Referees association revamps website
Referees Association of Michigan (RAM) is pleased to announce the completion of its revamped website at www.referees-association.org. Founded in 1984, RAM is a special-purpose bar organization recognized by the State Bar of Michigan that consists of attorneys who serve as juvenile and domestic relations referees throughout the state. RAM’s primary focus is to educate its members through an annual training conference, its publication, “Referees Quarterly,” and a listserv. RAM’s mission is also to contribute to the improvement of the legal system by appointing members to serve on numerous State Bar of Michigan and State Court Administrative Office committees, and by offering comments to proposed legislation and court rules.
Section to examine 'Great Resignation's' impact on law practice
The Labor and Employment Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan will host the Diversity Lunch “The Great Resignation & its Impact on the Future Practice of Law,” on Wednesday, August 17, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 4000 Town Center Conference Room in Southfield. LELS will...
'Mental Health Court Networking Forum' offered online
The Michigan Judicial Institute and Problem Solving Courts will present a "Mental Health Court Networking Forum" Wednesday, August 24, from 9 to 10 a.m. via Zoom. The "Mental Health Court Networking Forum" is intended for anyone involved with a mental health court in Michigan. Attendees are given the opportunity to network, share ideas, and discuss topics relevant to mental health courts. The format will include small- and large-group discussions.
Online seminar examines 'How Successful Law Firms Really Work'
The State Bar of Michigan Practice Management Resource Center (PMRC) regularly offers virtual seminars to Michigan lawyers to help them improve their practice. In August, PMRC will present the online seminar "How Successful Law Firms Really Work" on Tuesday, August 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the business skills they need to start a law firm or make their firms more profitable.
