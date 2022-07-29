Beaufort – The $1.3 Million in repairs on the Beaufort County Government Administration building has already started and will continue over the next six months. “The renovation will entail protective covers over walkways and entrances, decreased parking, and some increased noise while construction is underway,” said Whitney Richland, Deputy County Administrator. “We are hopeful this temporary inconvenience will resolve ongoing issues that come with the age of the building.”

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO