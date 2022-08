This Fall, Mentor a Child for Course Credit

The Division of Research and Innovation is now accepting internal proposals for the National Science Foundation's Major Research Instrumentation Program. The MRI Program serves to increase access to multi-user scientific and engineering instrumentation for research and research training in our nation's institutions of higher education and not-for-profit scientific/engineering research organizations. An MRI award supports the acquisition or development of a multi-user research instrument that is, in general, too costly and/or not appropriate for support through other NSF programs.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO