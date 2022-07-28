www.auburnvillager.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVM
Phenix City Interim Superintendent shares top priorities for upcoming school year
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City students will return to the classroom on Thursday. A sense of normalcy is at the top of the list of things Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Seldon says he wants out of this year. In Phenix City, mask are not required, but Seldon says...
Alabama Republicans to consider resolution this month to move primary elections from ‘open’ to ‘closed’
Alabama Republicans are expected to vote on a resolution this month that has the backing of its top officials that could lead to sweeping changes in how primary elections are administered. Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl confirmed on Monday that one of the resolutions under consideration at the party’s summer...
Opelika-Auburn News
Residents in rural Lee County can still apply for emergency housing, utility assistance
Eligible citizens who live in unincorporated Lee County, outside the city limits of Auburn and Opelika, still have a chance to apply for the Emergency Housing and Utility Assistance Program. This program offered by the Lee County Commission and Alabama Rural Ministry will provide rental, mortgage and utility assistance to...
WTVM
Columbus officials combat court backlog
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A backlog of criminal court cases continues to be an issue in Columbus, leaving inmates in jail for prolonged periods and many without yet being formally charged with a crime. Nico Fitzpatrick, a suspect for a homicide back in 2018, has been in jail for quite...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus cracking down, laying out plans to clean up blight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For years the City of Columbus has struggled with areas of Blight after neglected properties sit and collect junk. Now the city is cracking down. After countless neglected properties, the city announced new steps they plan to take at the July 26 city council meeting. With a $450,000 dollar budget, the […]
WTVM
Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One bridge connected two communities Sunday evening for a good cause. The 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge connected Uptown Columbus and Phenix City with music and laughter. Columbus Urban League hosted an ‘All White Attire Gala’. The nonprofit organization is also celebrating a half of century of...
Opelika-Auburn News
A voice for the community: NAACP's Lee County branch celebrates second anniversary
The Lee County NAACP Branch, No. 5038, is celebrating its second year anniversary here in Lee County. On Saturday, the organization celebrated by hosting “Party with a Purpose” at the Covington Recreation Center in Opelika. In addition to dancing and fun, the group was also renewing memberships, allowing...
Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett block party organizer fails to file permit, encourages people to celebrate anyway
West Shawmut Day, an annual block party event that attracts thousands of visitors to the Lanett area each summer, won’t be happening this year because of issues with permits, city officials say. The event was scheduled for this weekend. Despite not turning in the necessary paperwork in time, event...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opelika-Auburn News
How fast is north Auburn growing? Well, it just got a new fire station.
The city of Auburn is opening a new $3 million firehouse in August on West Farmville Road, in the rapidly growing northern part of the city. Fire House No. 6 is a single-story, 8,000-square-foot structure housing living and sleeping quarters, a kitchen, office space, apparatus bay, and parking. Fifteen firefighters...
WAAY-TV
DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified
Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
Possible Kidnapping under investigation in Tallapoosa County, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators remain on scene in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin investigating a possible Kidnapping. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office tells WRBL they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old, who […]
WSFA
State inmate serving 1-year sentence dies in Bullock County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A state inmate serving at the Bullock County Correctional Facility has died, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. ADOC says Casey Cook, 26, was found unresponsive Tuesday. After an evaluation by medical staff, Cook was pronounced dead. Cook’s body was taken for a full autopsy....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man killed in Chambers County traffic crash
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly crash has claimed the life of a Smiths Station man. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the multi-vehicle crash happened Friday morning at 8:10 a.m. in Chambers County. ALEA has identified the victim as 30-year-old Drew F. Terry. According to officials, Terry was killed when […]
Columbus Police searching for critically missing person
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus man and asks for public help to locate him. Christopher Dixon-Cater, 28, of Columbus, Georgia, was last seen on 4th Ave. on July 29 around 10 p.m. According to law enforcement, Dixon-Carter was last seen wearing leopard print glasses and black and […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Mark your calendar for Tuesday: Auburn's National Night Out moving from October to August
On Tuesday, the city of Auburn will hold its annual National Night Out, an event designed to build positive relations between the community and local law enforcement. National Night Out is changing its venue this year to the Auburn University Ag Heritage Park. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WSFA
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police arrest second suspect in connection to burglary on South Dean Road
Auburn police have arrested a second suspect involved in a burglary reported on June 13 in the 400 block of South Dean Road. On Sunday, police arrested Alissa Glen Brown, 23, of Birmingham on warrants charging her with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree. Previously, Auburn police...
WTVM
Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika
OPELIKA, Al. (WTVM) - Dining meets nature: a new experience coming soon to Opelika. Botanic L.L.C. is under construction now. The people behind the dream of Botanic LLC: Stacy Brown and husband King Braswell are working together to create a Southern experience that they’ve been building since January 2021.
WSFA
Guardian Credit Union warns members of text message scam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Guardian Credit Union is urging its members to be aware of a text message scam. The financial institution says they’ve received member reports of suspicious communication claiming the member’s card is locked and asks for action by clicking a link within the message. Those messages are likely fraudulent as all Guardian text alerts come from the number “96923″, the company added.
Comments / 0