Alabama couple opens ‘pick your own’ flower farm
An east Alabama couple has opened their property as a flower-picking farm called Circles of Colors, which currently offers sunflowers, dahlias, zinnias and cosmos. “You come and pick whatever you want,” farm owner Arely Kloss told the Opelika-Auburn News. “That’s only my goal is to have something pretty, something different to do on weekends. I don’t think we have any pick-your-own flower farms around.”
Residents in rural Lee County can still apply for emergency housing, utility assistance
Eligible citizens who live in unincorporated Lee County, outside the city limits of Auburn and Opelika, still have a chance to apply for the Emergency Housing and Utility Assistance Program. This program offered by the Lee County Commission and Alabama Rural Ministry will provide rental, mortgage and utility assistance to...
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
Alabama man charged with attempted murder in Phenix City shooting
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On July 30 at around 2 a.m., the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at the Jack Houghston Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, authorities found the victim, Jacorey Battle, 32, from Phenix City, Alabama, suffering from several gunshot wounds. […]
Man killed in Alabama car crash
According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the multi-vehicle crash happened Friday morning at 8:10 a.m. in Chambers County.
Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One bridge connected two communities Sunday evening for a good cause. The 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge connected Uptown Columbus and Phenix City with music and laughter. Columbus Urban League hosted an ‘All White Attire Gala’. The nonprofit organization is also celebrating a half of century of...
Lanett block party organizer fails to file permit, encourages people to celebrate anyway
West Shawmut Day, an annual block party event that attracts thousands of visitors to the Lanett area each summer, won’t be happening this year because of issues with permits, city officials say. The event was scheduled for this weekend. Despite not turning in the necessary paperwork in time, event...
Storybook Dream Lake House with Lush Landscape
This cedar-shake house in Alexander City, Alabama in Tallapoosa County, south of Birmingham and north-east of Montgomery, is a weekend retreat on Lake Martin. Designed by L. Mitchell Ginn and Associates and Liz Williams Interiors for a family as a lakeside getaway, they envisioned a home with lush landscaping and terraced lawns.
A voice for the community: NAACP's Lee County branch celebrates second anniversary
The Lee County NAACP Branch, No. 5038, is celebrating its second year anniversary here in Lee County. On Saturday, the organization celebrated by hosting “Party with a Purpose” at the Covington Recreation Center in Opelika. In addition to dancing and fun, the group was also renewing memberships, allowing...
Auburn police arrest second suspect in connection to burglary on South Dean Road
Auburn police have arrested a second suspect involved in a burglary reported on June 13 in the 400 block of South Dean Road. On Sunday, police arrested Alissa Glen Brown, 23, of Birmingham on warrants charging her with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree. Previously, Auburn police...
Possible Kidnapping under investigation in Tallapoosa County, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators remain on scene in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin investigating a possible Kidnapping. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office tells WRBL they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old, who […]
Chambers Co. Drug Task Force arrests 50 individuals on 116 charges
CHAMBERS CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants resulting in the execution of seven search warrants, and the arrest of 50 individuals on 116 charges between May 11 and August 1. Arrests made are as follows: 1. […]
Opelika Police search for local man wanted on attempted murder charges
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old Opelika man who is wanted on attempted murder charges. According to officials, Montavious Demetrel Dawson’s charges stem from an incident that happened on July 14 at the 100 block of Chester Avenue in Opelika, Alabama. Anyone with information is asked call the […]
2 teens killed in Cullman County crash
Two teenagers were killed in a car crash near Holly Pond in Cullman County early Monday morning.
Free gas giveaway in East Columbus; local non-profit helps during hard times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s no secret, pulling up to the gas pump has been costing Americans a hefty penny. One local non-profit, F.A.I.T.H is doing their part to help residents in Columbus. The Feeding Accepting Inspiring The Hurting (F.A.I.T.H) team rolled up their sleeves and offered nearly 200 Columbus residents some relief at the […]
Columbus officials combat court backlog
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A backlog of criminal court cases continues to be an issue in Columbus, leaving inmates in jail for prolonged periods and many without yet being formally charged with a crime. Nico Fitzpatrick, a suspect for a homicide back in 2018, has been in jail for quite...
Columbus Police searching for critically missing person
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus man and asks for public help to locate him. Christopher Dixon-Cater, 28, of Columbus, Georgia, was last seen on 4th Ave. on July 29 around 10 p.m. According to law enforcement, Dixon-Carter was last seen wearing leopard print glasses and black and […]
State inmate serving 1-year sentence dies in Bullock County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A state inmate serving at the Bullock County Correctional Facility has died, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. ADOC says Casey Cook, 26, was found unresponsive Tuesday. After an evaluation by medical staff, Cook was pronounced dead. Cook’s body was taken for a full autopsy....
BBB in AL warns of ‘craftiest’ scam they’ve ever seen
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with a warning from the Better Business Bureau in Alabama. The BBB is investigating one of the most impressive, complex, and scary scams it’s ever seen. Multiple victims from five states have contacted the BBB to say they’ve collectively lost...
Columbus Police holding National Night Out on Aug. 2
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Columbus Police Department will be holding its National Night 2022. CDP and many other police departments across the county hold National Night Out events annually as students head back to school each year. Police will be all over town with law enforcement partners visiting dozens of […]
