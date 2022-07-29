Wood County authorities arrest six accused of trafficking fentanyl

www.newsandsentinel.com
Ohio man arrested after being charged for a 5th OVI offense
OHIO- An Ohio man has been arrested after his fifth OVI charge. Officials say that the 39-year-old Chad R. Cordwell, from Richland County, stole a vehicle and caused two separate crashes on Saturday. The first crash happened on Route 250 after the stolen vehicle hit a mirror on a truck when Cordwell allegedly tried to […]
Ohio man pleads guilty to killing bald eagle
A neighbor notified the Ohio DNR who turned the case over to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wetzel County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A Wetzel County resident was among five people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death of the 74-year-old Wetzel County man was confirmed along with an 80-year-old man from Harrison County, a...
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentence
Breyona Reddick, the woman accused of murdering her newborn infant in 2018 in the Hiram College dormitory, is appealing her 10 to 15-year sentence handed down to her on June 21, according to the Record-Courier.
crawfordcountynow.com
Four names added to this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Matthew Reed—47 years old, 6 feet tall, 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Reed is wanted for improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. He has ties to the Mansfield area.
cleveland19.com
Akron police: Woman punched, robbed after using ATM
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the suspect who robbed a 39-year-old woman Saturday afternoon after she withdrew money from an ATM. According to police, the incident happened in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Wedgewood Avenue. The victim received her money from the ATM,...
cleveland19.com
Armed men steal French Bulldog in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A French Bulldog was snatched from his owner by several armed men while they were out walking, said Akron police. According to officers, the 48-year-old dog owner was walking his two French Bulldogs in the 800 block of Rocky Brook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday when he was approached by three armed men.
WFMJ.com
Bond $1 million for suspect in Youngstown murder
A suspect remains held in the Mahoning County jail on a $1 million bond for a homicide that took place on Youngstown's South Side Sunday afternoon. John Morgan, 45, was arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court Monday for a single count of murder. Another court hearing is set for Monday. Youngstown...
Ohio police officer guilty of assaulting Black driver
An Ohio police officer has been convicted of assaulting a Black motorist during a 2017 traffic stop. News outlets reported that jurors deliberated for nearly five hours Friday before convicting Euclid officer Michael Amiott of assault and interfering with civil rights, both first-degree misdemeanors. He was acquitted of another count of assault. Video showed Amiott, […]
cleveland19.com
Akron family desperate for answers in brother’s murder 2 months later
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron family is still grieving after their brother was shot and left for dead it’s been more than two months and his case is still cold. 19 News spoke with the victim’s family, and they said it was an anonymous phone call that led them to a gruesome discovery, their beloved brother was shot to death inside a home in Akron.
whbc.com
CPD: Canton Man Loses Vehicle to Teen Carjackers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man was robbed of his car early Sunday morning near his home along Smith Avenue NW. The man says a gun was placed against his head, and three teenagers wearing masks ordered him out of the vehicle. They made...
Teen dies in suspected alcohol-involved crash in Jackson Co., Ohio
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Jackson Post is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Saturday in Jackson County. According to Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11:03 p.m. on Ohio Route 327 near Mile Post 8. Rogan Vickers, 19, of Wellston, drove off the right side of the road in his […]
Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge, Trafficked Methamphetamine from Ohio and Pennsylvania
ERIE, PA — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Sarah Umanita Bloom, 31, pleaded guilty Wednesday, July 27, to one count before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter. In...
Police investigating accident in East Liverpool
The accident is just outside East Liverpool city limits.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Police
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department released the following reports July 28:. * Between July 25-27, officers of the Parkersburg Police Department responded to 306 calls for service. Four of those calls were related to drug overdoses. July 26. * Kenneth Bell, 32, of Parkersburg, was arrested on two...
whbc.com
Woman Shot in Akron Bar Passes Away
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 21-year-old woman shot by a suspect who was herself involved in an officer-involved shooting early Friday has died. That suspect who was also 21 was being chased down by police after the shooting incident at the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fire destroys two Parkersburg homes
PARKERSBURG — Area volunteer fire departments were called out about 5:40 p.m. Monday to a trailer fire on School Street off Core Road in Parkersburg which resulted in the destruction of mobile homes at the location. Waverly VFD arrived on scene first and was followed by Wood County Sheriff’s...
cleveland19.com
3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
Gun battle outside apartment building in West Akron leaves 2 women wounded
AKRON, Ohio — Two women were wounded Saturday after a man and woman exchanged gunfire outside an apartment building in West Akron, police say. A male suspect, Jason Turkovich, 39, has been arrested and is charged with three counts of felonious assault. Police say more charges likely will be filed against Turkovich.
whbc.com
OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
