Fairfax, VA

Fairfax Little League Seniors All-Stars find inner strength, finish 2nd in state tournament

Fairfax Times
 4 days ago
www.fairfaxtimes.com

Falls Church News-Press

2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards

The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Photo Gallery: Loudoun County Fair

The Loudoun County Fair returned once again last week, with live music, a rodeo, livestock auction, demolition derby, carnival rides, food, and more. And this year, Bear Chase Brewery General Manager Chris Suarez won the Kiss-A-Pig contest.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Exclusive: Sweetgreen opening first Loudoun County location

A lot of folks have been waiting for this news and today, The Burn can confirm its official. The first Sweetgreen location is in the works for Loudoun County. Sweetgreen will be opening in the One Loudoun center in Ashburn. It’s going into the corner unit of a new building at the intersection of Exchange Street and Sprague Drive.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Expert: Local area seems insulated from falling home prices

The real-estate industry’s equivalent of the “f-word” – “falling,” as in “falling prices” – is beginning to be used across the nation even by some who earlier felt that the homes market would withstand economic pressures without seeing declines in sales prices.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Proposal to convert Vienna bank into modern diner gets key approval

As if the universe sensed a need for balance, a bank in Vienna is set to turn into a restaurant. The Vienna Board of Architectural Review gave its approval last month to a team that plans to rework the former SunTrust Bank at 501 Maple Avenue West into the Yellow Diner, which has been described as a modernization of a classic American diner.
VIENNA, VA
Virginia Mercury

VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?

“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Fairfax Times

Instagram account suggests “rot” at McLean High School

The bio for the account @mclean.rot on Instagram reads, “The best single word to define this school is ‘gross.’” With 71 posts, the anonymous student owner of @mclean.rot has been posting an unvarnished look at McLean High School since February, detailing for all a need for serious maintenance.
MCLEAN, VA
loudounnow.com

Dominion Warns of Power Crunch for New Ashburn Data Centers

Dominion Energy has warned it may not be able to serve new data center projects in Ashburn, facing challenges delivering that electricity along high-voltage lines. That could delay new data centers coming online by years, with millions or billions of dollars already invested in new projects. Loudoun Economic Development Executive...
ASHBURN, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The Best NoVA Fairs and Festivals to Visit in August

Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. Peach Fuzztival. Aug. 6–7...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Arlington’s Past and Present In Spotlight at Local Gallery

When Doug Ball takes a look around his community, he sees a study in contrasts, the old against the new. “You’ll see in Arlington a vintage little shop or a house, and then right next door to it will be a huge building or McMansion,” says Ball, a former education professor at Marymount University. “You wonder who’s being displaced, what did they tear down, and what effect does that have on people?”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Editorial: Picture this for Prince William

If you want to see what western Prince William County might look like in 20 years, drive north on Route 28, just past Dulles International Airport. Take the Waxpool Road (Route 625) flyover exit, which goes over southbound 28 and look around you. As far as the eye can see are monolithic buildings in various shades of gray with huge air-conditioners on top.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

