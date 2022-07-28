www.auburnvillager.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Columbus gets the keys to downtown Synovus property, renovation underway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The city of Columbus now owns a prime piece of downtown real estate. And the redevelopment started Monday. Back in September, plans surfaced for the city to purchase 250,000 square feet of Synovus office space and a 634-space parking deck. The $25 million purchase deal was signed last year and completed […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Residents in rural Lee County can still apply for emergency housing, utility assistance
Eligible citizens who live in unincorporated Lee County, outside the city limits of Auburn and Opelika, still have a chance to apply for the Emergency Housing and Utility Assistance Program. This program offered by the Lee County Commission and Alabama Rural Ministry will provide rental, mortgage and utility assistance to...
WAAY-TV
DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified
Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
Alabama couple opens ‘pick your own’ flower farm
An east Alabama couple has opened their property as a flower-picking farm called Circles of Colors, which currently offers sunflowers, dahlias, zinnias and cosmos. “You come and pick whatever you want,” farm owner Arely Kloss told the Opelika-Auburn News. “That’s only my goal is to have something pretty, something different to do on weekends. I don’t think we have any pick-your-own flower farms around.”
WTVM
Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika
OPELIKA, Al. (WTVM) - Dining meets nature: a new experience coming soon to Opelika. Botanic L.L.C. is under construction now. The people behind the dream of Botanic LLC: Stacy Brown and husband King Braswell are working together to create a Southern experience that they’ve been building since January 2021.
WTVM
Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One bridge connected two communities Sunday evening for a good cause. The 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge connected Uptown Columbus and Phenix City with music and laughter. Columbus Urban League hosted an ‘All White Attire Gala’. The nonprofit organization is also celebrating a half of century of...
Man killed in Alabama car crash
According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the multi-vehicle crash happened Friday morning at 8:10 a.m. in Chambers County.
Opelika-Auburn News
A voice for the community: NAACP's Lee County branch celebrates second anniversary
The Lee County NAACP Branch, No. 5038, is celebrating its second year anniversary here in Lee County. On Saturday, the organization celebrated by hosting “Party with a Purpose” at the Covington Recreation Center in Opelika. In addition to dancing and fun, the group was also renewing memberships, allowing...
Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett block party organizer fails to file permit, encourages people to celebrate anyway
West Shawmut Day, an annual block party event that attracts thousands of visitors to the Lanett area each summer, won’t be happening this year because of issues with permits, city officials say. The event was scheduled for this weekend. Despite not turning in the necessary paperwork in time, event...
Alabama Republicans to consider resolution this month to move primary elections from ‘open’ to ‘closed’
Alabama Republicans are expected to vote on a resolution this month that has the backing of its top officials that could lead to sweeping changes in how primary elections are administered. Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl confirmed on Monday that one of the resolutions under consideration at the party’s summer...
WSFA
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police arrest second suspect in connection to burglary on South Dean Road
Auburn police have arrested a second suspect involved in a burglary reported on June 13 in the 400 block of South Dean Road. On Sunday, police arrested Alissa Glen Brown, 23, of Birmingham on warrants charging her with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree. Previously, Auburn police...
Opelika Police search for local man wanted on attempted murder charges
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old Opelika man who is wanted on attempted murder charges. According to officials, Montavious Demetrel Dawson’s charges stem from an incident that happened on July 14 at the 100 block of Chester Avenue in Opelika, Alabama. Anyone with information is asked call the […]
Older drivers returning to trucking, shortages still remain in Alabama
Over the past two months, Alabama trucking industry experts say the state has seen a spike in hiring, but it might not be who you'd expect.
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in Alabama
Alabama will soon have a new place to purchase home furnishings, cooking supplies, and other decorating accessories at discounted prices. HomeGoods has announced plans to open a new store location at Flint's Crossing Shopping Center on Opelika Road in Auburn.
Possible Kidnapping under investigation in Tallapoosa County, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators remain on scene in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin investigating a possible Kidnapping. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office tells WRBL they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old, who […]
Free gas giveaway in East Columbus; local non-profit helps during hard times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s no secret, pulling up to the gas pump has been costing Americans a hefty penny. One local non-profit, F.A.I.T.H is doing their part to help residents in Columbus. The Feeding Accepting Inspiring The Hurting (F.A.I.T.H) team rolled up their sleeves and offered nearly 200 Columbus residents some relief at the […]
idesignarch.com
Storybook Dream Lake House with Lush Landscape
This cedar-shake house in Alexander City, Alabama in Tallapoosa County, south of Birmingham and north-east of Montgomery, is a weekend retreat on Lake Martin. Designed by L. Mitchell Ginn and Associates and Liz Williams Interiors for a family as a lakeside getaway, they envisioned a home with lush landscaping and terraced lawns.
Columbus Police searching for critically missing person
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus man and asks for public help to locate him. Christopher Dixon-Cater, 28, of Columbus, Georgia, was last seen on 4th Ave. on July 29 around 10 p.m. According to law enforcement, Dixon-Carter was last seen wearing leopard print glasses and black and […]
Opelika-Auburn News
If you live in Auburn, here's who's on the Aug. 23 municipal ballot - and here's how to register
With the Auburn Municipal election approaching on Aug. 23, residents should know that the last day to register for voting is Aug. 8. The election will determine who will sit on the Auburn City Council for the next four years, beginning in November. Residents can find which voting ward they...
