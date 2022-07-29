Fairfax Little League Seniors All-Stars find inner strength, finish 2nd in state tournament

www.fairfaxtimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
hburgcitizen.com
State veterinary board indefinitely suspends Harrisonburg-area vet’s license. Here’s what happened.
RICHMOND — After two days of hearings about whether he acted appropriately and can continue practicing medicine, Dr. Ayman Salem, a veterinarian who operated emergency animal clinics in Harrisonburg and Winchester, faced the Board of Veterinary Medicine on Friday afternoon to learn his fate. The board, comprising five members...
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
Inside Nova
Potomac, Gainesville to appeal region placement for next VHSL realignment cycle
Potomac and Gainesville high schools would drop from Class 6 to Class 5 for the next four-year cycle under the Virginia High School League’s Recommended Alignment Committee plan released Saturday. But the activities directors for Potomac and Gainesville said both schools will appeal that change and petition to remain...
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
loudounnow.com
Photo Gallery: Loudoun County Fair
The Loudoun County Fair returned once again last week, with live music, a rodeo, livestock auction, demolition derby, carnival rides, food, and more. And this year, Bear Chase Brewery General Manager Chris Suarez won the Kiss-A-Pig contest.
northernvirginiamag.com
Under New Chef, Trummer’s Will Finally Complete Its Refresh to an American Bistro
After 12 years, Zack Ridenhour returns as executive chef to bring this acclaimed Clifton eatery back to its neighborhood restaurant roots. Trummer’s has something new up its sleeve — again. Nearly three years ago, the decade-old, highly acclaimed restaurant Trummer’s on Main completed a major renovation and menu...
theburn.com
Exclusive: Sweetgreen opening first Loudoun County location
A lot of folks have been waiting for this news and today, The Burn can confirm its official. The first Sweetgreen location is in the works for Loudoun County. Sweetgreen will be opening in the One Loudoun center in Ashburn. It’s going into the corner unit of a new building at the intersection of Exchange Street and Sprague Drive.
sungazette.news
Expert: Local area seems insulated from falling home prices
The real-estate industry’s equivalent of the “f-word” – “falling,” as in “falling prices” – is beginning to be used across the nation even by some who earlier felt that the homes market would withstand economic pressures without seeing declines in sales prices.
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
ffxnow.com
Proposal to convert Vienna bank into modern diner gets key approval
As if the universe sensed a need for balance, a bank in Vienna is set to turn into a restaurant. The Vienna Board of Architectural Review gave its approval last month to a team that plans to rework the former SunTrust Bank at 501 Maple Avenue West into the Yellow Diner, which has been described as a modernization of a classic American diner.
WJLA
WATCH OUT | Fairfax County officials asks residents to look out for spotted lanternflys
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — While it hasn’t been spotted in Fairfax County yet, officials warn that the spotted lanternfly is getting closer as it was sighted in Loudoun County this summer. Spotted lanternflies are not native to the United States and feast on more than 70 plant species,...
VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?
“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Fairfax Times
Instagram account suggests “rot” at McLean High School
The bio for the account @mclean.rot on Instagram reads, “The best single word to define this school is ‘gross.’” With 71 posts, the anonymous student owner of @mclean.rot has been posting an unvarnished look at McLean High School since February, detailing for all a need for serious maintenance.
loudounnow.com
Dominion Warns of Power Crunch for New Ashburn Data Centers
Dominion Energy has warned it may not be able to serve new data center projects in Ashburn, facing challenges delivering that electricity along high-voltage lines. That could delay new data centers coming online by years, with millions or billions of dollars already invested in new projects. Loudoun Economic Development Executive...
WJLA
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
northernvirginiamag.com
The Best NoVA Fairs and Festivals to Visit in August
Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. Peach Fuzztival. Aug. 6–7...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Arlington’s Past and Present In Spotlight at Local Gallery
When Doug Ball takes a look around his community, he sees a study in contrasts, the old against the new. “You’ll see in Arlington a vintage little shop or a house, and then right next door to it will be a huge building or McMansion,” says Ball, a former education professor at Marymount University. “You wonder who’s being displaced, what did they tear down, and what effect does that have on people?”
Police arrest, charge man in connection to Walmart exposure case in Fairfax County
Police said they have arrested a man last week after he allegedly exposed himself at a Walmart department store near Vienna.
Inside Nova
Editorial: Picture this for Prince William
If you want to see what western Prince William County might look like in 20 years, drive north on Route 28, just past Dulles International Airport. Take the Waxpool Road (Route 625) flyover exit, which goes over southbound 28 and look around you. As far as the eye can see are monolithic buildings in various shades of gray with huge air-conditioners on top.
Memorial held for 17-year-old murdered in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An act of gun violence, that's what killed Anthony Cruz-Santos,17, according to his family. On Saturday, a memorial service and call to action was held in his memory. He was murdered on July 12, 2021. Prince William County Police say a 19-year-old, using an...
