2022 Prep Football Previews: Cooper linebacker was among state’s leading tacklers in first varsity season

CINCINNATI — The argument can be made by a handful of teams that they are the top-ranked team in the2022 Preseason Blitz 5 Top 25 presented by TriStateFootball.com. That honor, by the smallest of margins, goes to Lakota West. After heartbreaking losses in the Division I, Region 4 Regional Championship the past two years, the Firebirds are hungry and motivated to take things to the next level.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO