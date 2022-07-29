www.event.iastate.edu
See how ISU research is part of your everyday life at the Iowa State Fair
AMES, Iowa — Everyday items like your cell phone and future refrigerator are shaped by research conducted at the Ames National Laboratory. Ames Lab will demonstrate its innovation in action at the Iowa State Fair as part of its 75th anniversary celebration. Ames Lab is the only U.S. Department of Energy national laboratory located on the campus of a major research university. It began as part of the Manhattan Project and was named a national laboratory by the Atomic Energy Commission (now the Department of Energy) in 1947.
Manure: Ancient Fertilizer in a Digital Age
AMES, Iowa – An expert in manure science and agricultural engineering will discuss the current state of manure management, inventory and nutrient needs among crop producers during an Aug. 10 webinar held by Iowa Learning Farms. Daniel Andersen, associate professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering and extension agriculture engineering...
Get hands-on with bugs during Bug Village '22 event
AMES, Iowa – Community members are invited to come learn about insects of all kinds during Bug Village ’22. Hosted by Iowa State University’s Insect Zoo, two separate events will take place Saturday, Aug. 27. An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Advanced Teaching and Research Building, 2213 Pammel Drive, on campus. During the open house, participants can get hands-on with bugs, create insect art, watch roach races, learn about pollinators, talk with scientists about their work, and more. Free parking is available in general staff parking lots 30, 33 and 35 near ATRB.
