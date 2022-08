Johnson Joins School of Law Leadership

The application for Family of the Year is now open! Students interested in nominating their family as Family of the Year can fill out and submit their application online through HogSync. Applications must be submitted by noon CT on Thursday, Sept. 1. Any University of Arkansas at Fayetteville student enrolled for fall 2022 who meets co-curricular requirements is eligible to submit a family application. Students are allowed to nominate their own family or another student's family for Family of the Year.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO