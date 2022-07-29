Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County's Kids Bowl-A-Mania Fundraiser is Back!

In accord with guidance from the Michigan Supreme Court and input from attorneys who practice in Oakland County, the Circuit and Probate Courts will continue to use a mix of in-person and virtual proceedings in the management of their respective dockets. This approach may affect attorneys who are expected to appear in-person and remotely on the same morning or afternoon, leaving little or no time for travel between their offices and the courthouse.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO