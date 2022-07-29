21st Century Sensibility

whatsupmag.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular discount chain store opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
Related
whatsupmag.com
Erica Baker
Erica pairs knowledge of the clients’ goals with the needed steps for selling and buying property, with market trends, integrity, creativity, and innovation to purposefully market a home or structure a winning offer for her clients. She is ranked in the top 5% of Realtors in our region, won top negotiator and fast seller of 2021, has glowing reviews from satisfied clients and is the go-to Realtor to achieve top dollar in todays’ market.
whatsupmag.com
Sarah Greenlee Morse
Sarah is a top producing Realtor® and respected businesswoman. She excels in luxury properties and, as a resident of downtown Annapolis, is particularly familiar with the local market. She works with clients throughout Anne Arundel and Howard Counties, portions of the Eastern Shore, and greater Baltimore where she lived for 15 years. Sarah also assists national and international friends and clients with real estate needs by tapping into the unrivaled Sotheby’s International Realty referral network. Her varied and loyal client base ranges from first-time homebuyers to retirees relocating, downsizing, or seeking a second home.
whatsupmag.com
Julie Procopio
Julie receives raving reviews and has an impeccable reputation within the communities that she serves. A client recently remarked, “Julie is extremely responsive and proactive. To Julie there are no problems, just solutions. Our sale and settlement was quick and without any issues. She is very professional and a delight to work with.” “I will always recommend Ms. Procopio to potential clients. She is very knowledgeable, patient and trustworthy.”
whatsupmag.com
Out on the Towne Event Picks for August 2022
A list of our favorite events around Annapolis, Eastern Shore and beyond for the month of August. Event dates may be subject to change. Get training! The 47th Annapolis 10 Mile Run is starting at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on August 28th at 7 a.m. This race is organized by Annapolis Striders, a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization which promotes physical fitness and mental well-being through distance running in Annapolis. Runner’s World Magazine has listed this run as one of the top ten 10-mile races in the country. Register for the run today at annapolisstriders.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatsupmag.com
Annapolis Police Introduce City Crime Maps
Geographic Information Systems to Display Incidents of Crime in the City. Annapolis, MD – The Annapolis Police Department has launched a City of Annapolis Crime Incident map that allows website visitors to review incidents of crime in the City. The data points on the map are current and date back to March of 2021. The map is updated daily. Visit www.annapolis.gov/police and select “Crime Map” in the left column.
whatsupmag.com
Road Surface Improvement Project to Begin in Anne Arundel County
Motorists Should Expect Single-Lane Closure for Two Weeknights. (Aug. 1, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will improve the road surface of a section of westbound I-695 (inner loop) prior to Exit 5 (MD 648 – Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard) in Anne Arundel County this week.
Comments / 0