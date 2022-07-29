This Ontario Restaurant Is Like A '70s Beach Resort & It's Steps From White Sand Shores

Is that the smell of fall in the air? One of the GTA's giant autumn events has announced that it is returning this year, and you can get lost in a pumpkin wonderland. Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor Halloween attraction that's taking place at Country Heritage Park in Milton from September 23 to October 30, 2022. The dazzling event features pumpkin-filled trails and sculptures, and there will be new features this season.

