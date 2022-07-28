ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

WAAY-TV

DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified

Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
LAGRANGE, GA
AL.com

Alabama couple opens ‘pick your own’ flower farm

An east Alabama couple has opened their property as a flower-picking farm called Circles of Colors, which currently offers sunflowers, dahlias, zinnias and cosmos. “You come and pick whatever you want,” farm owner Arely Kloss told the Opelika-Auburn News. “That’s only my goal is to have something pretty, something different to do on weekends. I don’t think we have any pick-your-own flower farms around.”
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika

OPELIKA, Al. (WTVM) - Dining meets nature: a new experience coming soon to Opelika. Botanic L.L.C. is under construction now. The people behind the dream of Botanic LLC: Stacy Brown and husband King Braswell are working together to create a Southern experience that they’ve been building since January 2021.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One bridge connected two communities Sunday evening for a good cause. The 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge connected Uptown Columbus and Phenix City with music and laughter. Columbus Urban League hosted an ‘All White Attire Gala’. The nonprofit organization is also celebrating a half of century of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police search for local man wanted on attempted murder charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old Opelika man who is wanted on attempted murder charges. According to officials, Montavious Demetrel Dawson’s charges stem from an incident that happened on July 14 at the 100 block of Chester Avenue in Opelika, Alabama. Anyone with information is asked call the […]
OPELIKA, AL
idesignarch.com

Storybook Dream Lake House with Lush Landscape

This cedar-shake house in Alexander City, Alabama in Tallapoosa County, south of Birmingham and north-east of Montgomery, is a weekend retreat on Lake Martin. Designed by L. Mitchell Ginn and Associates and Liz Williams Interiors for a family as a lakeside getaway, they envisioned a home with lush landscaping and terraced lawns.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for critically missing person

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus man and asks for public help to locate him. Christopher Dixon-Cater, 28, of Columbus, Georgia, was last seen on 4th Ave. on July 29 around 10 p.m. According to law enforcement, Dixon-Carter was last seen wearing leopard print glasses and black and […]
COLUMBUS, GA

