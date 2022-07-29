ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, SC

Cargo see-saw has congestion ebbing and flowing at Savannah, Charleston ports

Container ships are backing up off the Port of Savannah while it's clear sailing to the Port of Charleston, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Holy City's waterfront is more efficient than its counterpart to the south. Instead, the offshore congestion is partly determined by what maritime journalist Barry Parker...
Coast Guard rescues nine off of Beaufort coast

Daufuskie Island, S.C. (WOLO)–Members of the Coast Guard stationed in Charleston were able to rescue some stranded boaters over the weekend. Officials with the Coast Guard say they rescued seven adults and two children from a boat stuck on an oyster bed off of Daufuskie Island near Beaufort Saturday night.
Partial lane closure may impact Beaufort Co. drivers

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Drivers in Beaufort County are warned of some partial lane closures happening on Highway 170 on Monday. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the left turn lane on Highway 170, to Highway 21, will be partially closed. JS Construction will be performing utility improvements along Highway 170.
More tiny houses open for homeless veterans in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More veterans in Chatham County now have a roof over their heads. The latest phase of the tiny home project, an initiative that kicked off nearly six years ago, is complete. That means eleven homeless veterans will now call these tiny houses home. “We have had...
Preschool plans to bring 'new concept' to Beaufort, Jasper counties

Another preschool option will soon be available for parents in Beaufort and Jasper counties. Jubilee Cooperative Preschool plans to begin the school year Sept. 6, director Amy Dungan said. The school will be at Red Dam Baptist Church in Hardeeville and start by offering the program to children ages 3-5, Dungan said.
$1.3 Million in repairs begin Beaufort County Government Administration Building

Beaufort – The $1.3 Million in repairs on the Beaufort County Government Administration building has already started and will continue over the next six months. “The renovation will entail protective covers over walkways and entrances, decreased parking, and some increased noise while construction is underway,” said Whitney Richland, Deputy County Administrator. “We are hopeful this temporary inconvenience will resolve ongoing issues that come with the age of the building.”
Bluffton hopes to reduce speed limit on some Old Town streets

Bluffton Town Council has approved a resolution asking the South Carolina Department of Transportation to help reduce speed limits on "certain state-owned roads" within the town. The roads included in the resolution are "portions of Bridge and Wharf Streets, portions of Red Cedar, Whispering Pine and Pin Oak Streets, Jason...
Silent protest draws crowd at Jasper County schools office

More than 50 parents, students and other community members stood in line in front of the Jasper County School District office for a silent protest Friday morning. Participants held signs as vehicle horns honked and people shouted and waved to the group to show support. The silent protest was organized...
Former Hampton County banker granted $500K bond on federal charges

A former Hampton County, S.C., banker allegedly involved in financial conspiracies with disbarred attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh received his first day in federal court this week. On Wednesday, ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte received a bond hearing and formal arraignment on a five-count federal indictment unsealed on July 20,...
Former Political Figure Found Guilty

A former member of the Georgia House of Representatives and candidate for the Georgia Senate was in a Bulloch County courtroom last week facing charges of stalking, criminal trespassing, and harassing communication. Documents obtained by these radio stations show that in August of 2020, Bulloch County Deputies responded to a...
1 dead, 1 injured in Colleton Co. club shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a nightclub in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at Sure Shots Nightclub located on Sniders Highway around 1:54 a.m. CCFR located a man in the building suffering...
Barnwell man and juvenile arrested Unlawful Carry of Weapon

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, a deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office made a legal traffic stop on a vehicle in Blackville. The driver, Jaquez Lamar Isaac, as well as the male, juvenile passenger was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon. Jaquez Isaac was transported to Barnwell County […]
