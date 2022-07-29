ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

2022 Prep Football Previews: Cooper linebacker was among state’s leading tacklers in first varsity season

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nkytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

High School Football: 2022 Preseason Blitz 5 Top 25

CINCINNATI — The argument can be made by a handful of teams that they are the top-ranked team in the2022 Preseason Blitz 5 Top 25 presented by TriStateFootball.com. That honor, by the smallest of margins, goes to Lakota West. After heartbreaking losses in the Division I, Region 4 Regional Championship the past two years, the Firebirds are hungry and motivated to take things to the next level.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boone County, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Boone County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Previews#Football Teams#American Football#Highschoolsports#Nkytribune#Campbell
Fox 19

FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW won three Emmys at the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy awards Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognizes those in the arts and sciences of television. Fox19 was honored in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism. Lauren Minor won...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
linknky.com

Two NKY educators among semifinalists for state ‘Teacher of the Year’

Two local educators are semifinalists for the annual Kentucky Teacher of the Year award. The Kentucky Department of Education and the award’s sponsor, Valvoline, announced eleven semifinalists from across the state. Newport Middle School teacher Nathaniel Green is among four semifinalists in the middle school Teacher of the Year...
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Southbank Shuttle returning to Covington, Newport, Bellevue, Cincinnati

The Southbank Shuttle returns to service later this month, the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) announced Monday. The shuttle, which served the urban centers of Covington, Newport, and Cincinnati until the COVID-19 pandemic arrived here in March of 2020, will roll through those cities again starting Saturday, August 20.
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Three NKY students awarded Lincoln/William Grant scholarships

Six Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area students were awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Lincoln/William Grant Scholarship Foundation based on their academic achievements and financial needs. Three of the students honored are Covington natives, with two graduating from Holmes and one from Holy Cross. The Lincoln/William Grant Legacy Scholarship is...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy