Heavy rains cause flooding, power outages across eastern Ky.; Gov. activates National Guard units

Death toll rises to 35 from historic flooding in Eastern Ky. with number expected to rise in coming days
At least 35 people have been confirmed dead due to devastating flooding that has hit the southeast part of the state, and Gov. Andy Beshear says the number will continue to grow in the coming days, as more areas become accessible. As of 9 a.m. Monday, there are seven confirmed...
Eastern Kentucky flood death toll reaches 25 despite extensive rescue efforts; many areas still unreached
The death toll has now reached 25 and continues to rise, due to the flooding that has ravaged more than a dozen eastern Kentucky counties. And although the rain has stopped, more is in the forecast for tonight and Monday. During a Saturday press briefing at the State Capitol, Gov....
National Guard, NKY first responders sent to Eastern KY to help with ‘devastating’ flooding, power outages
Flash flooding has pounded eastern Kentucky, causing devastating flooding, the full extent of which is still being felt — and determined. The National Guard has been deployed and NKY first responders are now on the scene. The Northern Kentucky All-Hazards Incident Management Team and the Northern Kentucky Technical Rescue...
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
Two NKY teachers — from Highlands, Newport — among semi-finalists for ’23 KY Teacher of the Year
Eleven outstanding teachers from across the state are semifinalists for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year award, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and Valvoline Inc. announced Monday. The teachers are in the running to be named as elementary, middle, and high school Teacher of the Year, one of...
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources accepting applications for mentor-youth dove hunts
Online applications are being accepted through Aug.12 at fw.ky.gov for special mentor-youth dove hunts offered by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. The department offers these hunts to allow adults to provide youths with a quality dove hunting experience. Participation is limited to avoid crowding of fields. Hunts allow an adult to take up to two youths under the age of 16 along for the experience. Youths are not required to hunt but at least one youth must accompany each adult.
Latest report shows unemployment fell in all but one Kentucky county from June 2021 to June 2022
Unemployment rates fell in 119 counties between June 2021 and June 2022 and remained the same in Robertson County, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.1%. It was followed by Cumberland County, 3.2%; Scott, Spencer, and Woodford counties, 3.3% each; Boone and Shelby counties, 3.4% each; and Anderson, Fayette, Henry, and Washington counties, 3.5% each.
NKCAC accepting applications for LIHEAP Summer Cooling Program through September 30
Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program: Subsidy and Crisis Components. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through September 30, or until designated funds are depleted. NKCAC collectively operates outreach offices in Kenton, Campbell,...
Kentucky voter registrations continue to rebound with 8,486 added in June; more ‘R’s’ than ‘D’s’
Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that voter registration continues to rebound after two years of stasis, with 8,486 new voters added in June. “Voter registration is back,” said Adams. “Before the fall campaign heats up and early voting starts, now is a good time to check your voter information at govoteky.com.”
Cody Ares Baynori: Thomas Massie does not represent Northern Kentucky; change is needed
Nearly a decade after his election, it is time that we reassess Representative Thomas Massie’s tenure as the congressman of Northern Kentucky. I am a lifelong resident of Newport and a proud graduate of Newport High School (‘19). I have been monitoring the interesting world of Kentucky politics since I was a teenager.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has final recovery plan for rare freshwater mussel found in Kentucky
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced the final recovery plan for the fluted kidneyshell, a freshwater mussel found only in Kentucky and three other states and is listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. The fluted kidneyshell is what is known as a Cumberlandian Region mussel, meaning...
Latest study shows 1.9 million lives were saved by the COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. alone
In the latest study, published in The Lancet, it is reported that nearly 20 million lives were saved in the first year of COVID-19 vaccines being available to even just a portion of the population worldwide from December 2020 to December 2021. In the United States, that number is estimated...
AAA: Slowing demand, lower oil prices drive gas cost drop; KY remains among 10 least expensive markets
Lackluster demand for gas coupled with lower oil prices led to pump prices falling again, down 17 cents since last week to $4.35. The steady decline is due to low domestic demand for gasoline and oil prices that remain in the mid-$90s per barrel. The price of gas has remained stable or dropped every day since hitting a record $5.01 on June 14. The same holds true for Kentucky: the state’s average for a gallon of unleaded has continued its downward trend since spiking at a record $4.79 on June 11.
Catalytic Fund, NKY Chamber Bourbon Barrel Walk celebrates the people, places and passions of region
This week, 100 custom-painted bourbon barrels were placed along a walking route in Northern Kentucky as a public art project that celebrates the people, places and passions of our region. The self-guided tour can be accessed either by scanning the QR code on top of all the 2022 barrels or...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on work on highways in NKY region — beware of delays, closings
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.Two roundabouts will be built:
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman named to leadership role in National Lieutenant Governor’s Association
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was re-nominated as a South Region at Large Member of the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) at the organization’s annual meeting. “Lt. Governor Coleman’s selection was confirmed by all members attending the annual meeting in Illinois and demonstrates the value her peers have seen in her contributions to leading this group,” said NLGA Director Julia Brossart.
Governor will boost Kentucky’s tourism industry by $75 million for destination marketing, more
Gov. Beshear and Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry announced that Kentucky will allocate $75 million to boost the state’s tourism industry and economy following a decline in visitors brought on by the pandemic. The Governor said the funding is crucial for the state’s $8.9 billion tourism...
AAA: Gas prices continue to decline with national average falling to $4.41 per gallon; KY at $4.06
Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen 11 cents to $4.41. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.06 million barrels a day to 8.52 million barrels a day last week. However, the rate is 800,000 barrels a day lower than last year and is in line with demand during the middle of July 2020, when COVID-19 measures curbed demand.
KY attorney general’s office launches awareness campaign to protect consumers from scams, fraud
The Kentucky Attorney General’s office announced its Office of Senior Protection has launched an awareness campaign to protect Kentucky consumers from the devastating financial losses associated with scams and fraud. The initiative, called “Be a Fraud Fighter,” empowers Kentuckians to put a stop to scams. “This campaign...
