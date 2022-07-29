www.johnsoncitypress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. Dabbs
Tenneva Hotel Design Problems Revealed in U.S. District Court FilingsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Honoring Eagle Scouts
Eleven Scouts in the Wilderness Road District of the Sequoyah Council BSA achieved the rank of Eagle, the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America, during the second quarter of 2022. At that time, the Wilderness Road District served the Kingsport section of...
Johnson City Press
State chapter of Children of the American Revolution promotes awareness of "most forgotten veterans"
ELIZABETHTON — They have been called the “most forgotten veterans” and children from as far away as Memphis and Jackson gathered at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday to bring public attention to these unsung heroes. Those veterans are the children who were part of the...
Johnson City Press
Surgoinsville will host two festivals during Labor Day weekend
SURGOINSVILLE– The town of Surgoinsville will host the Riverfront Festival and the Dr. Lyons Festival during labor day weekend at Riverfront Park. Both events will offer live music, hayrides, inflatables, local vendors and food. The Dr. Lyons Festival will also include a car and tractor show. They may also have a horseshoe pitching contest.
Johnson City Press
Car clubs organizing flood relief for Southeast Kentucky
KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport-area car clubs are organizing a relief effort for flood-impacted Southeast Kentucky residents. The Wilderness Trail Region/Chapter of the Porsche Club of America and the Kingsport Cars & Coffee group will head to Whitesburg, Kentucky, on Saturday on “Cruise for a Cause” to deliver donated supplies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Roan Mountain Fall Naturalist Rally set for Sept. 9-11
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Friends of Roan Mountain has announced the 60th Annual Fall Naturalist Rally will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 9-11 at Roan Mountain State Park. The weekend includes speakers on Friday and Saturday evening, along with a host of varied, family-oriented field trips and explorations in the state park, highlands of the Roan, and surrounding area.
Johnson City Press
Summer at Boones means Saturday specials on food and fun
It is great to see Boone Lake back to being its old self. No more cornfields and gardens where the ol’ bass boat was tied up, no sir; now it’s all just lake water and plenty of it.
Johnson City Press
From school uniforms to dressing as cats, Kingsport school board discusses dress code
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools should be looking at school uniforms or a much stricter dress code, according to Board of Education member Julie Byers. Amid a school board work session discussion on students dressing in cat costumes, called "furries," and carrying blankets around school — both of which are banned in the current dress code — Byers said it is time for the board to look at school uniforms or something close.
Johnson City Press
Area school starting dates go from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private and public schools go from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Coalition receives $22,500 grant and makes big plans for the future
Coalition for Kids, a local nonprofit after-school program, recently received a $22,500 grant from Enterprise Holdings thanks to a recommendation from one of the program’s first “graduates.”. Coalition for Kids was founded 24 years ago with an intention of coming alongside kids in underserved communities and giving them...
Johnson City Press
This week at Kingsport Public Library (Aug. 1-6)
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St). Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar to learn more or to register.
Johnson City Press
Appalachia Railroad Days goes against the wall for good cause
APPALACHIA — Teresa Robinette has put herself against the wall to help Forward Appalachia do its part for the town’s annual Railroad Days. Robinette, coordinator of the Charles Harris Gallery at the Lonesome Pine Regional Library in Wise, has taken on a project that she, Forward Appalachia Coordinator Susan Barnette and other group members will get residents and visitors more invested in the town.
Johnson City Press
Dress code 101: Kingsport, Sullivan schools re-emphasizing dress codes
BLOUNTVILLE — For the 2022-23 school year, Sullivan County Schools' revamped student dress code prohibits blankets "at any time," allows clothing with rips, holes or tears only if below the mid-thigh and prohibits leashes. The code also bans costumes, form-fitting leotard/spandex/leggings if not covered to mid-thigh, costumes, including tails,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Construction started on new KATS garage
A new $6 million garage for the Kingsport Area Transit Services is currently under construction and is on track to be completed within time, a city official said. “This time next year is when we expect to have it fully finished,” said Chris Campbell, executive director for Kingsport Area Transit Services.
Johnson City Press
‘Northeast Heavyweights’ coming to ETSU’s railroad museum
The well-known railroad lines of the Northeast and New England will make an appearance at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum. During the monthly Heritage Day program on Saturday, July 30, the free-to-the-public facility will host “Northeast Heavyweights.” It’s a reference not only to the equipment but the volume of traffic that fed the large urban areas between Boston and Washington.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 1
Aug. 1, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Commercial Appeal reported to readers that “Hon. Samuel C. Williams of Johnson City, Tenn., has kindly furnished The Commercial Appeal a copy of a paper read by him before the Tennessee Bar Association at the meeting at Nashville last week. The paper is a history of the first bar west of the Allegheny mountains, in Washington county, and is of supreme interest to those who give heed to the formation and progress of the Tennessee government “
Johnson City Press
Rogersville City School Officials discuss safety
ROGERSVILLE- In the wake of the recent school shootings in Texas, Rogersville City School and the Rogersville Police Department officials discuss school safety. Rogersville City School Director, Edwin Jarnagin, said he recently met with Rogersville Police Department Director of Public Safety, Travis Fields, to discuss this issue.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport BMA has questions about restaurants coming
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Economic Development Director John Rose presented an update Monday afternoon to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen that showed growth in housing, industry and businesses. But some council members had another question.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association hosts disaster training course
CHURCH HILL- The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will host a 4-hour disaster training course for first responders to instruct them on how to respond in the first 48 hours of a major disaster. The class, “Introduction to Natural and Manmade Disasters - Initial Response for First Responders,” is...
Johnson City Press
Eastman identifies cause of power outage
KINGSPORT — Eastman’s July 22 power outage was due to the flow of feedwater into its updated boiler system, officials said. The company released an update Monday saying an investigation into the power outage points to the company’s changeover to the control system software program for its “largest powerhouse” at its Kingsport site.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Board of Education recognizes students and teachers
On Monday night, the Johnson City Board of Education recognized North Side Elementary, showcased art by students from that school and recognized four different students for their various accomplishments. The board opened its August meeting with a presentation from Dr. Sharon Pickering, who has recently stepped down as North Side’s...
Comments / 0