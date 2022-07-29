Instagram account suggests “rot” at McLean High School

www.fairfaxtimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
WTOP
Amid talk of teacher shortages, Fairfax Co. schools 97% staffed, superintendent says
The superintendent of Virginia’s largest school system said in a letter to families last week that the county is 97% staffed across all positions. Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said parents and staff at schools that still have vacancies at the end of the summer will receive additional information about how classes will be covered from the school directly.
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Looking to Fill Vacant Spots
Aug. 2 – Virtual Hiring Information Session, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., individuals can join the session by clicking the link here. Aug. 10 – In-person job fair at Gaithersburg High School, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will also be a daily open house at...
MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school
MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
theburn.com
Exclusive: Sweetgreen opening first Loudoun County location
A lot of folks have been waiting for this news and today, The Burn can confirm its official. The first Sweetgreen location is in the works for Loudoun County. Sweetgreen will be opening in the One Loudoun center in Ashburn. It’s going into the corner unit of a new building at the intersection of Exchange Street and Sprague Drive.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
thezebra.org
Meet Juelz! Cat in a Box!
Alexandria, VA – “This is my “niece” kitty, Juelz. Juelz has a house full of toys but loves nothing more than curling up for a nap in an empty box!. Submitted by Robin Martin. The next time your cat finds his or her way into a...
WJLA
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
thezebra.org
Yacht Haven Caters to the Active, Outdoor Types
Alexandria, VA – Yacht Haven in the Mount Vernon area is not only a haven for yachts and other boats, it’s a haven for outdoors enthusiasts. There’s some type of watercraft in many driveways, as well as campers, motorcycles, ATVs, bicycles, golf carts, and more. This enthusiasm goes well with the community’s two yacht clubs with swimming pools that act as social magnets for the community.
‘Shame on you’: Fired Allentown teacher who went to D.C. on Jan. 6 confronts school board
The Allentown School District has fired a teacher who was suspended after going to Washington, D.C. for the so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, which became a deadly insurrectionist riot that took over the capitol building. Jason Moorehead, who taught at Raub Middle School, addressed the school board Thursday...
WJLA
WATCH OUT | Fairfax County officials asks residents to look out for spotted lanternflys
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — While it hasn’t been spotted in Fairfax County yet, officials warn that the spotted lanternfly is getting closer as it was sighted in Loudoun County this summer. Spotted lanternflies are not native to the United States and feast on more than 70 plant species,...
Museum tells Virginia county's story of segregated education
There are a few more weeks of summer vacation left and supporters of the John J. Wright Educational and Cultural Center museum hope people can learn about the history of segregated education
'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration
EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the storage, fireplace and tree in the patio, obviously
This rental is located at 1820 T St NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,495 / 1br – 590ft2 – Dupont 1BD Charmer with Patio, Fireplace & W/D (Dupont Circle) Dupont 1 Bedroom Charmer with shared Patio! Fireplace, Central Air, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer!. 1820 T Street, NW #1, Washington, DC...
sungazette.news
Expert: Local area seems insulated from falling home prices
The real-estate industry’s equivalent of the “f-word” – “falling,” as in “falling prices” – is beginning to be used across the nation even by some who earlier felt that the homes market would withstand economic pressures without seeing declines in sales prices.
northernvirginiamag.com
Fairfax County Firefighters Assist Elderly Man in Distress, Then Mow His Lawn
When the heat wave hit NoVA last week, these responders went the extra mile before heading back to the fire station. Personnel from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue responded to a call last week about an elderly man who appeared to be in physical distress while mowing his lawn on one of the hottest days of the year.
Bay Net
Superintendent Announces CCPS Administrative Appointments
LA PLATA, Md. – Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., today announced additional Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) administrative appointments and recent administrative moves. Diedra Barnett, assistant principal at J.P. Ryon Elementary School, has been named acting principal at Ryon. Barnett replaces Ryon Principal Melinda Tyler, Ed.D., who is...
Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
thezebra.org
Alexandria’s Mayor Addresses Flooding in Monthly Newsletter
ALEXANDRIA, VA – In his monthly newsletter, The Council Connection (released Aug. 1), Alexandria Mayor Justin M. Wilson writes of the urgency of addressing flooding in the community and how the city is working to mitigate the issue. The recent flooding in Kentucky and Virginia serve as an example that this city “must plan and implement climate-resilient infrastructure.”
