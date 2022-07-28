ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

AL.com

Alabama couple opens ‘pick your own’ flower farm

An east Alabama couple has opened their property as a flower-picking farm called Circles of Colors, which currently offers sunflowers, dahlias, zinnias and cosmos. “You come and pick whatever you want,” farm owner Arely Kloss told the Opelika-Auburn News. “That’s only my goal is to have something pretty, something different to do on weekends. I don’t think we have any pick-your-own flower farms around.”
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama man charged with attempted murder in Phenix City shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On July 30 at around 2 a.m., the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at the Jack Houghston Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, authorities found the victim, Jacorey Battle, 32, from Phenix City, Alabama, suffering from several gunshot wounds. […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One bridge connected two communities Sunday evening for a good cause. The 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge connected Uptown Columbus and Phenix City with music and laughter. Columbus Urban League hosted an ‘All White Attire Gala’. The nonprofit organization is also celebrating a half of century of...
COLUMBUS, GA
idesignarch.com

Storybook Dream Lake House with Lush Landscape

This cedar-shake house in Alexander City, Alabama in Tallapoosa County, south of Birmingham and north-east of Montgomery, is a weekend retreat on Lake Martin. Designed by L. Mitchell Ginn and Associates and Liz Williams Interiors for a family as a lakeside getaway, they envisioned a home with lush landscaping and terraced lawns.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police search for local man wanted on attempted murder charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old Opelika man who is wanted on attempted murder charges. According to officials, Montavious Demetrel Dawson’s charges stem from an incident that happened on July 14 at the 100 block of Chester Avenue in Opelika, Alabama. Anyone with information is asked call the […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Columbus officials combat court backlog

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A backlog of criminal court cases continues to be an issue in Columbus, leaving inmates in jail for prolonged periods and many without yet being formally charged with a crime. Nico Fitzpatrick, a suspect for a homicide back in 2018, has been in jail for quite...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for critically missing person

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus man and asks for public help to locate him. Christopher Dixon-Cater, 28, of Columbus, Georgia, was last seen on 4th Ave. on July 29 around 10 p.m. According to law enforcement, Dixon-Carter was last seen wearing leopard print glasses and black and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

State inmate serving 1-year sentence dies in Bullock County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A state inmate serving at the Bullock County Correctional Facility has died, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. ADOC says Casey Cook, 26, was found unresponsive Tuesday. After an evaluation by medical staff, Cook was pronounced dead. Cook’s body was taken for a full autopsy....
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

BBB in AL warns of ‘craftiest’ scam they’ve ever seen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with a warning from the Better Business Bureau in Alabama. The BBB is investigating one of the most impressive, complex, and scary scams it’s ever seen. Multiple victims from five states have contacted the BBB to say they’ve collectively lost...
MILLBROOK, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police holding National Night Out on Aug. 2

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Columbus Police Department will be holding its National Night 2022. CDP and many other police departments across the county hold National Night Out events annually as students head back to school each year. Police will be all over town with law enforcement partners visiting dozens of […]
COLUMBUS, GA

