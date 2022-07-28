ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

WTVM

Columbus officials combat court backlog

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A backlog of criminal court cases continues to be an issue in Columbus, leaving inmates in jail for prolonged periods and many without yet being formally charged with a crime. Nico Fitzpatrick, a suspect for a homicide back in 2018, has been in jail for quite...
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn, AL
Alabama State
Auburn, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus cracking down, laying out plans to clean up blight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For years the City of Columbus has struggled with areas of Blight after neglected properties sit and collect junk. Now the city is cracking down. After countless neglected properties, the city announced new steps they plan to take at the July 26 city council meeting. With a $450,000 dollar budget, the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One bridge connected two communities Sunday evening for a good cause. The 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge connected Uptown Columbus and Phenix City with music and laughter. Columbus Urban League hosted an ‘All White Attire Gala’. The nonprofit organization is also celebrating a half of century of...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

How fast is north Auburn growing? Well, it just got a new fire station.

The city of Auburn is opening a new $3 million firehouse in August on West Farmville Road, in the rapidly growing northern part of the city. Fire House No. 6 is a single-story, 8,000-square-foot structure housing living and sleeping quarters, a kitchen, office space, apparatus bay, and parking. Fifteen firefighters...
AUBURN, AL
WAAY-TV

DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified

Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
LAGRANGE, GA
WSFA

State inmate serving 1-year sentence dies in Bullock County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A state inmate serving at the Bullock County Correctional Facility has died, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. ADOC says Casey Cook, 26, was found unresponsive Tuesday. After an evaluation by medical staff, Cook was pronounced dead. Cook’s body was taken for a full autopsy....
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Man killed in Chambers County traffic crash

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly crash has claimed the life of a Smiths Station man. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the multi-vehicle crash happened Friday morning at 8:10 a.m. in Chambers County. ALEA has identified the victim as 30-year-old Drew F. Terry. According to officials, Terry was killed when […]
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for critically missing person

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus man and asks for public help to locate him. Christopher Dixon-Cater, 28, of Columbus, Georgia, was last seen on 4th Ave. on July 29 around 10 p.m. According to law enforcement, Dixon-Carter was last seen wearing leopard print glasses and black and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika

OPELIKA, Al. (WTVM) - Dining meets nature: a new experience coming soon to Opelika. Botanic L.L.C. is under construction now. The people behind the dream of Botanic LLC: Stacy Brown and husband King Braswell are working together to create a Southern experience that they’ve been building since January 2021.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Guardian Credit Union warns members of text message scam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Guardian Credit Union is urging its members to be aware of a text message scam. The financial institution says they’ve received member reports of suspicious communication claiming the member’s card is locked and asks for action by clicking a link within the message. Those messages are likely fraudulent as all Guardian text alerts come from the number “96923″, the company added.
MONTGOMERY, AL

