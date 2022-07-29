smilepolitely.com
midwestwanderer.com
More Big Stuff: The Return to Casey, Illinois
The small town of Casey, Illinois, is home to twelve of the world’s largest objects—rocking chair, wind chimes, and teeter-totter, to name a few. We wrote about the “Big Things Small Town” last year after we had passed through and had seen the attractions on and around Main Street. However, there are more “big” roadside attractions scattered through other parts of town. So, we spent the better part of a day there recently, and we took our granddaughter with us, knowing she’d love it. Here is a video of some of what Casey offers.
smilepolitely.com
Royal Donut is reopening August 9th
Per reporting in the News-Gazette (and a post on Facebook), Danville’s beloved Royal Donut will reopen under new ownership on Tuesday, August 9th. The donut shop closed in 2021; earlier this year it was announced that it came under new ownership. Royal Donut’s donuts are excellent, and worth the...
smilepolitely.com
The Overture: August 1-7
The Overture is a rundown of live music and performances happening in and around Champaign-Urbana each week. All of the information is as accurate as we can publish; however, all shows and performances are subject to change at any time. Thank you for understanding. Did we miss something this week?...
smilepolitely.com
The 4th Annual Black and African Arts Festival is next month
Mark your calendar for the 4th installment of the C-U Black and African Arts Festival, happening September 9-10 in Urbana. On Friday, September 9th, head to Krannert Center for the kickoff celebration at 8 p.m. The Soul Rebels will be performing in the lobby. The festival continues on September 10th...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Latest on Loose Emus: ONE TO GO
It was last week that apparent mischief allowed some cows and 11 emus to escape from property outside of Danville. As of Monday afternoon, all animals had been safely caught except for one emu, which was last seen somewhere near Fithian. Although emus cannot fly, they can move at a high rate of speed.
Emus on the run in Danville
(UPDATE) Officials said one of the emus has been located near the Village Mall. That emu is now home. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Emus are on the loose in Danville. Vermilion County Animal Control officials said to not approach them as they will be aggressive. Animal Control Worker Hannah Hueston said you have to “tackle […]
5 great burger places in Illinois
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
WAND TV
CUPHD changing COVID-19 operations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will stop reaching out to people who test positive for COVID-19 starting Aug. 15. “While COVID will continue to persist in our county, we are entering a period where state and federal mandates are being rescinded, funding is being reduced, and resources are being reallocated,” said Administrator Julie Pryde. “This is not a reason to be complacent; rather, we believe that Champaign County residents have the knowledge and tools readily available to them to adopt effective precautions to prevent COVID-19 infections and to make timely care decisions if they have a positive COVID-19 test.”
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
WAND TV
Discover Central Illinois: World's largest goat tower
WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - The world’s largest goat tower is right here in Shelby County!. 5 Swiss dairy goats currently call the 31-foot-tall tower their home. The tower is in Windsor on the Johnson family property. At one point, 35 goats could be seen climbing and jumping on the structure.
Cute, Quaint, Tiny Cafe Is Hidden Inside An Illinois Greenhouse
Finding little cafes with rave reviews is one of the many perks of Illinois. Some are in plain sight, some may be deep in a neighborhood, and others might be completely hidden. Before diving into a hidden cafe inside an Illinois greenhouse, there's a perfect example of this in Rockford, Illinois.
WCIA
Our Town Clinton: Baum Chevrolet Buick
Baum Chevrolet Buick is a fourth-gen full service dealership with Sales, Service, Body Shop, Detail, Quick Lube, Farmer City Used Store, Trailer Sales and Rental and Towing departments, which is unusual for a new car franchise. Most people are concerned with what the hot topics are at the time. Right...
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
Champaign-Urbana excited for Mega Millions jackpot
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you haven’t bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket yet, you might want to. Mega Millions has gone 29 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner and the jackpot has grown to more than $1 billion. This is only the third time in the last 20 years that has happened. The cash […]
House fire breaks out in Elkhart overnight
ELKHART, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from multiple towns in Logan County were dispatched to Elkhart early Monday morning to battle a house fire. The fire happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, firefighters found “heavy fire showing” from the house, but were informed that all occupants were outside and safe. They set up an aerial water […]
‘This violence has to stop’: Neighbors react to weekend Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person in Champaign is frustrated about gun violence in his city. “We all have to look out for one another,” he said. “We all can’t just be bringing each other down.” The man, who did not want to be identified, lives near two shootings that occurred late Saturday night and […]
chambanamoms.com
Champaign-Urbana Area Schools Change Cell Phone Usage Policies for Students
At least two area schools have changed the way their students are allowed access to cell phones this year. Blue Ridge High School and Clinton Junior High have decided to take a new approach to cell phone use beginning this fall. Brian Easter, principal of Blue Ridge High School, sent...
hoiabc.com
Normal Police investigate stabbing
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday night that left one person injured. According to Sgt. Brad Underwood, officers responded to the 1000 block of Charlotte Dr., down the road from Fairview Park around 5 pm. Police found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound to his back.
1470 WMBD
Rivian shares details of severance for laid off employees
PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning more this week about plans for layoffs at a large electric car maker in Illinois. Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Rivian, which operates a large manufacturing facility in Normal, announced the company will reduce its workforce by nearly 6 percent. The spokesperson...
An Early Monday Morning Round of Storms Packed Damaging Winds
A line of showers and storms moved through Central Illinois early Monday morning, causing widespread wind damage to many communities. Gusts exceeded 60 mph within a few of the storms. Showers and storms came out of the Quad Cities and continued to spread out as it moved to the southeast. This was a somewhat interesting […]
