobol. 1,700 yards passing in 2021 and 21 touchdowns. He ran for another 550 yards on the ground collecting 10 more TD's. The Blue Devils finished the season with an (11-1) record losing to Canton 20-14 in overtime in the PIAA 'A' State Quarterfinals.
First-ever Scranton Bike Weekend to support Keystone Mission
SCRANTON, Pa. — The sound of revving engines is beckoning bikers from near and far to ride into Lackawanna County this weekend. Organizer Janiece Montes is a passenger, not a rider, but she loves bikes and cars and decided stand-alone "bike nights" weren't enough. "I was like, wow, we're...
Owner of hibachi restaurants dead at 44
A co-owner of several of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s most popular sushi and hibachi restaurants has passed away, according to the Luzern
The 100th Anniversary Celebration of the West End Fair!
Gilbert, PA: The West End Fair’s 100th Anniversary Celebration kicks off August 21st and runs through the 27th! Enjoy food, fun, games, rides, and entertainment for the whole family. Join us for free attractions all week long like opening night fireworks, agricultural exhibits, and antique tractors and engines. The fair opens each day at 2pm and everyone gets a free carousel ride with paid admission.
MCT names new board chairman, vice chairman
Thomas R. Lisella Esq. has been named as chairman of the board of directors of both the Mauch Chunk Trust Company and its parent company, the Mauch Chunk Trust Financial Corporation. James R. Nanovic Esq. has also been named as the vice chairman of both companies. MCT, the wholly owned...
First Hospital ending inpatient, outpatient services
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First Hospital in Kingston announced Monday they plan to close the hospital in the upcoming months due to a lack of staffing. According to Commonwealth Health, First Hospital announced to patients, physicians, and staff members their plans to close the hospital and their affiliated outpatient treatment offerings on October 30, 2022. […]
$2M Mega Millions ticket won in Scranton
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday a PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with a Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Joe’s Kwik Marts, on 701 North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sold a lucky consumer a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all […]
Home saved after fire crews quick response
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house on fire in Scranton, Sunday morning, was saved with little damage due to the quick response of Scranton firefighters. According to Acting Assistant Fire Chief Ed Gallagher, crews originally responded to a call of a residential structure fire with entrapment in the 100 block of Watkins Street in […]
One dead after six car pile up on PA Turnpike Friday
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A deadly accident shut down both lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike I-476 in Carbon County for hours Friday evening. The crash happened between the Lehighton Exit 74 and Route 209 Exit 87 around 5:30 p.m. Friday. A total of six vehicles, one tractor-trailer and...
Destination PA: Mountain Creek Riding Stables
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A family-owned business in the Poconos has a goal to connect nature and their guests one saddle at a time. “The Poconos is known for being super wooded and like going out into the trails, you really can see that,” said Miranda Mascia, a trail guide for the Mountain Creek Riding Stables.
Damage estimated at $400K in west-end Kingston house fire
Kingston Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the west end of the city early Monday morning after a pair of residents eating their breakfast saw smoke coming from their garage. Article content. Fire inspector Delbert Blakney said Monday afternoon that by the time crews arrived at 919...
Dog’s best friend: Jim Thorpe man helps at Carbon shelter
Most dogs arrive at the Carbon County Animal Shelter on a weekly basis. Many of them are reunited with their owners in a short time, but the rest have to adjust to shelter life for an unknown amount of time. Vince Dart helps the dogs feel more comfortable while they’re...
Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Lackawanna County
TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, a winning PA Lottery Powerball ®ticket was sold at a retailer in Lackawanna County worth $150,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Fast Lane Mart, 215-217 South Main Street in Taylor, sold the winning ticket to a lucky costumer on Saturday’s drawing. The winning ticket matched four of […]
Wind turbine catches fire in Bear Creek
BEAR CREEK, Pa. — Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire on a wind turbine in Luzerne County Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the Bear Creek Wind Farm around 9:30 a.m. There was a lot of black smoke but no flames showing. Crews were able to put...
