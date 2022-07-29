ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

Instagram account suggests “rot” at McLean High School

Fairfax Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fairfaxtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Amid talk of teacher shortages, Fairfax Co. schools 97% staffed, superintendent says

The superintendent of Virginia’s largest school system said in a letter to families last week that the county is 97% staffed across all positions. Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said parents and staff at schools that still have vacancies at the end of the summer will receive additional information about how classes will be covered from the school directly.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

MCPS Looking to Fill Vacant Spots

Aug. 2 – Virtual Hiring Information Session, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., individuals can join the session by clicking the link here. Aug. 10 – In-person job fair at Gaithersburg High School, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will also be a daily open house at...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Heather Jauquet

MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school

MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theburn.com

Exclusive: Sweetgreen opening first Loudoun County location

A lot of folks have been waiting for this news and today, The Burn can confirm its official. The first Sweetgreen location is in the works for Loudoun County. Sweetgreen will be opening in the One Loudoun center in Ashburn. It’s going into the corner unit of a new building at the intersection of Exchange Street and Sprague Drive.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Mclean, VA
City
Oakton, VA
Mclean, VA
Education
wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Falls Church News-Press

2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards

The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
thezebra.org

Meet Juelz! Cat in a Box!

Alexandria, VA – “This is my “niece” kitty, Juelz. Juelz has a house full of toys but loves nothing more than curling up for a nap in an empty box!. Submitted by Robin Martin. The next time your cat finds his or her way into a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mclean High School#Cafeteria#School Board
thezebra.org

Yacht Haven Caters to the Active, Outdoor Types

Alexandria, VA – Yacht Haven in the Mount Vernon area is not only a haven for yachts and other boats, it’s a haven for outdoors enthusiasts. There’s some type of watercraft in many driveways, as well as campers, motorcycles, ATVs, bicycles, golf carts, and more. This enthusiasm goes well with the community’s two yacht clubs with swimming pools that act as social magnets for the community.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Baltimore

'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration

EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
EMMITSBURG, MD
sungazette.news

Expert: Local area seems insulated from falling home prices

The real-estate industry’s equivalent of the “f-word” – “falling,” as in “falling prices” – is beginning to be used across the nation even by some who earlier felt that the homes market would withstand economic pressures without seeing declines in sales prices.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Bay Net

Superintendent Announces CCPS Administrative Appointments

LA PLATA, Md. – Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., today announced additional Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) administrative appointments and recent administrative moves. Diedra Barnett, assistant principal at J.P. Ryon Elementary School, has been named acting principal at Ryon. Barnett replaces Ryon Principal Melinda Tyler, Ed.D., who is...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
WASHINGTON, DC
thezebra.org

Alexandria’s Mayor Addresses Flooding in Monthly Newsletter

ALEXANDRIA, VA – In his monthly newsletter, The Council Connection (released Aug. 1), Alexandria Mayor Justin M. Wilson writes of the urgency of addressing flooding in the community and how the city is working to mitigate the issue. The recent flooding in Kentucky and Virginia serve as an example that this city “must plan and implement climate-resilient infrastructure.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy