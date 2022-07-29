Three Jackson County girls fared well at the National Junior High School Rodeo finals in Perry, Ga., earlier this summer. Jessica Dvorak, Josie Dvorak and Sadie Hotzler earned trips to the national competition after finishing in the top four at the Minnesota Junior High School Rodeo finals in Fergus Falls back in May. Hotzler is reigning state champion in barrel racing and reserve champion pole bender. Josie Dvorak qualified in barrels and poles and Jessica Dvorak made it in barrels, poles and goat tying.

