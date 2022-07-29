ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy rains cause flooding, power outages across eastern Ky.; Gov. activates National Guard units

Flash flooding has pounded eastern Kentucky, causing devastating flooding, the full extent of which is still being felt — and determined. The National Guard has been deployed and NKY first responders are now on the scene. The Northern Kentucky All-Hazards Incident Management Team and the Northern Kentucky Technical Rescue...
