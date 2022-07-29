www.lakefieldstandard.com
Post 130 finished sixth at state
The Jackson American Legion Post 130 baseball team finished sixth at the Division II state tournament after losing 7-6 to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the consolation finals Saturday afternoon in Luverne. Jackson opened the tournament with a loss to Sibley East before beating Chatfield Saturday morning. Payton Handevidt doubled and scored on...
Three locals fare well at National Junior High School Rodeo finals
Three Jackson County girls fared well at the National Junior High School Rodeo finals in Perry, Ga., earlier this summer. Jessica Dvorak, Josie Dvorak and Sadie Hotzler earned trips to the national competition after finishing in the top four at the Minnesota Junior High School Rodeo finals in Fergus Falls back in May. Hotzler is reigning state champion in barrel racing and reserve champion pole bender. Josie Dvorak qualified in barrels and poles and Jessica Dvorak made it in barrels, poles and goat tying.
