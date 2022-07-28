ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mega development planned for Pecos-Arizona corner

With the City of Chandler nearing buildout, meaning the amount of open space left to develop on is dwindling, the southwest corner of Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road stands out. It comprises nearly 50 acres of open space close to the heart of downtown and sitting just off the Loop 202 freeway, making it perhaps the most desirable open space left to develop in Chandler.
CHANDLER, AZ
scottsdale.org

City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears

New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Named All-America City 2022

The National Civic League and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading named the City of Phoenix as winner of the 2022 All-America City Award (AAC). This year’s theme was, “Housing as a Platform to Promote Early School Success and Equitable Learning Recovery.”. The City’s commitment to improving digital equity...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Work starts on another industrial park near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

PHOENIX – More warehouse space is on its way to southeast Mesa after developers broke ground Tuesday on a three-building industrial park project. When completed, Advanced Industrial Park will provide 335,066 square feet of warehouse and distribution space near Sossaman and Pecos roads, south of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Phoenix-based...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Developer pays $6.1M for downtown Chandler site

Two downtown Chandler buildings that sold for $6.1 million earlier this month will be giving away to a mini-mall. Beeline Shops LLC, a subsidiary of Scottsdale-based Southwest Retail, bought the buildings at 315 and 325 S. Arizona Ave. at Frye Road, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com. One of...
CHANDLER, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Temporary election workers needed; bonuses offered

July 2022 — With early voting for the August Primary (Aug. 2) underway, and with an eye on the November General Election, the Maricopa County Elections Department is hiring paid temporary workers to support elections in the county. While the hiring needs change depending on the size of the election, Maricopa County voters are invited to work upcoming elections.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Find classes, events and more at senior centers

July 2022 — Each month, City of Phoenix senior centers offer a broad range of programming for the Valley’s older residents. Here are just a few of the events taking place in August. In addition to its regular schedule of fitness, art and other classes, the Shadow Mountain...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how the West Valley is attracting healthcare innovators

The West Valley, much like the rest of Metro Phoenix is in the middle of a growth spurt. And, just like a sudden burst of height during high school causes soreness, the rapid pace of development on the west side comes with some aches and pains. As the region expands, more residents have found themselves living significant distances from the clusters of healthcare infrastructure. For example, a Buckeye resident must drive their child some 40 miles to receive top-notch medical care at Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s main facility on Thomas Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July

Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Trophy office building 27 Camelback in Biltmore area sold

PHOENIX — A trophy office building located on Camelback Road, Twenty Seven Camelback, has been sold according to Lincoln Property Company. LPC Desert West, the southwest division of the Dallas-based property company, announced the sale of the 109,291 square-foot building located at 2777 E Camelback Road to Rosebud Properties.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Parts of the West Valley hit by dust storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west made its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning was in effect for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City but expired at 4:15 p.m. Some West Valley residents saw the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

More Republican voters in Arizona not mailing in early ballots

Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will be peeled back for voters to watch officials count ballots. Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate claims primary election is being stolen. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM MST. |. The top...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Ducey’s no-mask withholding of TU, Kyrene funds rejected

Gov. Doug Ducey cannot deny COVID relief dollars to schools that impose mask mandates or give vouchers to parents so they can remove their children from those schools, a federal judge concluded last week. That ruling by Judge Steven Logan secures $2.8 million in relief for Tempe Union High School...
arizonasuntimes.com

Freedom From Religion Foundation Files Complaint with IRS Against Mesa Church After GOP Candidate Addresses Event

The Wisconsin-based, “freethought” watchdog Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) filed a complaint with the IRS against the Redeemer Apostolic Church in Mesa after pastor and CD 4 candidate Jerone Davis appeared at a prayer revival event hosted by America’s Revival, which is separate from the church. Davison was endorsed there by the founder of America’s Revival, Pastor Joshua Feuerstein. The FFRF wants the church’s tax-exempt status revoked, asserting that it crossed the line into the type of political activity that nonprofit 501(c)(3)s are prohibited from engaging in.
MESA, AZ
kyma.com

Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car

PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
PHOENIX, AZ

