www.postandcourier.com
Related
The Post and Courier
Cargo see-saw has congestion ebbing and flowing at Savannah, Charleston ports
Container ships are backing up off the Port of Savannah while it's clear sailing to the Port of Charleston, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Holy City's waterfront is more efficient than its counterpart to the south. Instead, the offshore congestion is partly determined by what maritime journalist Barry Parker...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: A reminder of SC legislators’ inappropriate perk, courtesy of Alex Murdaugh
It would have been easy to overlook — or fail to understand — a fascinating exchange last month between prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian. There was, after all, quite a lot going on in the Colleton County courtroom where the two men squared off:. Alex...
abccolumbia.com
Coast Guard rescues nine off of Beaufort coast
Daufuskie Island, S.C. (WOLO)–Members of the Coast Guard stationed in Charleston were able to rescue some stranded boaters over the weekend. Officials with the Coast Guard say they rescued seven adults and two children from a boat stuck on an oyster bed off of Daufuskie Island near Beaufort Saturday night.
wtoc.com
Partial lane closure may impact Beaufort Co. drivers
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Drivers in Beaufort County are warned of some partial lane closures happening on Highway 170 on Monday. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the left turn lane on Highway 170, to Highway 21, will be partially closed. JS Construction will be performing utility improvements along Highway 170.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roaches, no hand soap, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for July
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Planning on taking a break from the kitchen and eating out? Chatham County is home to a vast number of food service businesses that serve a variety of options ranging from vegan to barbecue. However, before making a decision on where to dine, make sure to take a look at local […]
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections July 25 – 31, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. EAGLE CREEK BREWING COMPANY. 106 SAVANNAH AVE STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number:. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score:...
wtoc.com
More tiny houses open for homeless veterans in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More veterans in Chatham County now have a roof over their heads. The latest phase of the tiny home project, an initiative that kicked off nearly six years ago, is complete. That means eleven homeless veterans will now call these tiny houses home. “We have had...
Savannah doctor earns MBA to be a better physician, advocate for patients
For Savannah doctor Timothy Connelly, earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree wasn’t about advancing his career in the business world. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to grow in his current career. “I did not get my MBA to look for a different job, a better...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honored Savannah native Jayda Cheaves with a City of Savannah Citation Sunday. Cheaves is a self-made entrepreneur who built her following on social media and turned it into a multi-million-dollar business. She was honored at the Nancy’s Heart Incorporated 4th Annual Back...
blufftontoday.com
Preschool plans to bring 'new concept' to Beaufort, Jasper counties
Another preschool option will soon be available for parents in Beaufort and Jasper counties. Jubilee Cooperative Preschool plans to begin the school year Sept. 6, director Amy Dungan said. The school will be at Red Dam Baptist Church in Hardeeville and start by offering the program to children ages 3-5, Dungan said.
beaufortcountysc.gov
$1.3 Million in repairs begin Beaufort County Government Administration Building
Beaufort – The $1.3 Million in repairs on the Beaufort County Government Administration building has already started and will continue over the next six months. “The renovation will entail protective covers over walkways and entrances, decreased parking, and some increased noise while construction is underway,” said Whitney Richland, Deputy County Administrator. “We are hopeful this temporary inconvenience will resolve ongoing issues that come with the age of the building.”
Man accused of vandalism, stealing golf carts from Charleston businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man has been arrested in connection to a vandalism and golf cart theft that happened in June at two Charleston businesses. According to the Charleston Police Department, the owner of Charleston Golf Carts told authorities that four golf carts, a trailer, floor jack, and wheel lock were all stolen […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blufftontoday.com
How murder charges impact other death investigations, lawsuits surrounding Alex Murdaugh
Even as disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh is facing charges of killing his wife and younger son, other homicide investigations, criminal cases and civil suits surrounding him and his family continue to move forward. On the night of June 7, 2021, Murdaugh, who appeared to speak frantically and...
blufftontoday.com
Bluffton hopes to reduce speed limit on some Old Town streets
Bluffton Town Council has approved a resolution asking the South Carolina Department of Transportation to help reduce speed limits on "certain state-owned roads" within the town. The roads included in the resolution are "portions of Bridge and Wharf Streets, portions of Red Cedar, Whispering Pine and Pin Oak Streets, Jason...
blufftontoday.com
Silent protest draws crowd at Jasper County schools office
More than 50 parents, students and other community members stood in line in front of the Jasper County School District office for a silent protest Friday morning. Participants held signs as vehicle horns honked and people shouted and waved to the group to show support. The silent protest was organized...
WTGS
RJN calls on DOJ, State of Georgia for investigation into Savannah Police Department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — After the recent officer-involved shooting of a black man in Savannah, The Racial Justice Network traveled to Atlanta Friday, to call on Governor Kemp to push for an investigation into the Savannah Police Department. There have been five officer involved shootings in Savannah so far...
blufftontoday.com
Former Hampton County banker granted $500K bond on federal charges
A former Hampton County, S.C., banker allegedly involved in financial conspiracies with disbarred attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh received his first day in federal court this week. On Wednesday, ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte received a bond hearing and formal arraignment on a five-count federal indictment unsealed on July 20,...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Former Political Figure Found Guilty
A former member of the Georgia House of Representatives and candidate for the Georgia Senate was in a Bulloch County courtroom last week facing charges of stalking, criminal trespassing, and harassing communication. Documents obtained by these radio stations show that in August of 2020, Bulloch County Deputies responded to a...
counton2.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Colleton Co. club shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a nightclub in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at Sure Shots Nightclub located on Sniders Highway around 1:54 a.m. CCFR located a man in the building suffering...
Barnwell man and juvenile arrested Unlawful Carry of Weapon
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, a deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office made a legal traffic stop on a vehicle in Blackville. The driver, Jaquez Lamar Isaac, as well as the male, juvenile passenger was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon. Jaquez Isaac was transported to Barnwell County […]
Comments / 0