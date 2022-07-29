2022 Prep Football Previews: Cooper linebacker was among state’s leading tacklers in first varsity season

www.nkytribune.com
2022 Prep Football Previews: Brossart senior expects to play bigger role in a more balanced offense
The NKyTribune is featuring a player on each of the 21 high school football teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties leading up to the first games of the 2022 season on Aug. 19. We will then provide focused coverage of our local teams throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.
High School Insider: Beechwood, CovCath football coaches discuss new year
Beechwood football coach Noel Rash and Covington Catholic coach Eddie Eviston reflect upon this preseason in a special episode of the WCPO High School Insider.
High School Football: 2022 Preseason Blitz 5 Top 25
CINCINNATI — The argument can be made by a handful of teams that they are the top-ranked team in the2022 Preseason Blitz 5 Top 25 presented by TriStateFootball.com. That honor, by the smallest of margins, goes to Lakota West. After heartbreaking losses in the Division I, Region 4 Regional Championship the past two years, the Firebirds are hungry and motivated to take things to the next level.
2022 Prep Football Previews: Senior linebacker wants to get Campbell County back on winning track
Prep Sports Notebook: Leading scorer on Lloyd boys basketball team makes verbal commitment with NKU
Jeramiah Israel, the leading scorer on the Lloyd boys basketball team that made it to the 9th Region semifinals for the first time in 10 years last March, has made a verbal commitment with Northern Kentucky University. The combo guard averaged 16.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in his junior season...
UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Guard
Cincinnati is looking for its next great floor general.
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Pair of Fast Rising Ohio Forwards
Wes Miller is keeping UC paws all over the recruitment of top Ohio prospects.
Watch: Jeremiah Davenport Puts on Show at Smith League
The annual summer league in Cincinnati attracts some top local players.
Four men play 2,097 miniature golf holes in 24 hours for world record
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A quartet of miniature golf enthusiasts broke a Guinness World Record in Kentucky when they putted 2,097 holes in 24 hours. Cole Hetzel, Chris Hetzel, Tony Centers and Bob Schoettinger began their attempt at 8 a.m. Sunday at Putt-Putt Golf of Erlanger and finished at 8 a.m. Monday.
FIRST LOOK: Renderings show ideas for Paul Brown Stadium renovations
The county and the Bengals hired Los Angeles-based architecture and design firm Gensler Sports to evaluate the stadium. The firm is expected to present a master plan in November.
FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW won three Emmys at the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy awards Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognizes those in the arts and sciences of television. Fox19 was honored in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism. Lauren Minor won...
Two NKY teachers — from Highlands, Newport — among semi-finalists for ’23 KY Teacher of the Year
Eleven outstanding teachers from across the state are semifinalists for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year award, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and Valvoline Inc. announced Monday. The teachers are in the running to be named as elementary, middle, and high school Teacher of the Year, one of...
Two NKY educators among semifinalists for state ‘Teacher of the Year’
Two local educators are semifinalists for the annual Kentucky Teacher of the Year award. The Kentucky Department of Education and the award’s sponsor, Valvoline, announced eleven semifinalists from across the state. Newport Middle School teacher Nathaniel Green is among four semifinalists in the middle school Teacher of the Year...
Southbank Shuttle returning to Covington, Newport, Bellevue, Cincinnati
The Southbank Shuttle returns to service later this month, the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) announced Monday. The shuttle, which served the urban centers of Covington, Newport, and Cincinnati until the COVID-19 pandemic arrived here in March of 2020, will roll through those cities again starting Saturday, August 20.
Three NKY students awarded Lincoln/William Grant scholarships
Six Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area students were awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Lincoln/William Grant Scholarship Foundation based on their academic achievements and financial needs. Three of the students honored are Covington natives, with two graduating from Holmes and one from Holy Cross. The Lincoln/William Grant Legacy Scholarship is...
Ryan Goss named director of Northern Kentucky University’s Center for Economic Education
Northern Kentucky University has announced Ryan Goss as the new director of its Center for Economic Education (CEE). Goss will assume the role on August 1, leading NKU’s center that increases resources to help K-12 students and local educators learn about economics and personal finance. Goss brings extensive experience...
Timeline: Severe storms in Tri-State with strong winds, tornadoes possible
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While it feels like summer is winding down (and some kids in the Tri-State have already started school) the forecast says otherwise! To start the work week it will feel hot and humid with strong-to-severe storms on tap. Round one of storms approaching from the west came...
Roebling Suspension Bridge near Cincinnati to face intermittent closures due to inspection
COVINGTON, KY — The Roebling Suspension Bridge, that spans the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky, will undergo a scheduled inspection beginning Monday and intermittent closures are expected, Kentucky Transportation Officials told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. Inspectors will be at the historic bridge Monday through Friday...
Driver dies after flipping over bridge in downtown Cincinnati
The driver was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.
I-275 eastbound lane closure scheduled overnight in Campbell County
A slide and guardrail repair will require a right lane closure on I-275 eastbound near the 73.9 mile-marker in Campbell County. This area is near the Combs-Hehl Bridge. The lane will be closed during the hours of 12 a.m. – 5 a.m. Drivers should be alert in the work zone.
Lexington, KY
