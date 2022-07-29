This Ontario Restaurant Is Like A '70s Beach Resort & It's Steps From White Sand Shores

www.narcity.com
Related
Narcity
This Ontario Town Has Hidden Staircases Leading To Sandy Beaches & Epic Blue Water Views
If you haven't discovered any hidden beaches in Ontario yet this summer this quaint small town may convince you into a road trip. The Village of Bayfield has three sandy beach areas with secret wooden staircases leading to two of them. There is a park near the third beach with another boardwalk-style staircase to admire blue water views on your way to the shore.
Narcity
This Surreal Gorge Is A Road Trip From Ontario & It’s Like Wandering Through Rivendell
Endless waterfalls, towering rock walls, and whimsical bridges may sound like something out of The Lord of the Rings but you can find all this and more just outside of Ontario. There are seven suggested hikes you can take that reach up to three miles in length. As you wander...
Narcity
This Magical Suspension Bridge Near Ottawa Winds Through The Treetops & It's Free To Visit
You'll feel like a woodland fairy floating through the trees at this suspension bridge in Mont-Tremblant. If you're planning a road trip to the area and are looking for things to do this magical "Bridge of Dreams" is free to visit. Bel Air Tremblant is a resort with domes, pods...
Narcity
I Took A 40-Minute BC Ferries Ride From Vancouver & Spent All Day On A Stunning Island
This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. BC Ferries can take you all around the tiny islands off the coast of Vancouver, and I've taken full advantage this summer. Last weekend I hopped on the BC Ferries route from Horseshoe Bay to the Sunshine Coast and spent all day exploring an island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
This Farm Near Toronto Has A New Lookout Tower & You Can Sip Hard Cider Flights On A Patio
Whether you're looking for a fun-filled day with your family or a unique date idea, this Ontario farm has a ton of activities to enjoy. From summer music nights and bonfires to cozy patio drinks and apple picking, you can hang on to the heat or start to transition into the fall season.
Narcity
8 Reasons Why I Actually Can’t Wait For Fall In Ontario
The summer heat is still going strong, but I'm already dreaming about pumpkin pies and crunching leaves. Fall is one of the most beautiful seasons in Ontario, and I can't help but get excited when it draws nearer. There are so many reasons to get pumped for this pumpkin-y time...
Narcity
This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Overlooks The Ocean & Has Its Own Waterfall (PHOTOS)
This house for sale in Nova Scotia overlooks the ocean from a towering cliff and it even has its own stunning waterfall!. Located in the community of Halibut Bay near Halifax, it's a 4,393 square-foot home right on the water with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The home is currently...
Narcity
There Was A Fire At Canada's Wonderland Yesterday & A Part Of The Park Is Closed Today
Canada's Wonderland is a popular place to visit during a warm summer day and on a long weekend, but an incident on Sunday evening caused a part of the park to close on Monday. A fire broke out at Splash Works at around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Grace...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Narcity
Pumpkins After Dark Is Returning To The GTA With A Jack O'Lantern Rock Band & More
Is that the smell of fall in the air? One of the GTA's giant autumn events has announced that it is returning this year, and you can get lost in a pumpkin wonderland. Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor Halloween attraction that's taking place at Country Heritage Park in Milton from September 23 to October 30, 2022. The dazzling event features pumpkin-filled trails and sculptures, and there will be new features this season.
Comments / 0