www.ign.com
Related
IGN
The Highlake Quests
In this Bear and Breakfast guide we will guide you through the Highlake Main Quests. This covers where to go, who to talk to, what rewards you will receive, Quest Item locations, and other pertinent information.
IGN
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
This page is a work in progress, check back later for more updates!. Part 2 begins with Saki, Shuuji, and the Professor lost in the forest. After debating the source of the fog, two new Digimon arrive: Floramon and Lopmon. Another run-in with a Gotsumon leaves the Professor injured, and Saki and Shuuji run for their lives at the Professor's behest.
IGN
Characters
In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, there are a plethora of characters for you to get to know. These range from those in your party, to heroes you'll meet along the way and people you'll speak to from the Keeves and Agnus nations. In our Characters guide, you can find brief overviews...
IGN
Starfield: Performance Preview
Built on an improved engine, The Creation Engine 2, the game shows clear strides over Fallout 4 and other previous titles. Space travel, world building, rendering technology, and more are all covered here in our IGN Performance Preview.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Palkia Raid Guide: Palkia Counters and Best Moveset
Looking for a Pokemon Go Palkia Raid guide? Palkia has taken over from Dialga as the Tier 5 Raid Boss in Pokemon Go Raids from Jul 31, 2022 at 10am until August 10, 2022 at 10am. Palkia will also be the featured Pokemon during the Legendary Raid Hour on Aug...
IGN
UK Daily Deals: Meta Quest 2 256GB Version is Still £399, For Now
Meta Quest 2 is, unfortunately, going up in price this month, with the 128GB version rising from £299 to £399, and the 256GB version going from £399 to £499. But, GAME still has the new 256GB version (packed with a free copy of Beat Saber), listed at £399. So, if you want a Quest 2 but want to avoid the inevitable price hike, I'd pick one up from GAME as soon as possible.
IGN
Battlefield 2042 Update Finally Begins to Address 'Walking Sim' Map Complaints
EA's DICE has finally addressed criticisms of one of Battlefield 2042's maps, which was dubbed a "walking simulator" by fans. The new update 1.2 reworks Kaleidoscope to include an "improved gameplay flow". The developer released patch notes for the update which arrives today, August 2, detailing its midseason update –...
IGN
Furniture Recipes
Crafting furniture is essential to creating the perfect bed and breakfast. The higher scores you receive for each room, the more coins you make and the better chances you have for 5-star reviews. You will occasionally receive Guest requests that require higher scores in Comfort, Decorations, Hygiene, and Food, so it is important that you learn new recipes to keep up with the demands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Grab Ugreen's 200W Desktop Charging Station for $170
Are in the market for a new charging station that simultaneously charges multiple devices, from smartphones to laptops and even your Nintendo Switch (or Steam Deck)? If that's the case, Amazon is currently running a fantastic deal on Ugreen's Nexode 200W desktop charger. Usually $200, this device is down to its lowest price yet, $170 ($30 off).
IGN
Daily Deals: Save on Nintendo NES and Super Mario 64 LEGO Sets
The premium Nintendo LEGO sets are some of the best LEGO kits out there, and you can save on two of them today. And, if you missed out on the Prime Day deal on Amazon's Echo Dot, that 50% discount is back today. And, you can save on a spare controller for your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Plus, the Xbox Series X is in stock at Walmart today for those of you looking to upgrade. And, the Meta Quest 2 is getting a surprise price hike starting next week, so now is the time to pick up the VR headset if you are interested.
IGN
BD-1, Groot, and Many More LEGO Sets Now Available
It's a new month, and that can only mean one thing: a new batch of LEGO sets is available. On the first of each month, LEGO opens the faucet and releases new sets. August 2022 is particularly flush with new releases, ranging from Star Wars to Super Mario and more. You can view the full list of new sets available on Amazon, or keep scrolling for the highlights.
Comments / 0