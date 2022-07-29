ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issaquah, WA

KUOW

A glassy gift shines a new path

In a small clear box, Etsuko Ichikawa keeps a small piece of vitrified glass that was given to her on a tour of the Hanford nuclear site. This vitrified glass encases radioactive material before it is disposed of through burial. As an artist trained in making glass, this object becomes something of a totem for Ichikawa, who turns her eye towards nuclear legacies,environmental degradation, and human impacts on the environment.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Brown pelicans

Photographer Doug Parrott notes that two brown pelicans — an uncommon visitor — have been observed on the south jetty of the Edmonds waterfront for the last few days. These were seen from the Edmonds Marina fuel dock. “Thanks to the birder who steered me in the right direction,” Parrott said.
EDMONDS, WA
buzznicked.com

Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Pet of the Week: Tide & Bounce

Tide and Bounce are two nearly identical sisters who got their names after rescuers found them in a laundry basket. They're staying with our friends at Meow Cat Rescue in Kirkland and need a loving, forever home!
KIRKLAND, WA
City
Issaquah, WA
Issaquah, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Entertainment
thurstontalk.com

The Historic Tumwater Falls Bridge

The Tumwater Falls bridge—its iconic silhouette part of the Olympia beer logo, situated in the middle of a horseshoe—connects the trail on each side of the Deschutes River to form a loop. We are often asked how old the bridge is. The answer is: pretty old. For decades...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: This Is Bananas!

Here's the obligatory Gwen Stefani song that immediately popped into my head when I saw this sticker. The 2000s were wild:. Not Technically a Sticker... ... but truly captured my feelings from over this whole pandemic. Seen In South Lake Union. I'm only upset because I had to look up...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Must Love Animals: This Seattle dating app is for pet lovers only

If you’re an animal person seeking another animal person to hang with - whether it’s to meet a bestie or a boo – this Seattle-based app is just for you. CEO Manish Methai created Offleash’d, which he calls the first-ever friendship and dating app for ALL pet parents, "this includes dogs, cats, horses, reptiles, fish and more."
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Senior Dogs at Local Shelter Fetch Grant

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Old dogs have something to wag about this summer, as the Grey Muzzle Organization announces the recipients of its annual grants, and dogs at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County are among the winners. The Humane Society for Tacoma...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

See touching moment between heart donor's mother, organ recipient

BELLEVUE, Wash. — When 22-year-old Sam Schumacher died three years ago in a motorcycle accident in Redmond, his mom never imagined what would come next. “Being an organ donor and his decision to do that actually gave many of us extra time,” said Corrie Schumacher, Sam’s mother. “Sam was just a light in a lot of people’s life.”
REDMOND, WA
nypressnews.com

Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it

A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
SEATTLE, WA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A charming houseboat in Seattle can be yours for $2.48M

This house is shore-ly cool. An floating home in Seattle has hit the market for $2.48 million. Made up of two bedrooms and two bathrooms, this effortlessly cool houseboat is located in upscale Mallard Cove — just across Lake Union from the actual house in “Sleepless in Seattle.”
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

'Always get the dog’s name!'

“Always get the dog’s name” is near the top of the list. I violated the prime dog directive (LOL) during a rushed person-on-the-street interview (actually a person-in-the-light-rail-station interview) last week for the heat wave story I did for KUOW and NPR. Mea culpa. But!. I was able to...
SEATTLE, WA
architecturaldigest.com

Kenny G’s Former Waterfront Estate Near Seattle Lists for $85 Million

The lavish former waterfront home of iconic saxophonist Kenny G is on the market for a whopping $85 million, reports Mansion Global. Set on four acres in the opulent town of Hunts Point, Washington, the property is the priciest ever listed in the Seattle area, easily surpassing the previous top spot, a $60 million property listed two years ago (also in Hunts Point).
HUNTS POINT, WA
nypressnews.com

WA must act to help struggling hospitals

Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlechannel.org

Shell yeah! World’s largest marine snail calls Seattle home

The largest marine snails in the world are found right here in Seattle. The shell of a Lewis' moon snail can have a diameter of nearly six inches, but despite their size they can be hard to spot in the Puget Sound. Urban naturalist and author Kelly Brenner shares tips on how to track down these shelled gastropods.
SEATTLE, WA

