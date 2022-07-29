AMES, Iowa – Community members are invited to come learn about insects of all kinds during Bug Village ’22. Hosted by Iowa State University’s Insect Zoo, two separate events will take place Saturday, Aug. 27. An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Advanced Teaching and Research Building, 2213 Pammel Drive, on campus. During the open house, participants can get hands-on with bugs, create insect art, watch roach races, learn about pollinators, talk with scientists about their work, and more. Free parking is available in general staff parking lots 30, 33 and 35 near ATRB.

AMES, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO