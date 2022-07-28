The Toyota Supra's Manual Transmission Won't Cost Extra

www.motortrend.com
2024 Ford Mustang: Engines, Power, Price, On Sale, Rendering, and More
WHAT IT IS: The seventh generation of the icon that launched the pony-car genre will arrive in time for the Mustang brand's 60th anniversary. Expect it in coupe (as rendered here by our artist) and convertible forms with two powertrain offerings. Variants delivering greater performance and efficiency will follow in the years to come.
Was the 2019 Corvette ZR1 the Greatest Corvette Ever Built? A Look at Its History
The ZR1 tag has been around, with and without a hyphen, for decades, and has always been associated with high-performance Corvette options. Our personal favorite would have to be the 2019 Corvette ZR1 with its insane power output, bleeding-edge aerodynamics, and aggressive looks. But the ZR1 tag has some interesting heritage behind it.
2023 Corvette Z06 Is as Fast as These Supercars, yet Much Cheaper
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the newest addition to the mid-engine C8 Corvette family. Certainly, there’s been no shortage of hype surrounding its announcement and rollout. After all, Chevrolet did give it the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine ever put in a production car. Now that we know a price, we can clearly see what supercars it puts to shame in both performance and bang for your buck!
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R 5.2L Supercharged V8 Details Revealed: Video
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R was finally revealed earlier this week following months of anticipation, rumors, spy shots, and speculation. One of the worst kept secrets about the F-150 Raptor R, however, was the fact that it’s powered by the supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator powerplant, which produces 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque (with the potential to make much more) in the particular application. However, Ford didn’t reveal too many details about the changes it made to this powerplant over the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, though Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained fills that information gap for us in the video below.
This Is America’s Worst Car Brand
The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars
If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
The Next-Gen Ford Mustang Is Coming Sooner Than You Think
Would you look at that, it's already almost August! That means it's just over a month and a half until the Detroit Auto Show returns for the first time since 2019, and it will have a very big special guest. Automotive News reports from industry insiders that the next-gen Ford Mustang will make its global debut at the resurrected Detroit show, meaning we don't have long to wait at all.
Only 1 New Full-Size Pickup Truck Costs Less Than $30,000 — and It’s American
The prices of cars are at an all-time high, so it’s challenging to find an affordable full-size pickup truck. However, this American full-size truck is reasonably priced, for it’s the only one that costs less than $30,000. The post Only 1 New Full-Size Pickup Truck Costs Less Than $30,000 — and It’s American appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Bronco Owner Appalled At Poor Quality Of His SUV
We can't think of another vehicle that has caused quite as big a stir as the Ford Bronco. Dearborn's talented off-roader has wormed its way into the hearts of many and it's easy to see why. The retro styling is delightful and the level of personalization on offer lets you specify truly unique vehicles. What's more, it demonstrates remarkable skill when traversing the road less traveled.
A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How
If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
Ford Mustang 'Dark Horse' may steal the muscle car race
Katy Perry, your new car is almost here. Ford has filed for a trademark on a name that could soon appear on its pony car. The application is for Mustang Dark Horse, although it is likely not a reference to Perry's 2013 hit song. In June, Ford launched an online...
Here's How Long A Tesla Model X Battery Will Actually Last
The technology of batteries used to power electric vehicles has come a long way –- from lead-acid batteries that were used in GM's EV1 back in the '90s to lithium-ion batteries that are now used by most electric vehicle models. Tesla is one of those companies that are leading in the electric vehicle revolution, and batteries are the new gold rush.
Only 2 Full-Size Pickup Trucks Are Recommended by Consumer Reports
Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
MAG Auction Featuring 426 Hemi Powered Satellite Restomod
This stunning custom classic is the vintage racer we all need in our lives. This is a personal favorite of many Mopar collectors, a pristine 1967 Plymouth Satellite in a bold Bronze exterior color fit for an old-school muscle car. Back in the day, this would have been a mighty competitor on the drag strip, which is likely why the builder took the vehicle in the direction they did. This is no ordinary classic racer; instead, it is a fully custom-built performance car whose mere image reflects the passion and prestige typically only found in true-blooded race cars. Everything from the exterior badging to the car's sharp body lines alludes to a high level of performance which is quite clear upon opening the hood. So what engine is so astounding that its displacement alone is enough to get excited?
insideevs.com
Watch Ford Mustang 5.0 Race Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV
We get to watch two Ford icons face off in a quick drag race battle, though these ponies are iconic for very different reasons. The Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is a legend when it comes to sports cars. However, the all-new Mustang Mach-E crossover grabs the iconic name and charts a course for the future as Ford's first fully electric Mustang, and it's a solid performer.
4 Reasons to Buy a 2023 Toyota Highlander, Not a RAV4
Take a look at these four key reasons for SUV shoppers to purchase a 2023 Toyota Highlander instead of a 2023 Toyota RAV4. The post 4 Reasons to Buy a 2023 Toyota Highlander, Not a RAV4 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Project 24 is Maserati’s Secret Weapon Against Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren
Releasing limited-production, ultra-expensive track-only versions of already wild supercars is nothing new. Ferrari has possibly the most notable reputation on this front, as does McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini. Well, Maserati has decided to join the party and has just released their latest track destroyer, the Project 24. What exactly...
