Join us for the Ultimate Self-Care Sunday Funday with a DJ, giveaways, food, massages, self-care products, fashion boutiques, and more! Shop with 35+ LOCAL DFW businesses! The Hair & Glam DFW Summer Pop-Up Shop will be an intimate shopping experience (appx. 30 vendors) focusing on growing women and minority-owned DFW businesses. The Pop-Up Shop will be another ULTIMATE SELF-CARE SUNDAY FUNDAY with food vendors, self-care brands, giveaways, and more! Guests can also explore the Four Corners Brewing Co.'s taproom menu of beer, ciders, and food! This event is kid and pet-friendly. Children 12 and under (accompanied by an adult) are free!

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO