The All-New Maserati GranTurismo

CAR AND DRIVER
Why the Bugatti Type 51 Is Weirdly Like a First-Gen Mazda RX-7
Starting the 90-year-old Bugatti Type 51 requires a complex procedure. First, you need to pressurize the fuel tank, using a pesticide-mister-style pump handle on the left edge of the engine-turned dash, just above the passenger's left knee. Then you must open the fuel-feed line with a little lever and squirt some fuel into the engine with a round knurl-handled pump knob on the other edge of the dash. Then you need to open the hood to add some oil to the supercharger, presumably so it won't burn itself up spinning as fast as it does. Then you close the hood and place the gated metal shifter—which is on the outside of the right-hand side of the car—into neutral. Then you press the starter, which sounds a bit like a silverware drawer the size of the Lusitania being maraca'd by the Greek god Polyphemus. You adjust the idle with another dial until the delicate white-faced Jaeger tach says the car is churning at around 700 rpm. Then the car stalls, and you have to repeat the process.
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Spied At The Nurburgring
Pre-production testing of the all-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore continues and a prototype of "the world's first electric luxury sports car" was recently caught on camera lapping the Nurburgring. This is not the first time we are able to catch a glimpse at the electric gran tourer, though we can finally see footage from the evaluation process in Germany.
Alfa Romeo Supercar Coming Next Year
Alfa Romeo is reportedly working on a supercar to celebrate its F1 team, and the death of the glorious twin-turbocharged V6 found under the hood of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Car UK recently spoke to Alfa's CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, and he's on a mission to make a final halo...
Mint Green 2002 Targa Is The BMW Convertible You Want
With roughly a month to go before the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, auctioneers are starting to promote the hot metal they'll have on sale. We already know of a few Le Mans Porsches that will be up for grabs, but today's special is slightly more obtainable. The BMW 2002,...
CAR AND DRIVER
1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7: The Legend Starts Here
Thomas Haas has a problem: He has too many Porsches. The man in charge of maintaining the collection of the Porsche Museum has a superabundance of riches in his care. There are more than 700 cars in this automotive archive, with around half living in the huge warehouse/workshop in the Stuttgart suburb of Kallenberg that Haas is showing us around. It is an Aladdin's Cave of riches: race cars, prototypes, concepts, one-offs, plus drivable examples of almost every car Porsche has ever produced.
Road & Track
Corvette Prototype Burns to the Ground in Spain
GM's next C8 Corvette iteration is an important one. The car expected to be called E-Ray should feature electric assistance on the front wheels while a traditional mid-ship V-8 continues powering the rear wheels, a formula that has become tried-and-true for mid-engined supercars adding electrification. These cars have been testing since at least GM's first announcement of an upcoming hybrid in April of 2022, although prototypes that may have been E-Rays had been spotted during the development of the upcoming Z06 as well. Generally, that testing appeared to be going well. That did not appear to be the case in Spain earlier this week.
electrek.co
This 28 mph Italian electric bike offers dual batteries on an eye-popping truss frame
The first time I saw the Fantic ISSIMO electric bike on a trip to Milan last year, I instantly fell in love with the design. And now that the company is offering a 45 km/h (28 mph) version that maxes out the legally allowable speed, I’m even more head over heels for this eye-catching electric bike.
MotorAuthority
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL AMG priced well into six figures
The redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL will start at $138,450 (with destination) when it reaches U.S. dealerships this summer, Mercedes confirmed Friday in a press release. That base price represents a $46,455 increase over the previous-generation 2020 model (the SL skipped the 2021 model year), but the 2022 SL has been upgraded and repositioned. Now under the aegis of AMG, it gets standard all-wheel drive and V-8 power.
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming In 2025 With EV Power
To many Americans, the upcoming Corvette EV is blasphemy of the highest order. Even the hybrid E-Ray is a bitter pill to swallow. For proof, look no further than the comments section of our report on Chevy's Corvette hybrid burning to the ground in Southern Europe. There might be some...
Watch This Jet Boat Hit Sweet Jumps With Honda K-Series Power
The Internet’s favorite Honda engine looks great in the back of a jet boat, who knew?. YouTubers BoostedBoiz have built a mini jet boat powered by Honda's venerable K-series engine, as seen in their latest video. The Honda K-series motors are popular swap candidates for many automotive platforms. The...
Bugatti’s Quad-Turbo W16 Engine Will Go Out on a High Note
It's one of the last large-displacement internal combustion engines in history.
Answers: Can You Guess The Classic Cars?
You were asked to guess the models of 14 classic cars based on photographs of their interiors in this article here at The Gate on Friday, July 29, 2022 — and this article contains the answers, which include the year, manufacturer, and model. Answers: Can You Guess The Classic...
1st Dealer Drag Super Stocker 1967 AMC Topel Rambler Rebel
This handsome muscle car is still a crazy competitor on the drag strip. Everything from the red, white, and blue paint job to the distinct lack of windshield wipers lets onlooking enthusiasts everywhere know exactly what this car is all about. You might have guessed that this is a certified drag racing car, but virtually no one could predict the sort of performance prevalent in this vehicle. That's because the automobile was built to prove to the world that AMC could make an incredible racing vehicle that would stun crowds at the racing track. So what exactly makes this vehicle such a fabulous racer even in today's world?
motor1.com
UK: Audi RS5, BMW M2, Bentley Continental GT, and Jeep Trackhawk drag race
Here's a drag race between four vehicles with comparable power outputs, but each of them is from a different segment. The competitors are an Audi RS5 Sportback sedan, Bentley Continental GT Convertible Speed, BMW M2 Competition coupe, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. In terms of specs, the Audi RS5...
MotorAuthority
Ferruccio Lamborghini inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame
Lamborghini founder Ferruccio Lamborghini has been inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame, a Detroit-area museum that celebrates prominent figures in the auto industry. Ferruccio Lamborghini amassed wealth building tractors, and initially spent some of it on Ferraris. As the story goes, Lamborghini found the Maranello products unreliable, and confronted Enzo Ferrari about it. After getting a less than satisfactory response from Ferrari, Lamborghini decided to start his own car company.
Judy Lilly Drag Car Has 426 Hemi And Massive Racing Tires
This is one of the cars that earned its driver the title of "Miss Mighty Mopar." Judy Lilly was a colossal figure in the automotive world for quite some time, known primarily for her massively influential cars and cool control in some of the world's most daunting performance driving situations. Interviews with the legendary racer have proven that she cared a lot more about the act of going fast than she ever did about beating her opponent. That's likely what made her a great racer; Judy was driving against herself and nobody else. Then, having raced her whole life, she got the chance to drive some of the world's fastest cars. One such vehicle was her beloved 1967 Plymouth Belvedere, whose boastful style caught the eyes of thousands at the drag strip while its massive engine carried her and the car into many victories.
How The First Cayenne GTS Inspired A New Generation Of Sporty Porsches
There was a time when SUVs and sports cars had very little to do with each other, but those lines have become progressively blurry through the years. How else does one explain the fact that Lotus has an SUV on the way or that BMW selected the monstrous XM SUV to be its first standalone M car in 40 years? Porsche, which is celebrating 20 years of the successful Cayenne, has now come out and said that its modern GTS models - a group that includes the lovely Cayman GTS 4.0 - were not inspired by some other athletic coupe, but by the first-ever Cayenne GTS SUV. When one digs deeper into the development of that first Cayenne GTS, a project codenamed 'Roadrunner', Porsche's claim is less of a stretch than it first seems.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeep 4.0L Engine Performance Upgrades
The ubiquitous Chrysler 4.0L inline-six was (and is) perhaps one of the best engines ever offered in a 4x4. Depending on chassis and model year, these engines carried a net power rating of 173-195hp and 220-235lb-ft. As delivered in bone-stock trim the '91-'06 High-Output 4.0L engine found in Jeep Wrangler, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, and Comanche vehicles generally lays down 130-140hp and 175-185 lb-ft at the rear tires. That's right in keeping with a standard 25-percent parasitic drivetrain loss, or the power required to spin all the rotating components inside the transmission, T-case, driveshaft, axles, and so on.
Top Speed
This 1997 Honda CBR1100XX Blackbird Is A Hayabusa-killer
If you’re a motorcyclist, you’re definitely aware of the Suzuki Hayabusa’s dominance in a straight line. After all, it was the fastest production motorcycle out there in 1999. What you might not know, though, is that this crown was previously held by the Honda CBR1100XX, which blitzed past 310kmph (195mph) in a straight line two years before the Hayabusa.
motor1.com
The Best Class B RVs For 2022
For individuals and couples looking for a nimble motorhome that still offers a comfortable living experience, a Class B camper may be the right choice. Built on a light commercial van chassis, the best Class B RVs fit an impressive set of amenities into a small space. With the soaring...
