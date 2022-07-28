Summer Pre-College Program is Offering a New Format This Year at Syracuse University

nccnews.newhouse.syr.edu
Falk College Graduate ‘Tobi’ Joshuasville Dancing His Way to Top of Sports Industry
When Oluwatobiloba “Tobi” Joshuasville was in sixth grade, he didn’t tell his mother about a school dance because he was shy about mingling with his classmates. But his mother, Bolanle Onikosi, found out about the dance from Joshuasville’s younger brother and persuaded Tobi to go. “When...
Syracuse Ukrainian Festival Celebrating 80th Anniversary With A Cause
LUKE SCHWARTZ – Three knocks echo on the doors of Saint John The Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. The wooden entrance leads to the 100-year-old sanctuary where preparations are ongoing for the 80th anniversary of the Syracuse Ukrainian Festival. Event Director, Nick Fruscello, says he aims to bring a taste...
Local Charity Receives Over $10,000
(Michael Emami): MAKE-A-WISH OF CENTRAL NEW YORK PARTICIPATES IN SEVERAL EVENTS. YEARLY, BUT THIS ONE GAVE THEM QUITE THE SMILE. (Emami): RECEIVING OVER $10,000, EVENTS MANAGER DEBBIE SIMON SAYS, THE MONEY CAN HELP A CHILD. (Debbie Simon, Events Manager): “The average cost of a wish is $12,000, so when you...
