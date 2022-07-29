Heavy rains cause flooding, power outages across eastern Ky.; Gov. activates National Guard units

Online applications are being accepted through Aug.12 at fw.ky.gov for special mentor-youth dove hunts offered by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. The department offers these hunts to allow adults to provide youths with a quality dove hunting experience. Participation is limited to avoid crowding of fields. Hunts allow an adult to take up to two youths under the age of 16 along for the experience. Youths are not required to hunt but at least one youth must accompany each adult.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO